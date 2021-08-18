Near Miss of the Day 625: “Not all d*ckheads drive BMWs – some ride them instead”

“Not all d*ckheads drive BMWs – some ride them instead” is the observation road.cc reader Richard made after this shocking incident while he was out for a group ride at the weekend.

“A small group of us were out on a social ride on Sunday (15th August) on the quiet Essex roads and some motorbikes went past,” he said.

“One, riding a BMW, decided it would be fun to try and force us off the road, going particularly close to the 20 year old lady we had in our group.

“It just goes to show that not all d*ckheads drive BMWs – some ride them instead.

“It might be time for a rear facing camera so we can get the registration number in future,” he added.

We should point out, of course, that not everyone who drives or indeed rides a BMW is a d*ckhead – but it’s a marque that has developed something of a reputation among cyclists over the years given the behaviour of some people who drive its cars, and one that features regularly in our Near Miss of the Day series.

