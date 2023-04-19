Support road.cc

Live blog

Royal Mail delivers bike lane parking classic — apologises, says "relevant steps" taken to prevent repeat; Lizzie Deignan returns to racing at Flèche Wallonne; Pro riders and F1's Valtteri Bottas back Pidcock's social cycling app + more on the live blog

Welcome to the Wednesday live blog, Dan Alexander's back in the hot seat to take you through the middle of the week...
Wed, Apr 19, 2023 09:13
12
Royal Mail delivers bike lane parking classic — apologises, says "relevant steps" taken to prevent repeat; Lizzie Deignan returns to racing at Flèche Wallonne; Pro riders and F1's Valtteri Bottas back Pidcock's social cycling app + more on the live blogRoyal Mail bike lane parking (road.cc reader Daniel)
07:54
Royal Mail delivers bike lane parking classic — apologises, says "relevant steps" taken to prevent repeat

Can't be long before the courier providers add a 'Your parcel is out for delivery, it has just arrived in your nearest cycling infrastructure' text to the process. Our live blog has, in recent times, told the story of the ongoing issue in Edinburgh of Amazon vans — sorry, Amazon-branded vans blocking the Scottish capital's bike lanes... (the company was very quick to point out the van below is not driven by an Amazon employee, so it would be wrong to attribute them to Amazon)...

Amazon van driver Leith Walk cycle lane (Edward Tissiman/Twitter)

On Friday there was an unwanted sequel too...

> The sequel nobody asked for — bike lane Amazon van is back

Well, the blogging prompted road.cc reader Daniel to get in touch with his own case of delivery parking pain where he rides in Doncaster, this time at the hands of the Royal Mail...

Royal Mail bike lane parking (road.cc reader Daniel)

Interestingly, Daniel contacted the council's civil enforcement officer and was told:

Unfortunately we are unable to issue to the postal service as they are exempt. When we started in 2005 this came about as it's classed as interfering with His Majesty's Mail. Sounds silly but that is what we were instructed. I would suggest you contact the postal service to complain.

We are aware of the issues in this area and endeavour to have a presence here as much as possible.

"I noticed it cycling to work," Daniel told us. "They've just installed the lanes in the city centre as part of a huge active travel scheme.

"Never expected a senior enforcement manager at a city council to essentially say a royal mail van is allowed to park anywhere they want including over cycle lanes next to double yellow lines, be there it is — written permission!"

Daniel got in touch with Royal Mail... who apologised and said the issue had been raised with the relevant manager who will "stop this happening again"...

I'm sorry one of our vans was recently parked in a way that caused you concern. The safety of the public and our employees is something we take very seriously, so thank you for making us aware of this.

From the details you've provided I've been able to identify where the vehicle is based and report the issue to the manager. The manager will take the relevant steps to stop this happening again.

All our drivers receive ongoing training and monitoring, and incidents of bad driving/parking are rare. I'm very sorry you've had to report this to us and I hope this issue is now resolved.

14:43
Tadej Pogačar wins Flèche Wallonne

Just as Demi Vollering did earlier, Tadej Pogačar added Flèche Wallonne to his Amstel Gold Race win from Sunday, meaning we've got two shots at an Ardennes clean sweep this weekend. How did he do it? Well, considering it's Flèche you probably already know exactly how the race was won...

Just as we did with Vollering's classics campaign, here's an overview of Tadej's season to date... 1, 1, 1, 21, 1, 14, 27, 55, 5, 1, 21, 1, 1, 4, 3, 1, 1... someone was slacking during the Paris-Nice sprint stages...

Oh, and did I mention he's the first rider ever to win Flanders, Amstel and Flèche in the same season?

14:06
Bring your climbing legs: "Challenging" British National Road Championships routes announced
2023 British National Road Championships road race course

British Cycling has released the route details for this year's national championships, to be hosted in North Yorkshire, with the men's and women's events to be decided on the climb of Saltburn Bank...

Saltburn Bank (Strava)

Great Britain Cycling Team rider Charlie Tanfield, who also rides for Saint Piran, said: "I'm so excited to be racing on home roads in Redcar and Cleveland. My first memories of riding on these roads were from when I was a young lad on the local club run, climbing up the local hills and trying to hang onto the older, quicker climbers in the group. I guess it hasn't changed too much since and it's a similar story in hilly races, I'm just the older rider now!

"Saltburn Bank is steep and it's over pretty quickly, but the drag out of Saltburn actually hurts me more."

The men's and women's events will be contested over the exact same 18.8km loop, the women completing 132km and 2,826m of climbing via seven laps, the men climbing 4,073m of ascent over 189km.

13:48
The award for most unsubtle sponsor mention during the Ardennes classics goes to...
Israel Premier Tech (Twitter)

 

12:08
"Great initiative": Reaction to Cycling Time Trials road bike category announcement
National time trial road bike Tamsin Miller - CTT

Some reaction to Cycling Time Trials, the national governing body for time trials in England, Wales and Scotland, announcing that there is to soon be a separate category for road bikes, opening the discipline up to those who don't have a TT machine.

The move has attracted praise from many, road.cc readers in the comments calling it "excellent" and "commendable".

Of course road bikes have been welcome before, if you're happy to see your time demolished by someone with a flash aero rig and a disc wheel, this change just means there'll be a separate category for those on road bikes.

Some have suggested the rules could go further, however, the rim depth of wheels a particular talking point as CTT has set the limit at 90mm, PRSboy commenting that "I think 50mm wheels are big enough for a road bike TT rig, if they want to keep it more accessible.

"That said, I've always been very happy just turning up and having a go — I regard TT as a competition against oneself rather than others (particularly at my level!)" they added.

On the official announcement on Facebook, Alice Lethbridge added: "Great initiative. Would have liked to see more restriction on the rim depth though to make it more friendly to beginners. 80-90mm wheels are definitely in the specialist aero category and will make a big difference against 30-50mm wheels which are much more common place."

Thoughts?

12:07
11:13
Comment of the day
Live blog comment 19/4/2023

 

10:55
"We are proud to design and build our bikes in Britain": road.cc goes behind the scenes at Orro
New bikes and new ideas from Orro - April 2023

> "We are proud to design and build our bikes in Britain": Orro on reshoring its assembly, innovation, and plans to go international

10:24
Demi Vollering continues incredible classics run, wins Flèche Wallonne

1,1,2,2,1,1 — those are Demi Vollering's race results since the start of March... a quite incredible classics campaign by anyone's standards. Not just any classics either, Strade Bianche (win), Dwars door Vlaanderen (win), Flanders (second), Brabantse Pijl (second), Amstel Gold Race (win), Flèche Wallonne (win), the SD Worx rider inserting herself as strong favourite for an Ardennes clean sweep at Liège–Bastogne–Liège this weekend.

Behind Lizzie Deignan's teammate Gai Realini took an impressive third, just behind Lianne Lippert. Deignan herself dropped out the peloton in the final hour of racing, her first race back since giving birth in September.  

09:29
Pro riders and F1's Valtteri Bottas back Tom Pidcock's social cycling app
Link My Ride In App

Link My Ride, the social cycling app created by Tom Pidcock and Jacques Sauvagnargues, has now received investment from F1 star Valtteri Bottas and pro racers Daryl Impey, Tiffany Cromwell and Ryan Gibbons. The app allows users to create, explore and share group rides and has attracted nearly 20,000 downloads in four months.

Ten-time Grand Prix winner Bottas, who has participated in a number of high-profile gravel cycling events over the past few years, is the latest investor, following on from Dutch Sport Tech Fund and William Powell of Black Lab Sports, and said the app's potential is "huge".

Tom Pidcock Link My Ride

"The potential of Link My Ride is huge and when I first learnt about the app I wanted to find out more as I'm keen to explore business opportunities that excite me personally," Bottas said. "It connects people on the bike in such a simple way, saving time when organising rides and finding new routes. I've organised several rides on the app now, both public and private, and everyone's always really happy to ride together."

Fellow investor, and Bottas' partner, Canyon-SRAM rider Cromwell said it's an app she "can use on all my travels" and can "allow local communities to be more connected through cycling".

09:02
Lizzie Deignan returns to racing at Flèche Wallonne

The queen of British racing is back on the road today...

Deignan had initially targeted La Vuelta in the first week of May for her comeback, having given birth to her second child in, late September. "Where did that 6 months go? I actually can't put it all into words, Flèche Wallone here I come," she wrote on Instagram.

The Trek-Segafredo rider has twice finished second at Flèche and the interrupted sleeping pattern will be great preparation for the crack of dawn start required by the race organisers sending the women's race off before 9am local time... yes, yes, I know that's a lie in by sportive standards...

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc in 2020, and spent most of his first year (hopefully) keeping you entertained on the live blog. At the start of 2022 he took on the role of news editor. Before joining road.cc, Dan wrote about various sports, including football and boxing for the Daily Express, and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been 'enjoying' life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends making bonk-induced trips to the petrol stations of the south of England.

