“How is the sport meant to grow if we can’t watch it?” British Cycling slammed for “farcical” lack of national cyclocross champs TV coverage – as fans forced to rely on teen’s livestream; Tom Pidcock won’t ride 2025 Tour de France + more on the live blog

It may be a dark and gloomy Monday in mid-January, but the road racing season is almost here (so the summer must be close too) and Ryan Mallon’s back to brighten up the start of your week with all the latest cycling news and views on the live blog
Mon, Jan 13, 2025 10:02
“How is the sport meant to grow if we can’t watch it?” British Cycling slammed for “farcical” lack of national cyclocross champs TV coverage – as fans forced to rely on teen’s livestream; Tom Pidcock won’t ride 2025 Tour de France + more on the live blogXan Crees wins 2025 British cyclocross championships (Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)
10:55
Tom Pidcock, Q36.5 training camp (Georg Lindacher)
Tom Pidcock confirms he will miss this year’s Tour de France and says he’s “happy I’ve got a year out from it”, as British star insists Ineos exit was “business, it wasn’t personal”

He may have been one of the stars of the first two series of Netflix’s fly-on-the-wall Tour de France documentary – after all, who doesn’t love a tense and moody post-stage, mid-massage debrief scene? – but Tom Pidcock won’t be heading to cycling’s biggest race in 2025, the British star confirmed in an interview with BBC Sport at the weekend.

Following his long, drawn-out transfer from the Ineos Grenadiers to second-tier Q36.5 Pro Cycling over the winter, Pidcock and his team are now reliant on wildcard invitations to WorldTour races, including the grand tours and most important classics.

And with the Tour’s final two invites set to be handed out to either breakaway-hungry Uno-X, Julian Alaphilippe’s Tudor squad, or French outfit TotalEnergies, Q36.5’s chances of making it to the start line in Lille on 5 July are somewhat slim, double Olympic champion on the books are otherwise.

Not that Pidcock, who’s had a love-hate relationship with the Tour and the pressures of riding for GC over the past few years, seems to mind that much.

“We’ll have a year out from the Tour and try to get to the Tour in 2026,” the 25-year-old, who won a stage of the 2022 race atop Alpe d’Huez, told the BBC.

“I’m happy I’ve got a year out from it, a break. When I come back, it’ll be with a refreshed energy.”

While the former Amstel Gold and Strade Bianche winner is happy to sit out the Tour – where he appeared to be visibly bristling against the GC-focused demands placed upon him by Ineos at the race last year – for one year at least, he remains confident Q36.5 will secure invites to the events he’s most focused on: the one-day classics.

In fact, Pidcock is almost certain to race this year’s traditional Belgian Opening Weekend of Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne, with the aim of taking in a full spring campaign with the Swiss squad.

“We don’t have full control over the calendar, we have to get invited,” he added. “But in theory we should have all the races that I want to do.”

Meanwhile, at Q36.5’s media day in Calpe yesterday, Pidcock told reporters, including Daniel Benson, that his decision to break his contract with Ineos early, amid an apparent breakdown in his relationship with the British team, was “business, not personal”.

“Things were just not going how it was originally envisioned at Ineos and how I had imagined it. The solution, the mutual solution, was to end the contract, which was the best,” Pidcock said during a press conference.

The 25-year-old was sensationally dropped at the last minute from the Ineos squad for Il Lombardia in October following months of tension within the struggling squad, kicking off a protracted transfer saga that ultimately led to Pidcock leaving the team he turned pro with in 2021, and signing a three-year deal with Q36.5 in December.

But, the Yorkshire all-rounder says, there was no specific moment that hastened his departure from Ineos.

“It wasn’t a specific moment. It had been going on for a while. There’s no secret that last year was difficult for me, and Ineos I guess. It was more of a gradual thing.”

Pidcock then pointed to the changes that have taken place within Ineos since he signed four years ago, including the departure of team principal Dave Brailsford.

Meanwhile, it’s also clear that he will be afforded more freedom at Q36.5, where his off-road and classics ambitions won’t be stifled by an apparent desire for further success at grand tours, which seemed to be the main, and somewhat overbearing desire, at Ineos, a team formerly dominant at cycling’s three-week races.

“To be perfectly honest with you, I’m struggling to give an answer to that question because I’ve actually moved on,” Pidcock insisted when asked again why his spell at Ineos had ended in such acrimonious fashion.

“That team was my second family and I had great memories there but it was time to change. I accepted that a long time ago and I’m fully focused here and that’s not a scripted answer, I’m just very good at putting things behind me and moving on.

“Ineos was a fantastic team. They have their motivations and goals, and how they want to achieve them but at the end of the day what happened with me was business, it wasn’t personal.

“I signed my contract with different people who run the team now and that did create some difficulties, just from what I imagined it would be like to what happened but they still gave me every support in things they wanted to achieve.

“I had a lot of people were questioning why I had come to this team and saying these are my prime years, and that I should be winning as much as possible. But it’s not all about winning. It’s about the story you write, who you write it with, and what you achieve.

“It’s not only about winning, it’s about what you build, and here I can gain more satisfaction than anywhere else.”

09:07
Xan Crees wins 2025 British cyclocross championships (Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)
“How is the sport meant to grow if we can’t watch it?” British Cycling slammed for “farcical” lack of TV coverage for national cyclocross championships – as fans forced to rely on teenager’s livestream from side of course

It was national cyclocross championships weekend in the muddy fields of Europe over the past few days, as riders across the continent fought for the right to be the one who dirties their country’s shiny champ’s jersey beyond all recognition for the next 12 months.

In Belgium, European champion Thibau Nys added to his ever-growing jersey collection, along with fellow first-time national champ Marion Norbert Riberolle, while young phenoms Puck Pieterse and Tibor del Grosso bagged that much-coveted red, white, and blue jersey at the Dutch championships.

Meanwhile, on a wintery course at the Cyclopark in Gravesend, 24-year-old Xan Crees soloed to an emotional maiden British elite title, breaking clear alongside Cat Ferguson early on before dispatching the teenage Movistar sensation on the third lap.

Xan Crees and Cat Ferguson, 2025 British cyclocross championships (Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

(Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

After building up a solid lead, Spectra Racing rider Crees was then forced to hold off a late Ferguson surge to secure the win by five seconds, as Visma-Lease a Bike’s Imogen Wolff finished a strong third.

In the men’s race, Cameron Mason put in a dominant display to beat closest challenger Ben Chilton by over three minutes and secure his third consecutive national title, after Thomas Mein – who was putting Mason on the backfoot during the opening few laps – was forced to abandon after a fall on the steps.

Cameron Mason wins 2025 British cyclocross championships (Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

(Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Not that we could see any of the racing – unless you were actually in Gravesend, of course.

Because, while previous British ‘cross champs have been available to watch on the BBC iPlayer, this year’s event was only accessible to those at home through (officially at least) live text updates and the occasional short clip on British Cycling’s social media page.

This lack of coverage was questioned in the lead-up to the events, with one fan asking under a cyclocross-themed British Cycling Instagram post: “Is the British National Championships being televised/streamed live anywhere?”

“You have to livestream it manually by going to Gravesend,” another sarcastically replied.

And that, bizarrely, was how it turned out.

After fans desperate to see the Kent-based action were warned about dodgy links purporting to be officially recognised by the governing body, up stepped a young teenage ‘cross fan named Kirstie, who filmed the race from the side of the course as part of a YouTube livestream and helpfully – and brilliantly – performed a running commentary on the racing in the process.

“Great job Kirstie, there’s nearly 350 of us watching you now. Brilliant. You are the official live stream of the British Cyclo-cross Championships!” one viewer commented on the teenager’s feed, which was uploaded to her YouTube page, ‘The World of Cycling According to Kirstie’.

In fact, Kirstie racked up a whopping 18,500 views across the two elite races for her livestream, with viewers joining all the way from the US too. So you can’t say there wasn’t a market for the coverage.

“I was super happy to do today's livestream at the National Championships and commentate on the race. It was really nice to see loads of people tuning in from all over the world,” Kirstie wrote on her YouTube channel after the race.

Nice use of the classic cycling trope ‘super happy’ too, Kirstie.

Xan Crees wins 2025 British cyclocross championships (Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

(Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

And while the cost of broadcasting a bike race in Britain can be shockingly prohibitive – just ask the Tour of Britain – some fans felt very short-changed when it came to this year’s national ‘cross coverage.

“Just a shame there’s nowhere to watch this on a screen,” Andrew wrote under one of British Cycling’s short clips of the racing.

“BC have really dropped the ball on this,” added cycling writer Katy Madgwick.

Cameron Mason wins 2025 British cyclocross championships (Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

 (Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

“Basically we are going to be relying on a teenager to stream live from the Cyclopark,” said Alex on BlueSky.

“Well done Kirstie, all kudos to you. Farcical by BC though. Not sure how the sport is meant to ignite fires and grow if there’s no live coverage anywhere.”

Who knows, maybe Eurosport will sign Kirstie up for next year?

11:45
“It’s like you’re right in the race… but warm and without 6.2 mmol of lactate”

Drones in cycling, part two – the rather more peaceful alternative:

yes but warm and without 6.2mmol of lactate

— Johan Jacobs (@jacobsjohan.bsky.social) January 12, 2025 at 8:00 PM

10:02
Bedlam in Belgium

Elsewhere during ‘cross champs weekend, one particularly greasy corner at the slip-and-slide mud fest that was Belgium’s Zolder circuit – which had been a veritable ice rink only 24 hours before, delaying the start of the youth races – was causing all sorts of problems for the U23 men:

Bunny-hopping a stray bike only to careen into the barriers yourself? Now that’s what I call cyclocross.

10:38
Drone Brompton Drone

In case you missed it at the weekend: 

Brompton Electric G Line

> War in Ukraine delays folding bike brand’s new e-bike launch – because supplier was busy building drones for British Army

Bonus points for anyone who spotted the admittedly extremely obscure reference to a 1979 single by synth-punk band Suicide in the headline. And yes, I have too much time on my hands…

Ryan Mallon

After obtaining a PhD, lecturing, and hosting a history podcast at Queen’s University Belfast, Ryan joined road.cc in December 2021 and since then has kept the site’s readers and listeners informed and enthralled (well at least occasionally) on news, the live blog, and the road.cc Podcast. After boarding a wrong bus at the world championships and ruining a good pair of jeans at the cyclocross, he now serves as road.cc’s senior news writer. Before his foray into cycling journalism, he wallowed in the equally pitiless world of academia, where he wrote a book about Victorian politics and droned on about cycling and bikes to classes of bored students (while taking every chance he could get to talk about cycling in print or on the radio). He can be found riding his bike very slowly around the narrow, scenic country lanes of Co. Down.

Add new comment

7 comments

don simon fbpe | 1 hour ago
It was an opportunity missed, even the coverage from France that was pencilled in by Eurosport/Discovery+ was mysteriously removed.

Boopop | 1 hour ago
What was the point in that Shell sponsorship again? At the time they said "We’re looking forward to working alongside Shell UK over the rest of this decade to widen access to the sport".

Velophaart_95 | 1 hour ago
One wonders what British Cycling are spending their money on. Track racing most likely......

If the National champs can't be filmed/streamed live, then what hope has the sport? It shouldn't be down to the local organiser to put this together. The national governing body should ensure all national champs are availible to watch. From memory, it wasn't long ago even the Road Nationals ( in the Isle of Man) weren't covered live. 

As a MTB racing fan, I've got used to no live coverage of Nationals......

Saying that, the country (Netherlands) who've dominated recent World champs, didn't have live coverage either - as their national broadcaster prefers to cover Speed skating....

I think that tells you how big (or not) the sport of CX actually is......

Smoggysteve replied to Velophaart_95 | 1 hour ago
Velophaart_95 wrote:

One wonders what British Cycling are spending their money on. Track racing most likely......

This , unfortunately, is exactly the issue. BC cares about one thing above all, securing medals in Olympic events. And most of our success has always been track cycling. The good ol' lets play it safe and not venture into other areas. It's a shame when you see the talent we have. You can rest assured they will want to take credit for MTB success on the back of Tom Pidcock but won't do a damn thing to broaden their horizons into backing his other discipline. Why? There are no medals in the Olympics for cyclocross. It's that simple. 

Capt Sisko replied to Smoggysteve | 50 min ago
Smoggysteve wrote:

This , unfortunately, is exactly the issue. BC cares about one thing above all, securing medals in Olympic events.

Got to agree with that and it's difficult to criticise them about that when the measure of the sports success (in terms of securing future funding) is how many medals did they bring home particularly when track cycling has both a lot of medals up for grabs AND the same athletes can compete in several disciplines. Whilst we would all love to see the money spread wider, when the measure is ‘Pounds per Medal’ and track cycling provides a good return.

Remember how money was poured into swimming, tons of it and then when the success didn’t come how the funding was taken away. Possibly I missed it because I’m not interesting in swimming, but when was the last time you saw swimming on the BBC? We are at least getting some TV coverage.

panda replied to Velophaart_95 | 1 hour ago
If they're anything like other federations, then they're spending it on trying to win Olympic medals, because that's where the lottery funding comes from.  No medals, no money.  I'm fairly sure I remember an interview with some badminton (?) players who had just won a bronze which was more or less the difference between solvency and insolvency for their federation.

Which makes you wonder why they don't do more around MTB because that's been a happy hunting ground (as long as MVDP crashes in warm-up or DNS).

lesterama replied to Velophaart_95 | 1 hour ago
Maybe things will change in the lead-up to the winter 2030 Olympics. How do Zoe Bäckstedt, Cat Ferguson and Imogen Wolff perform on snow? 

Latest Comments

 