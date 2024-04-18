Almost 1,000 cyclists fined for jumping red lights in last nine months since City of London Police introduced "Cycle Response Unit"

City of London Police has handed out 944 fixed penalty notices to cyclists for riding through red lights since its Cycle Response Unit was formed nine months ago, the force has today revealed.
The authority — which polices the Square Mile area of the English capital home to the Stock Exchange, Bank of England and St Paul's Cathedral — said it would continue to fine cyclists who ride "through red lights, putting themselves and pedestrians at risk".
Releasing the figures as part of a "cycle roadshow" morning of action outside Mansion House, City of London Police said it would be "cracking down on anti-social behaviour and road offences" at Bank Junction, with "cyclists going through red lights and endangering pedestrians and other road users" to be "issued with an invitation to attend the free roadshow taking place between 8am and 10am". Refusal will result in a £50 fine, the operation somewhat mirroring the structure of other police force's close pass operations, where some drivers are offered roadside education to avoid a fixed penalty notice.
The Commander of City of London Police Umer Khan said that while "the majority of cyclists are safe and obey the Highway Code" it remains worth "educating, engaging and where necessary enforcing those road users who go through red lights, putting themselves and pedestrians at risk".
"Cycling operations around big interchanges have made a significant difference in reducing anti-social behaviour by road users in the City of London. The cycle team is one of our visible units people see on the streets, however, their vital work cannot be done without a wealth of dedicated officers and key partners such as the City of London Corporations Highways and Transport for London (TfL) working together, helping keep the City streets the amongst the safest in the country," he said.
The Chair of the City of London Police Authority Board, James Thomson, added that on the Square Mile's "small and dynamic" streets "we need to encourage cyclists to use them safely and to respect pedestrians and other road users".
"This event is an innovative way to educate our communities on how different road users experience the City. We know most cyclists behave responsibly but, the City of London Police will engage with those who do not and seek to educate and enforce where necessary including issuing fixed penalty fines and seizing illegal e-bikes and e-scooters," he said.
A crackdown on illegal e-bikes and e-scooters is also part of the action, the force said, with the case of Jamal Ampomah cited as evidence of its success. Ampomah appeared in court earlier this month having been seen riding through two red lights and refusing to stop last August.
The e-bike he was riding was illegal, with a motor greater than 250 watts and featuring a full throttle, but he challenged the roadside fixed penalty notice and was ordered to pay £1,050 in fines and costs and received six penalty points on his licence having also been found to have no insurance, something not required of cyclists riding bicycles or legal e-bikes.
"The enforcement of cycling offences has not meant that the force has taken its focus from road traffic offences by drivers, which have a higher rate of causing death and serious injury on our roads," City of London Police stated, highlighting that since July 2023 its Road Policing Unit has stopped and checked 3,852 vehicles, issued 1,678 traffic offences, made 92 arrests and seized 203 vehicles for no insurance.
It was also keen to point out that while part of the Mansion House cycle roadshow will involve education of cyclists who have jumped red lights this morning, there will also be partners registering cyclists' bikes, the opportunity to sit inside an HGV lorry "to see the road from the view point of a lorry cab", as well as talks from the London Fire Brigade about "the dangers of e-bikes and scooters" and neighbourhood police teams about crime and policing matters.
Lord Mayor Professor Michael Mainelli said: "The Square Mile is a safe area – a world-leading business district and leisure destination that appeals to workers, residents, and visitors alike. It is a vibrant place for everyone to enjoy. Today's event is a great opportunity to educate cyclists about making their way around safely, for themselves, fellow pedestrians, and road users."
I think anyone cycling in the City of London would freely admit that the vast majority of cyclists do indeed ignore red lights. Sometimes I wonder if I'm the idiot for sitting there waiting while everyone else seems to sail through.
Having said the above it is disappointing how some of the changes meant to aid cyclists have probably done the opposite. Bank junction is a perfect example. As someone who used to work overlooking it (and thus cycled through it) for over a decade the previous format was fine after cars were banned. The new layout and light phasing is terrible and these days I avoid cycling through it because you are guaranteed to be sitting waiting for a green light for what feels like an eternity as literally no-one is passing through the junction from any direction.
FAO: Patricia Hodge.
There are some laws that are not universal. The freedom pedestrians enjoy in UK is not ubiquitous for example on the other side of the Atlantic. The same happens for bicycles. At an increasing rate, bicycles are allowed, under certain circumstances, to cross red lights. The rate is increasing because bicycles are the most affected by red lights in energy loss from all road users (users, not vehicles) and people like to improve local air quality, reduce enviromental damage, improve citizen fitness levels blah blah blah...
So far though I don't know any country where there are free speed limits in urban areas. Yet, I see a lot of violations that with cameras would be easy to catch and profitable for the state.
Deaths of others caused by cyclists do happen, but are very rare. Deaths by excessive motor vehicle speed are much more common. I think we should focus better.
What a shame that the Evening Standard's coverage leads with 'lycra lout'. I'd lay a bet that a high proportion of the red-light jumpers were not wearing lycra - delivery cyclists and people on hire bikes are, in my experience, just as if not more likely to jump a red light than commuters in lycra.
Any piece of "journalism" that includes the phrase "lycra clad/lout" or "as a cyclist myself" within the headline or opening paragraph can instantly be discredited as culture war nonsense/ignored/laughed at.
"denim clad pedestrians" or "wool/cotton mix clad drivers" or "polyester clad scooterists" just doesn't have the same ring to it.
I coined the acronym MAMIPS a while ago to describe a particular type of Mondeo driving Home Counties motorist: Middle Aged Men in Polyester Slacks.
Add 'push bike' to the list.
Yeah, I saw the Standard headline and thought 1 how many drivers have jumped red lights and been fined (after all they're the ones risking the most damage and destruction) and 2 whether the Standard would use a derogatory term or a more sympathetic one in the headline.
There's also the issue of what falls under the term cyclst. There are many modified e-bikes on the roads more aking to motorbikes for example.
And no doubt someone will argue - "look how naughty the cyclist are"
While ignoring that just RLJ stats put cyclists at 2-4% over UK as a whole of offences (accidents, measured rates of road usage + rates of red light jumping).
London has more cyclists, so lets say its really high - that would still only be something like 20% of RLJ offences...
Yet fines for cyclists RLJ are ~1/2 of total for all motoring offences (not just cars RLJ)...
So who is it that they aren't enforcing laws against again... (because proportional enforcement would have easily 1,678 RLJ offences by motor vehicles prosecuted, ignoring everything else...)
"... would have easily 1678 RLJ offences by motorists prosecuted..."
Unless the vehicles were self-driving/autonomous.
I call fake news. We all know that cyclists aren't ever held accountable because they don't have registration plates.
So there. I'm off to continue speeding & RLJing in my car.
Yours angrily,
A.D-M-Reader
Nice to see. Now can they do the same for motorists? I submitted camera footage which clearly showed a van in front of me accelerating towards a red light (cloud of smoke from the exhaust as the lights turned amber) and going through a junction with pedestrians waiting to cross.
Result from TVP? Squat. Nothing.
In the past I've submitted camera footage of cars in front of me getting bored waiting for a light change and just moving off on red. Same results.
I'm not saying some cyclists don't jump red lights but it wopuld be nice if the police didn't reinforce stereotypes by constantly talking about penalties for cyclists and never mentioning what (if anything) they do about RLJ by motorists.
This looks to be specific to the square mile where - if you are a sensible pedestrian - then you perceive that the moving vehicle most likely to hit you is a modified e-bike or someone on a Boris Bike.
I worked for 20 years near Liverpool St station and in recent years the junction of London Wall and Old Broad St in particular feels outright dangerous.
Yes, I know the consequence of a collision with a cyclist is less likely to kill or seriously injure than a car so the focus should be on cars. Yes, I know that up and down the country cars are more of a menace. Yes, I know the people who read this website don't jump red lights.
However, I'm all for the police spending some of their time dealing with the idiots on bikes / e-bikes in the city because if cyclists are seen jumping red lights in the city, the people who see them think it's OK to put my life in danger when I'm cycling recreationally at the weekend and reasonable requests for protection/prosecution are met with whataboutery.
944 in 9 months = aprox 4/day, so nowhere near a shockingly high rate.
Motor vehicle equivalent in the same time?
Having cycled regularly in the City, 4 a day isn't representative of the overall number! And I see far more cyclists than motorists jump red lights (albeit the consequences of a motorist doing so are potentially far greater).
If, as a cyclist, I don't jump a red light, I do not stop any other cyclists jumping that red light.
However, if as a driver I don't jump a red light, I prevent any other drivers jumping that red light (assuming there's just a single lane).
So the comparison will never be like for like.
Fair point, although I have seen drivers go around other cars which he are stationary at the lights to jump a red!
Based on those stats (944 in 9 months = 4 per day) in an area with relatively high numbers of cyclists and a number of junctions I can imagine the number of police staff would have made this very inefficient.
What would be interesting is how many of those were food couriers etc, compared with others ie commuters.
Would also love to know how many drivers they could catch with the same number of police at each junction/area for red light jumping, phone use or close passing.
Me thinks that would generate far higher rates and £fines.
Yes - I see more than four motor vehicles going through red lights each time I'm in the City of London (I commute through the area twice a day, five days a week). Probably twice that for Tower Hamlets, just on Cable Street.