Disc-ussion and debate continues over which brake is best but should it all stop here?; Chris Froome climbs 5,000m on epic Alps ride; Relatable Danish ad; Famous cycling faces invest in alcohol-free beer; TfL data; New Tour kit + more on the live blog

Saying anything about disc brakes, positive or negative, seems to attract a queue of people ready to tell you how and why you're wrong. So we should not have been too surprised to get the reaction we did to 8 reasons not to get disc brakes — find out the hassles before you switch. Cue the comments...

Plenty of people have happily had no such issues using discs...David Wilkins wrote: "Had rim brakes for 15 years, had disc brakes for last 7 months. Will never go back. Braking power and little to no noise on my SRAM Reds. Love disc brakes and I descend some steep hills with ease now."

On a similar note, Soeren Kuehling said: "Never any problem with disc brakes, using them for years now, replace pads when gone (happens maybe after 5000km in my case). It feels safe racing downhill, can't say the same about rim brakes on my single speed bike."

Steven Hepworth was feeling articulate: "What hassles? I've been using disc brakes for years on mountain bikes, long before anyone thought of putting them on road bikes, and, especially these days, they hardly throw up any problems at all! Mega easy to change, and they actually stop you when it's wet. Unlike rim brakes. Sure that add a little more weight to the bike, but I'll just make sure I've had a good poo before I go out, to offset that weight!" I should have eaten my lunch before writing this...

Although these three did not sum up everyone's thoughts on disc brakes...

Bill Jones is not convinced: "Here we go again, all the disc brake fanatics denying their highly flawed brakes are not as good as rim brakes. Even Chris Froome said discs are rubbish after being forced to use them. I have never had a problem with rim brakes and have used them to descend the highest hill in the UK in the wet. I have used discs and found them to be useless and require constant maintenance. Had a disc brake overheat and fail on a short descent, found discs don't work when wet and disc pads have an alarming wear rate."

Under our article, NZ Vegan Rider commented: "Disc brakes - unnecessary hassle with virtually little improvement in braking in the wet. I have a hydraulic disc brake winter bike. It would be fine if it was rim braked like my other bikes."

I'll leave you with Graham Leather..."What is the saying, disc brakes are for deciding where you want to stop, rim brakes are for deciding where you want to crash."

Agree? Disagree? Couldn't care less?