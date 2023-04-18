MP stresses need for "consistent" cycling funding after "disappointing" cut to active travel budget

The All Party Parliamentary Group for Cycling and Walking's 2023 showcase event today heard from MPs committed to championing active travel, with calls made for "consistent" funding following last month's budget cuts.

The cross-party group (APPGCW) of MPs and Lords works to promote active travel in Parliament, and is co-chaired by Labour MP for Brentford and Isleworth, Ruth Cadbury, the shadow minister for international trade telling the showcase that promoting cycling and walking policies should not be controversial.

"Debate around active travel can be polarising," she acknowledged. "In reality, I don't think it's controversial at all... the talk of 15-minute cities, that term may have become a bit pejorative but basically it means having the things you need within 15 minutes walk or cycle, including points of public transport.

"For most of us this is popular and it provides tangible benefits for communities — cleaner air, better high streets, easier access to amenities and safer roads — as well as free travel and healthier outcomes for those who walk or cycle."

Noting the clear benefits cycling infrastructure has made to her Hounslow borough, Cadbury stressed the importance of it being funded "properly and sustainably" and said the APPGCW was "disappointed" to learn of a cut to the active travel budget in last month's Spring Budget.

The cuts were described as a "backward move" at the time by the Walking & Cycling Alliance (WACA), with £100 million now available for active travel projects in England (outside of London) during the next two years, estimated to be two-thirds of the previously pledged amount.

Cadbury suggested it is difficult to know exactly how great the cuts are but said the estimated £50 million per year is "shockingly low for an economy and nation like ours".

"This compares to in London, the spending is £150 million over the same period," she put in context. "Members of this group, across all parties and across both houses, will continue to make the case for the importance of cycling and walking, and consistent funding in order to achieve that."

Fellow co-chair Selaine Saxby, Conservative MP for North Devon, acknowledged last month's budget but suggested the funding available is "still unprecedented" and "provides an opportunity to show what can be delivered".

"I'm really proud to champion active travel in Parliament and have been working tirelessly behind the scenes to highlight a wide support base for active travel," she said.

"All told, around £3 billion is expected to be invested in active travel over the course of this parliament. The APPGCW will continue to work collaboratively to make the case for active travel across all relevant government departments."

Our co-chairs @RuthCadbury & @SelaineSaxby showing their support for making active travel safer for everyone. The co-chairs of the group work hard in Parliament to ensure active travel is championed across parties. pic.twitter.com/rYPZlGXMqm — APPGCW (@allpartycycling) April 18, 2023

The event was supported by Raleigh and attended by numerous groups and names from the cycling world, including Cycling UK, Sustrans, Pedal Me and many more.

Several Labour MPs were in attendance, including the group's treasurer Fabian Hamilton, as well as Conservative MPs Tracey Crouch, Darren Henry and Saxby, with the Green Party's Jenny Jones and SNP representation also present, Cadbury saying the chance to bring politicians together to "hear from those making a change" in an "unnecessarily polarising" debate is "welcome".