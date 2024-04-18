Support road.cc

“Ka-ching, he must have thought”: Garda nabs bike thief by setting fake account to buy stolen bike — in her first week on job; David Cameron holds maglia rosa at G7 meeting; Should 20mph limits be only used in the “right places”? + more on the live blog

It’s a Thursday and Adwitiya is on the live blog hot seat, bringing you all the news, views and more importantly, all the chit-chat from the cycling world
Thu, Apr 18, 2024 10:04
“Ka-ching, he must have thought”: Garda nabs bike thief by setting fake account to buy stolen bike — in her first week on job; David Cameron holds maglia rosa at G7 meeting; Should 20mph limits be only used in the “right places”? + more on the live blogStolen bike retrieved by Garda in a sting operation (Instagram: @gardainsta)
12:34
Bicycle storage at new flats could push car salesman to legal action over dispute it would "block access", as development to offer no car parking but residents to receive bike shop discount instead
AB Autos and proposed development site (Google Maps)

The owner of a car dealership has threatened legal action over bicycle storage that he believes will "block access" to his showroom if a development of five new flats is built next to his business, with new residents to not have any car parking spaces and instead to receive bike shop discounts and cycling leaflets.

11:56
"Only one man can stop Pogacar from winning the Giro": The jokes keep on rolling...

I am trying not to laugh too hard but I for one definitely didn't have David Cameron holding maglia rosa in my live blog bingo when I woke up this morning! Ah, might as well get a few laughs out of this awkward photo op...

08:40
“Ka-ching, he must have thought”: Garda set up fake account on bike resale website to nab a thief in a sting op — in her first week on the job

No, this isn’t a fake story…

In a rare happy-ending for a bike theft story, a woman’s stolen cycle was returned to her in just a couple of days, thanks to a Garda who took the lead on the case in her first week on the job.

On Sunday, the cyclist reported that her bike, an expensive Cube, had been stolen from her workplace the previous day. She had a quick look online in the off-chance that the thief had maybe advertised it for sale, and lo and behold, there it was.

“The thief was hoping to flog it for less than half price,” the Garda said in an Instagram post. “We set up a profile on the resale site and engaged with the advertiser unbeknownst to him. After some back and forth on the deal, we agreed to meet him at a location in Dublin 9 yesterday afternoon to buy the bike. Happy days. Ka-ching he must have thought.”

“Oh we were there as we had agreed, alright. Just in plain clothes and an unmarked car,” the post continued. “He was arrested under suspicion of possessing stolen goods and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.”

“The bicycle was returned to its rightful owner. A decent result for the Garda that took the lead on this - her first week on the job.”

This isn’t the first time the police have used clever ways to nab bike thieves. In February, CyclingUK praised the “clever” policing from City of London Police, who brought down a prolific gang by tracking a bait bicycle, left in the area with the intention of getting it stolen so officers could track the thieves back to their base.

On arrest, the force found a huge collection of stolen bicycles totalling £130,000 in value, the haul believed to be the biggest of its kind in the force’s history.

Just last month, another serial bike thief was jailed for 12 months after stealing a bicycle that turned out to belong to a police officer attending a conference in Leeds.

But doing it on your first week as a Garda? Now, that’s some serious promise and commitment. Chapeau!

10:40
Meanwhile, the state of bike thefts in London...
09:56
David Cameron holding a maglia rosa at the top of the 'Things I didn't expect to see today' league table

I'm just going to let the picture speak this time.

I assume the only logical question to ask would be who is Mr Cameron backing for the Giro this year? It's gotta be Geraint Thomas, surely? Or is Cameron a cheeky Pogačar fan himself, or maybe he's a backer of the underdogs, maybe someone like Antonio Tiberi, or maybe even a good ol' Bardet fan. Discuss in the comments...

Turns out, it was a campaign arranged by the organisers of the Giro d'Italia, taking the general classification leader's pink jersey to the G7 Foreign Ministers’ meeting.

 Antonio Tajani, the Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs, said: “The Giro d’Italia is an exceptional showcase for Italy in the world: it contributes to economic growth, attracts tourism and investment, and enhances the territories it passes through. That is why it is the Ambassador of Italian sport in the world. Sports diplomacy is an important tool for promoting Italy, which adds to the tools and actions of the Farnesina for growth diplomacy. This is why, since the beginning of the year, the Farnesina has wanted to create a new office dedicated precisely to sports diplomacy.”

Meanwhile, of course the current Foreign Minister and the former Prime Minister was not immune to jokers on the social media.

10:17
20mph sign (CC licensed by EdinburghGreens via Flickr)
Mark Harper says "20mph limits should only be used in the right places", so we ask: "What are the right places for 20mph speed limits?"

The incumbent Transport Secretary of the current Tory Government is perhaps not too big on Wales' 20mph speed limits.

And it would make sense with the party line too. In fact, one of the campaign ads from the Conservatives was widely condemned by cyclists recently, which showed (in a quite appalling display of Photoshop skills, if I may add) cyclists awkwardly holding (not really) a speed gun, claiming that “Labour and their lycra clad lobbyists are slowing Wales down with their blanket 20mph speed limit”.

While that social media post from the Conservatives somehow managed to do a seemingly impossible task, that is, unifying everyone in the replies to lampoon the Party for its ill-thought remarks, it looks as if Mr Harper has shed some of the boyish rowdiness and traded it for slightly more subtle diplomatic talk.

"20mph limits should only be used in the right places, like outside schools," he wrote on Twitter today. "While the Welsh Labour Govt is finally starting to agree with the
Conservatives, it must be frustrating for those Welsh drivers ignored by Labour & for Welsh taxpayers who have to pick up the bill."

So we ask, to Mr Harper (and to you, our readers), what should be the right places for 20mph speed limits?

The comment from Harper came after Wales' new transport secretary Ken Skates raised the issue earlier today. He also  gave three suggestions where the 20mph speed limits could be applied: schools, hospitals and nurseries — areas where children and the elderly were "at risk".

He added that there would be changes to the existing default 20mph speed limit in built-up areas with the "voice of citizens at the heart of all we do", while the Welsh Conservatives claimed that Skates was simply esponding to its "pressure" on a "hugely unpopular" policy.

Meanwhile, a few comments from Twitter:

09:23
Adwitiya Pal

Adwitiya joined road.cc in 2023 as a news writer after graduating with a masters in journalism from Cardiff University. His dissertation focused on active travel, which soon threw him into the deep end of covering everything related to the two-wheeled tool, and now cycling is as big a part of his life as guitars and football. He has previously covered local and national politics for Voice Wales, and also likes to writes about science, tech and the environment, if he can find the time. Living right next to the Taff trail in the Welsh capital, you can find him trying to tackle the brutal climbs in the valleys.

Avatar
hawkinspeter | 28 min ago
0 likes

How about just putting the 20mph limits in wherever there's been a traffic collision? That could change the nature of motorways though.

Avatar
Benthic | 2 hours ago
5 likes

The thing is, motorists' killing grounds are not limited to schools, hospitals and nurseries and their environs.

Avatar
Hirsute | 3 hours ago
2 likes

Bike storage in Kingston

//pbs.twimg.com/media/GLbp8CXXgAAzSOz?format=jpg&name=small)

Avatar
chrisonabike replied to Hirsute | 1 hour ago
1 like

What an eyesore!  Not in keeping!  It's ableist / ageist / discriminating against the poorest as you could put down hardstanding and fit two cars there, easy...

Avatar
brooksby | 4 hours ago
6 likes

I presume that garda will be sacked shortly for showing up all of their colleagues?

Avatar
Paul J replied to brooksby | 1 hour ago
0 likes

Dawn raid by GSOC on her home already being setup, no doubt.

Avatar
marmotte27 | 4 hours ago
2 likes

"The majority of cyclists are safe and obey the Highway Code,"

I'm pretty sure that all the anti-cycling ranters post this all over social media today (most of them adding that this means, the real problem are red-light -jumpers in 1,5t -150000J-vehicles).

Latest Comments

 