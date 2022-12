Your N+1 tales — is there one bike to do it all?; Tadej Pogačar — the off-season rapper; An ingenious solution to the age-old question... how do I carry pizza by bike? + more on the live blog

Yesterday, tech editor Mat took a look at Ridley's new Grifn all-road bike — that's a fast, comfortable road bike with 38mm tyre clearance for off-roading — and asked if it could put an end to N+1?

> Does Ridley’s new Grifn all-road bike really put an end to N+1?

So, here's what you said...

Where does the shopping go? https://t.co/YUALZVlyu1 — 𝙾𝚟𝚎𝚛𝚕𝚊𝚗𝚍𝚎𝚛 (@overlandertheb1) December 1, 2022

Send me one, and I’ll let you know! — Matt Comley (@Mattjobsacuk) December 1, 2022

Miller: "This looks great. At the start of the year I built a bike of similar concept for myself and I've loved riding it.

"It has 40mm tyre clearance so I've been able to swap in knobbly tyres for gravel events although I've mainly run 34mm Pro One road rubber. I think the one bike concept is valid especially with a second pair of wheels. That said... I have more than one bike. Well why wouldn't you?!"

kil0ran: "Nope, the Domane did that a couple of years ago. And it's more versatile than this in terms of tyre clearance."

IanMSpencer: "The trouble is you end up with N+2 wheels as you want different tyres on different days."

OnYerBike: "If it puts an end to N+1, why are Ridley still selling no fewer than 15 other models?"

Remember, it only puts an end to N+1 if you want it to...