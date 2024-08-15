A “different kind of doping”? Pro cyclists’ electronic gears can be hacked and jammed by attackers with £175 device, leaving “no trace” and allowing rivals to cheat, researchers say + more on the live blog

Picture the scene: You’re out on your Sunday club ride, and the group’s most annoying member is beside you at the front, constantly half-wheeling you on his shiny new bike, as you trudge your way up the latest long, dead drag.

Now imagine you had the technology to jam his electronic shifting system, shunting him down to the back of the group and leaving you to the tranquillity of a non-half-wheeling weekend spin.

Well, according to some US-based researchers, you can do exactly that.

During a paper delivered at this week’s Usenix Workshop on Offensive Technologies conference in Philadelphia, three academics from UC San Diego and Northeastern University revealed a radio attack technique that can target and hack into Shimano’s Di2 wireless electronic shifting system, causing a cyclist’s gears to change, or even be disabled, without their control – a technique, if used in the context of the pro peloton, one of the researchers points out, could lead to a “different kind of doping”.

In their paper, ‘MakeShift: Security Analysis of Shimano Di2 Wireless Gear Shifting in Bicycles’, Maryam Motallebighomi, Earlence Fernandes, and Aanjhan Ranganathan claim that the relatively simple attacks – which can be carried out on hardware costing only £175 – allow potential hackers to take over and control a bike’s shifting behaviour by sending spoof radio signals from as far as 10m away.

This roadside radio technique is demonstrated in the video below:

Bauke Mollema would not be happy...

This experiment, the academics say, expose the vulnerability in Shimano’s Di2 systems, with a blackbox analysis of the manufacturer’s wireless protocols revealing a lack of mechanisms to prevent an attacker taking over someone’s gears, susceptibility to targeted jamming, allowing an attacker to disable shifting on a specific bike, and information leakage resulting from the use of ANT+ communication, that allows an attacker to inspect telemetry from a targeted bike.

By exploiting these vulnerabilities, potential hackers – especially in the “adversarial” environment of pro cycling – could trigger potentially race-changing moments from a roadside spoof radio signals, affecting the “integrity of the sport”, especially with wireless electronic shifting ubiquitous throughout the pro peloton over the last decade.

After first intercepting their target’s gear-shift signals at some point before they carry out their attack, a hacker can replay those signals, days, weeks, or months later, to cause the bike to shift at their command.

The researchers also noted their simple hardware setup could be miniaturised to such a degree that it could be hidden easily on the roadside at a race, or in a team car or rider’s jersey.

“The capability is full control of the gears. Imagine you're going uphill on a Tour de France stage: If someone shifts your bike from an easy gear to a hard one, you're going to lose time,” Fernandes, an assistant professor at UCSD’s Computer Science and Engineering department, told Wired about the new research.

“Or if someone is sprinting in the big chain ring and you move it to the small one, you can totally crash a person’s bike like that.”

Jamming the shifters would be even easier than taking control of someone else’s gears, the researchers add, by broadcasting a jamming signal at the frequency used by all Shimano shifters – which, at the moment, make up almost 80 per cent of the WorldTour peloton.

The researchers even claim that it would be possible to read the shifting signals from the entire bunch and then jam everyone except one chosen rider.

“You can basically jam everyone except you,” says Northeastern professor Ranganathan.

This is, in our opinion, a different kind of doping,” adds Fernandes.

“It leaves no trace, and it allows you to cheat in the sport.”

However, in case anyone gets any ideas, the academic team have been working closely with Shimano since March to develop a patch, with the Japanese components giant saying it has “identified and created a new firmware update to enhance the security of the Di2 wireless communication systems”, and has already shared that with the pro teams who use their equipment.

“We can share that this update is intended to improve wireless transmission across Shimano Di2 component platforms," a spokesperson said, adding that the fix will be made more widely available at the end of this month. “We cannot share details on the exact fix at this moment, for obvious security reasons.”

While Shimano hasn’t been completely clear about how the patch will apply to its customers, it said “riders can perform a firmware update on the rear derailleur” using Shimano’s E-TUBE Cyclist smartphone app, but didn’t clarify how this would apply to the front derailleur.

“More information about this process and steps riders can take to update their Di2 systems will be available shortly,” the company said.

While the patch is slow in making its way to the public, the researchers say that pros should implement it as soon as possible, and that other manufacturers of wireless shifting technology, such as Sram and Campagnolo, should investigate their own security systems.

But leisure cyclists shouldn’t be too panicked for the moment, Fernandes says, adding: “I find it hard to believe that someone will want to launch such an attack on me during my Saturday group ride.”

Disclaimer: You definitely shouldn’t hack your clubmate’s gears to teach them a lesson. Unless they’re really annoying of course…