Near Miss of the Day 861: Driver of Red Driving School car races through red light and close passes cyclist

Readers left flabbergasted at a recent Near Miss of the Day from Sheffield, which saw a driver dart in front of a cyclist before immediately turning left, narrowly avoiding the rider, just to “save a few seconds”, may have their questions answered by today’s clip, which offers a rather damning indictment of the standard of driving instruction in the city.

In the video, posted by Sheffield-based cyclist Ann on Twitter, the driver of a car emblazoned with the livery of nationwide driving school Red sails through a set of traffic lights which have just turned red, at a fair lick too, before proceeding to close pass a cyclist, squeezing between them and our oncoming rider and videographer.

The instructor and the learner of this car need urgent advice on how to drive correctly and safely. @REDDriving dangerous driving in #Sheffield @syptweet pic.twitter.com/mDCvrMEZ7A — GPNGreggs 💙 🇺🇦 🇾🇪 🇵🇸 (@AnnGreggsRN) April 16, 2023

It’s not clear from the clip, captured last week, whether the vehicle was being driven by the instructor or a particularly brazen learner, picking up some handy tips on how to accelerate through amber lights.

Or, as one Twitter user put it, perhaps they were both late for the learner’s practical test…

In any case, Ann tells us she has reported the incident to South Yorkshire Police through their Nextbase submission portal, but is yet to receive a response.

Responding to a request for comment from road.cc, Red Driving School simply confirmed that the company is looking into the matter.

