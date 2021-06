Helmet safety has never been so fun...reaction to Road Safety Council's Viking comedy worthy of Netflix; Prince of Wheels; Laura Kenny hitches a cargo bike lift; Buzz Bikeyear; Van Aert's costly day in court; 24 rainbow jerseys + more on the live blog

Wout van Aert has been ordered to pay €662,000 to Nick Nuyens, the owner of Sniper Cycling, after being found to have breached his contract by an Antwerp Court. Van Aert left Verandas Willems-Crelan in 2018 after terminating his contract to join Jumbo-Visma. The long-running legal battle continued on Wednesday with the labour court's original decision to exonerate Van Aert being overturned at appeal. Van Aert can appeal the latest decision in a court of cassation.

Nuyens' lawyer had originally demanded damages of €1.2 million when his star rider walked away from the team before joining WorldTour Jumbo-Visma shortly after. Nuyens' lawyer Rudi Desmet was unsurprisingly content with the latest verdict: "They went back to the essence of this file and asked whether Nick Nuyens actually made a mistake and there was therefore an urgent reason for Van Aert to end the collaboration. Today we know that Nuyens did not make that mistake."

Van Aert's lawyer Walter Van Steenbrugge told Het Laatste Nieuws: "The interpretation of the court deviates 180 degrees from the judgment of the labour court. It is not nice for us to see that the position of the labour court in Mechelen that was very favourable to us and that was put on paper very clearly, is now completely nullified."

Van Aert terminated his deal with Sniper Cycling, formerly the Verandas Willems-Crelan team, at the end of 2018 before riding independently during that cyclo-cross season. Shortly after joining Jumbo-Visma in March, Nuyens took legal action. Van Aert's defence was that he had an "urgent reason" to terminate his contract and he accused Nuyens of coercing the coach Niels Albert to sign an incriminating statement about him.