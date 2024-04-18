Bicycle storage at new flats could push car salesman to legal action over dispute it would "block access", as development to offer no car parking but residents to receive bike shop discount instead

The owner of a car dealership has threatened legal action over bicycle storage that he believes will "block access" to his showroom if a development of five new flats is built next to his business, with new residents to not have any car parking spaces and instead to receive bike shop discounts and cycling leaflets.
James Brayley is the owner of AB Autos on Victoria Street in Bristol and says the proposal would "clearly" be in breach of an agreement his father made in 1994. South Gloucestershire Council has granted planning permission for the flats to be built on the corner of the High Street and Victoria Street, an extra floor to be added to the existing two-storey building and a three-storey extension to be constructed in the existing car park, Bristol Live reports.
At the back of the building, near the gates to AB Autos, it is proposed that a "covered and secure separate bin and bike storage" facility shall be installed, the part of the development that Mr Brayley has objected to as it would make it "extremely difficult for myself and my customers to gain access to my business".
"In 1994, my late father came to an agreement with the then owners of 141 High Street that we would have permanent and unrestricted right of way over the first seven metres of the boundary wall from 1 Victoria Street. This is registered with the Land Registry," he said.
"The proposal to locate the cycle and bin store on my right of way clearly breaches this agreement. If the planning permission is granted, it will be extremely difficult for myself and my customers to gain access to my business.
"If the plans are not revised, I'll have no choice but to seek an injunction through the courts. I would suggest the developer finds an alternative location for the bin and cycle store, not on my right of way."
With the new flats to be built on the site of a current car park, there will be no vehicle parking spaces available to residents, the tenants reportedly to instead receive bike shop discounts and cycling leaflets.
The council said its planning officers had checked with the Land Registry and found that the entire site of the proposed development is owned by the applicant, casting doubt on Mr Brayley's comments.
Duncan Cryer, a director at Cryer & Coe Architects, explained the decision to move away from building flats offering on-site parking: "10 years ago, we would expect a typical housing application to include parking, and office parking in particular in the centre of Bristol was in very high demand. However, over the last 10 years we've seen a significant shift in this.
"Offices in the centre of town, a lot of them are now giving over car parking spaces to cycling facilities, cycle storage, changing rooms, showers, tool stations. We're seeing a significant uplift in sustainable transport measures and a decrease in parking demand.
"The site is in easy walking distance to the High Street, Page Park, a doctor's surgery, dentist and leisure centre. The Bristol to Bath cycle trail is about 800 metres south-west of the site, as well as two other cycle routes approximately half a mile away.
"For trains, you've got Bristol Temple Meads and Bristol Parkway both within a half hour cycle or easy bus ride. While it hasn't got any car parking spaces, in such a location we should probably be questioning why any project like this would have parking."
Auto Sales guy has everything covered and legal from his standpoint. Where's the story? I'm sure he'll take it on the chin if it all goes tits up too.
I suspect that the agreement may have been more of a "handshake down the pub" and never actually formalised (pretty sure the council planning officers might have noticed it…).
So what's the proposed width of access to AB Autos?
Assuming the road entrance gate is moved adjacent to the boundary wall, why is 7m width still needed for motor vehicle acces?
Too much vagueness!
Hmmm. Car Saleman or Planning Officer. Who to believe....thats a tricky one...
Methinks the car salesman has no understanding of what the term "right of way" means in law, nor of property law, easements etc.
His late father may well have had an agreement with the former landowner, but unless the enhanced terms of that easement was legally formalised and written into the deeds of both properties, Mr Brayley, for right or wrong, doesn't have much of a case.
It's refreshing to see flats being proposed which support public and active travel options. I wonder if it makes a discernable dent in the asking prices of the properties
Years ago a small block of flats was built on an empty plot behind the car park attached to the offices where I worked.
Permission had been granted to build because they offered no car parking, only a bike store. The building was literally a five minute walk from Broadmead (one of Bristol's major shopping areas) and the city's bus station.
All that happened after people moved in was that our office car park found itself regularly filled with cars belonging to the people in the flats…
Obviously we only have the snippets of information from the newspaper report, but Mr Brayley might be correct.
Firstly, it is the council's reply that makes no sense legally. The council says they "checked with the Land Registry and found that the entire site of the proposed development is owned by the applicant" - but an easement doesn't affect ownership. The appicant would be recorded as owning the land even if there was an easement over it.
And, even if the easement was never formally recorded (although Mr Brayley claims it was), if the land has been used for access for 30+ years, it is possible that Mr Brayley could apply for a Prescriptive Easement now.
(for the avoidance of doubt, I am very much in favour of new developments prioritising active travel over car parking, but that doesn't change the law).