Near Miss of the Day 892: Cyclist squeezes on brakes to avoid overtaking driver — who still ends up hitting cyclist's safety flag

Today's update on the Near Miss of the Day series by road.cc is in reality barely a near miss, as an impatient driver overtook a cyclist by cutting across the lane, and in turn, ended up hitting the cyclist's safety flag. And if the cyclist hadn't braked hard and swerved to the other side, the driver could very well have ended up running into him.

The close pass happened to Dr Grahame Cooper, also a member of the Bolton Active Travel Forum Technical Review Group on September 2, 2022 at the junction of Blackburn Rd and Belmont Road in Bolton.

As he crossed the traffic light and made his way straight, surrounded on both sides by construction barricades, the driver accelerates from behind to come up level with him, and then cuts across to go left.



"I was in the inside on Blackburn Road, approaching lane the point where Belmont Road peels off to the left, intending to continue up Blackburn Road," Dr Cooper told road.cc.

"The driver of this car came up the outside and swerved across me to turn up Belmont Road. If I hadn't braked heavily and swerved left, the driver would definitely have hit me at about 30 miles-per-hour."

He added: "The police took the case forward for possible prosecution but have not informed me what the outcome was."

road.cc has contacted Greater Manchester Police for an update on the case, but hasn't received a response yet.

Just earlier this week, Dr Cooper called out the Bolton Council for installing "discriminatory" barriers on a cycling and walking route in Bolton, apparently to prevent anti-social behaviour. The council later admitted that no equality impact assessment had been carried out pre-installation, but still believed that it has acted in accordance with design guidance.

He told road.cc: "They have admitted that they have not done that and there is no Equality Impact Assessment. This is particularly important if they are departing from national guidance. Before the barrier was installed, the 3.5-metre-wide path was perfectly adequate for shared cycling and walking use. Now that the barriers are in, there is conflict between the needs of people walking and cycling due to the bottleneck."

