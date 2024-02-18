In need of an XL gravel bike with 36-inch wheels? Curve Cycling has answered your prayers... but you'll need to fund its production

It's no news that bike manufacturers, despite all pushing the boundaries of what is possible in bike design, often forget about the extreme ends of the size ranges – the short and tall cyclists out there. With the launch of the Titanosaur gravel bike, Curve Cycling aims to address this long-standing oversight in the cycling industry when it comes to rangier riders.

"We've asked ourselves time and time again, should we hit go? Should we unleash the Titanosaur into the wild?" says Curve Cycling. "It's a risky move, but we're ready to take the plunge with the support of fellow cycling enthusiasts."

Titanosaur is a titanium gravel bike that Curve has been testing for four years, and now it's fundraising to bring the bike into production. The Titanosaur is named after the largest dinosaur to have ever roamed on Earth, and this is no coincidence. Curve has designed this bike for tall people to redefine what someone who's over 183cm (6ft) tall might want their bike to look like. As Curve admits: "It’s a super niche product within a niche within a niche".

But what exactly makes the Titanosaur? First of all, it's crafted from titanium, with 3D-printed elements adding to its strength and allure – nothing really out of the ordinary there though, as a lot of Curve's premium builds are made of this material. But when it comes to the sheer size of the bike… that's where things get different.

With sizes ranging from M up to 4XL, this behemoth of a bike isn't well suited for anyone shorter than 172cm tall, so we shorties can forget about it straight away.

Most brands do cater for tall riders to some extent, but similarly to very small bikes, those extreme sizes tend to get a little bizarre-looking geometry with extremely tall headtubes and frames that look disproportionate to the wheels. That's not the case with the Titanosaur - its chainstay lengths alone vary from 570mm to 580mm (on a gravel bike this is usually around 420mm), meaning you'll need to have an extra long chain - or combine two chains - to even get the bike on the road or trail.

The wheels on the Titanosaur will definitely not look out of place. Curve says that it's only the largest XXXL size where the bike's silhouette starts to resemble that of a normal 700c wheeled bike. The benefits of the larger wheels extend beyond just looks though, as the larger diameter should help them to keep spinning easily and roll over obstacles that little bit smoother.

Despite the colossal size, Curve promises "an unparalleled riding experience", whether conquering rough terrain or navigating city streets. The builds will also feature a new carbon fork that can carry a total of 14kg of cargo, and Curve’s 36” carbon rim 'Coop Hoops'.

Those wheels are wrapped in Vee Rubber 36 x 2.25” T-Monster gravel tyres, which Curve admits are perhaps not the best tyres out there but at the moment, pretty much the only option compatible with the large wheels.

If all this got you excited, then perhaps you want to be one of the 20 who could make the bike a reality? If you do, then the deadline to invest is looming close. Dubbed the "Fist-Pump of Interest" (FPOI) on 21 March 2024, this marks the pivotal moment when the fate of the Titanosaur hangs in the balance. With a commitment fee of AUD5,000 (£2,590), prospective owners will secure their own dinosaur bike.

If Curve doesn't get 20 people investing, it will "refund the money to those who made commitments, cancel the project and quietly sob to ourselves for a few weeks or years". Well, hopefully, it won't come to that!

The full price of the Titanosaur stands at around £7,250 (AUD13,999) for the Force AXS level build, or a little less for the SRAM Rival AXS level build. The prices include global delivery.

Before you commit, there's a final warning from Curve… with the Titanosaur, you can prepare to be the centre of attention, as curious onlookers marvel at the sight of this creation.

"This bike is not for introverts. Riding a Titanosaur is like walking a puppy on the beach. It’s a great way to meet people and will work faster than any dating app."

You can reach out to Curve Cycling through its website to enquire more about this bike and funding its development. Don't forget to let us know in the comments what you think about the 36-inch wheels, and the bike in general!

