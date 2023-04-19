EPO doper Jarlinson Pantano makes surprise return to sport after four-year ban

In Colombian cycling’s latest attempt to assemble a Rock Racing-esque rogues’ gallery of convicted dopers, scandal-linked riders, and grey area positive poppers, former Trek-Segafredo climber Jarlinson Pantano – who recently completed a four-year ban after testing positive for EPO – has confirmed his return to the peloton.

The 34-year-old, who won a mountain stage of the Tour de France in 2016 while racing for IAM Cycling, was caught using the banned blood booster in April 2019, after he was targeted for testing by the Cycling Anti-Doping Foundation.

Pantano was subsequently sacked by Trek-Segafredo and – despite pleading his innocence – later announced his retirement from the sport, citing his lack of desire to fight the UCI’s eventual decision to hand him a four-year ban from competition.

“I never thought I’d end my career like this. I feel cheated,” the Colombian said when announcing his retirement in 2019. “I am not asking anyone to forgive me because I am innocent.”

After an unsuccessful attempt to enter local politics in his hometown of Cali, Pantano has appeared to have had a change of heart upon the completion of his ban this month, and today was confirmed as a new member of the club-level EPM-Scott.

EPM-Scott – not to be confused with Team Medellín-EPM, a third-tier outfit currently providing a refuge for the under-investigation Miguel Ángel López, while also being briefly linked with a move for Nairo Quintana following the former Giro d’Italia winner’s tramadol positive last year – boasts former Androni-Giocattoli rider Daniel Muñoz and 22-year-old ex-Kern Pharma pro Daniel Mendez among its ranks, and has its kit supplied by Rigoberto Urán’s clothing company Go Rigo Go.

“I am very pleased to be part of this family,” Pantano, who also took wins at the Tour de Suisse and Volta a Catalunya during his career in Europe, said in an interview posted by EPM on Twitter.

“I’m joining this team to contribute all that I can with my experience and what I learned in my professional career.

“Thanks to all those who’ve supported me over the last four years and who have insisted in their messages to me that I return to cycling.”

Despite its old-school credentials – and increasingly rare appearances on the cycling scandals pages – Pantano isn’t the only pro to test positive for EPO, the performance enhancer of choice of the 1990s and 2000s, in recent years.

Just last week, Italian Continental-level rider Fabio Mazzucco was confirmed to have tested positive for the blood booster in an out-of-competition test in January.

The 23-year-old former Bardiani-CSF rider, who made his debut for the Mg.K Vis-Colors for Peace at last month’s GP Civitanova Marche, is now facing a four-year suspension.