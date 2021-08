"It hurts watching it": Expressway coaches' bizarre 'cyclists-as-loser' advert (+ more dreadful cycling ads); Fabio Jakobsen's "dream" comeback; Cav talks Tour de France; How far to the top?; Sagan shreds; The kids are alright + more on the live blog

District nurses in Dorset have ditched their cars for e-bikes when visiting patients. The idea began in Purbeck but has expanded to Dorchester and Bournemouth after NHS Trust bosses offered £2,000 to encourage nurses to switch. Costs for running a car topped £600 a year and the nurses are now able to bypass traffic jams, promoting a healthy lifestyle at the same time.

"We had the idea after a trip to Gouda in Holland, where healthcare staff use bicycles to get to appointments all the time," Lead District Nurse for Purbeck Hattie Taylor told Dorset Health Care. "Purbeck isn’t quite as flat as Holland, so we found electric bikes worked better, especially when you’re trying to go uphill. Even so, they are a much better alternative to cars. You can get through traffic more easily, and don’t have to worry about finding a parking space when you get to an appointment.

"They save on travel costs and help to reduce pollution. Cycling also gives us a bit of clear headspace between visits, and we feel like we are setting a good example around staying fit, active and healthy. Our patients love it when we turn up with our helmets on. It’s an amazing feeling getting around the community on two wheels, it’s like district nurses use to do in the old days, and I was keen for other teams to have that choice."