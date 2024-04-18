“Ka-ching, he must have thought”: Garda nabs bike thief by setting fake account to buy stolen bike — in her first week on job; David Cameron holds maglia rosa at G7 meeting; Should 20mph limits be only used in the “right places”? + more on the live blog

No, this isn’t a fake story…

In a rare happy-ending for a bike theft story, a woman’s stolen cycle was returned to her in just a couple of days, thanks to a Garda who took the lead on the case in her first week on the job.

On Sunday, the cyclist reported that her bike, an expensive Cube, had been stolen from her workplace the previous day. She had a quick look online in the off-chance that the thief had maybe advertised it for sale, and lo and behold, there it was.

“The thief was hoping to flog it for less than half price,” the Garda said in an Instagram post. “We set up a profile on the resale site and engaged with the advertiser unbeknownst to him. After some back and forth on the deal, we agreed to meet him at a location in Dublin 9 yesterday afternoon to buy the bike. Happy days. Ka-ching he must have thought.”

“Oh we were there as we had agreed, alright. Just in plain clothes and an unmarked car,” the post continued. “He was arrested under suspicion of possessing stolen goods and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.”

“The bicycle was returned to its rightful owner. A decent result for the Garda that took the lead on this - her first week on the job.”

This isn’t the first time the police have used clever ways to nab bike thieves. In February, CyclingUK praised the “clever” policing from City of London Police, who brought down a prolific gang by tracking a bait bicycle, left in the area with the intention of getting it stolen so officers could track the thieves back to their base.

On arrest, the force found a huge collection of stolen bicycles totalling £130,000 in value, the haul believed to be the biggest of its kind in the force’s history.

> Warning that bike theft has been "decriminalised" as stats show 89% of reported cases unsolved

Just last month, another serial bike thief was jailed for 12 months after stealing a bicycle that turned out to belong to a police officer attending a conference in Leeds.

But doing it on your first week as a Garda? Now, that’s some serious promise and commitment. Chapeau!