“How is the sport meant to grow if we can’t watch it?” British Cycling slammed for “farcical” lack of national cyclocross champs TV coverage – as fans forced to rely on teen’s livestream; Tom Pidcock won’t ride 2025 Tour de France + more on the live blog

He may have been one of the stars of the first two series of Netflix’s fly-on-the-wall Tour de France documentary – after all, who doesn’t love a tense and moody post-stage, mid-massage debrief scene? – but Tom Pidcock won’t be heading to cycling’s biggest race in 2025, the British star confirmed in an interview with BBC Sport at the weekend.

Following his long, drawn-out transfer from the Ineos Grenadiers to second-tier Q36.5 Pro Cycling over the winter, Pidcock and his team are now reliant on wildcard invitations to WorldTour races, including the grand tours and most important classics.

And with the Tour’s final two invites set to be handed out to either breakaway-hungry Uno-X, Julian Alaphilippe’s Tudor squad, or French outfit TotalEnergies, Q36.5’s chances of making it to the start line in Lille on 5 July are somewhat slim, double Olympic champion on the books are otherwise.

Not that Pidcock, who’s had a love-hate relationship with the Tour and the pressures of riding for GC over the past few years, seems to mind that much.

(Georg Lindacher)

“We’ll have a year out from the Tour and try to get to the Tour in 2026,” the 25-year-old, who won a stage of the 2022 race atop Alpe d’Huez, told the BBC.

“I’m happy I’ve got a year out from it, a break. When I come back, it’ll be with a refreshed energy.”

While the former Amstel Gold and Strade Bianche winner is happy to sit out the Tour – where he appeared to be visibly bristling against the GC-focused demands placed upon him by Ineos at the race last year – for one year at least, he remains confident Q36.5 will secure invites to the events he’s most focused on: the one-day classics.

In fact, Pidcock is almost certain to race this year’s traditional Belgian Opening Weekend of Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne, with the aim of taking in a full spring campaign with the Swiss squad.

(Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

“We don’t have full control over the calendar, we have to get invited,” he added. “But in theory we should have all the races that I want to do.”

Meanwhile, at Q36.5’s media day in Calpe yesterday, Pidcock told reporters, including Daniel Benson, that his decision to break his contract with Ineos early, amid an apparent breakdown in his relationship with the British team, was “business, not personal”.

“Things were just not going how it was originally envisioned at Ineos and how I had imagined it. The solution, the mutual solution, was to end the contract, which was the best,” Pidcock said during a press conference.

The 25-year-old was sensationally dropped at the last minute from the Ineos squad for Il Lombardia in October following months of tension within the struggling squad, kicking off a protracted transfer saga that ultimately led to Pidcock leaving the team he turned pro with in 2021, and signing a three-year deal with Q36.5 in December.

But, the Yorkshire all-rounder says, there was no specific moment that hastened his departure from Ineos.

(Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

“It wasn’t a specific moment. It had been going on for a while. There’s no secret that last year was difficult for me, and Ineos I guess. It was more of a gradual thing.”

Pidcock then pointed to the changes that have taken place within Ineos since he signed four years ago, including the departure of team principal Dave Brailsford.

Meanwhile, it’s also clear that he will be afforded more freedom at Q36.5, where his off-road and classics ambitions won’t be stifled by an apparent desire for further success at grand tours, which seemed to be the main, and somewhat overbearing desire, at Ineos, a team formerly dominant at cycling’s three-week races.

(Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

“To be perfectly honest with you, I’m struggling to give an answer to that question because I’ve actually moved on,” Pidcock insisted when asked again why his spell at Ineos had ended in such acrimonious fashion.

“That team was my second family and I had great memories there but it was time to change. I accepted that a long time ago and I’m fully focused here and that’s not a scripted answer, I’m just very good at putting things behind me and moving on.

“Ineos was a fantastic team. They have their motivations and goals, and how they want to achieve them but at the end of the day what happened with me was business, it wasn’t personal.

“I signed my contract with different people who run the team now and that did create some difficulties, just from what I imagined it would be like to what happened but they still gave me every support in things they wanted to achieve.

“I had a lot of people were questioning why I had come to this team and saying these are my prime years, and that I should be winning as much as possible. But it’s not all about winning. It’s about the story you write, who you write it with, and what you achieve.

“It’s not only about winning, it’s about what you build, and here I can gain more satisfaction than anywhere else.”