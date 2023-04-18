"Society has accepted death as a cost of getting from A to B": Parents of young cyclist killed in collision call for change

The parents of a "strong and experienced" cyclist, killed in a collision with a vehicle being driven at a "deadly" Glasgow junction, have called for all political parties to support the adoption of "best-practice infrastructure" as well as other safety measures to better protect cyclists.

Emma Burke Newman, a ​22-year-old student, was killed while cycling in the Scottish city earlier this year, with the investigation into her death still ongoing. Now, in "our first political action", her parents Rose Marie and John have offered support to Pedal on Parliament, a campaign that organises a ride to the Scottish Parliament in Holyrood to call for proper funding and infrastructure to make cycling accessible for all.

Ultimately aiming "to make Scotland a cycle-friendly country", Pedal on Parliament's 2023 event takes place this Saturday with the ride in Glasgow and other parts of the country.

Writing in a blog post published through Pedal on Parliament, Emma's parents said the symbolism of their daughter's death, a young rider "devoted to making cities safer and more beautiful for all", is "terribly searing".

"She cycled everywhere in the much bigger cities of Paris, London, and Berlin. But, only three months into living in Scotland, she was roadkill at that deadly junction, as if the world were saying, no, you cannot. Not now.

"Instead, we must. We, her parents, feel compelled to push Scotland ahead, to make roads safer for everyone. It seems that society has accepted death and serious injury as a cost of getting from point A to B? We don't accept that. Had Emma lived, she would have made safer travel her life's work. Since she has not, we are taking on the mantle. It will help us of our grief, to ensure that her death was not in vain.

"Although we are still in mourning, we have decided to support Pedal on Parliament as our first political action. We are demanding 'No Backpedalling.' Scotland has great plans and the budget for active travel. Now it must deliver, without stalling. Given that the country is a decade or more behind, there is no time to lose – only more lives to be lost.

"We urge all parties to support and adopt best-practice infrastructure, identification and remediation of dangerous hotspots, enforcement of current rules and regulations (using dash-cam video to catch lawbreakers) and improved safety standards for heavy goods vehicles (HGVs). Not to mention education and a shift in attitudes.

"Actually, Scotland's needs for active travel have been well articulated for years. The foot-dragging needs to stop, right now. In Glasgow, we are heartened that politicians and stakeholders will meet soon to discuss road safety and hope that they can go further to develop an action plan."

While noting the investigation into the collision of January 27 is "still ongoing", Emma's parents insist "our daughter would be alive today" if "the proper infrastructure existed to separate cycles from HGVs and buses".

"There is more than enough space at the intersection where Emma died to accommodate every traveller. There is more than enough space, we just have to commit to making it safe for all who use it," they continued.

"What happened at this junction, we realise, is one case, but also an object lesson pointing to the need for long overdue progress to improve the safety of Scottish roads."

More information and full details of this weekend's event can be found on Pedal on Parliament's website...