Almost 1,000 cyclists fined for jumping red lights in last nine months since City of London Police introduced "Cycle Response Unit"

City of London Police has handed out 944 fixed penalty notices to cyclists for riding through red lights since its Cycle Response Unit was formed nine months ago, the force has today revealed.

The authority — which polices the Square Mile area of the English capital home to the Stock Exchange, Bank of England and St Paul's Cathedral — said it would continue to fine cyclists who ride "through red lights, putting themselves and pedestrians at risk".

Releasing the figures as part of a "cycle roadshow" morning of action outside Mansion House, City of London Police said it would be "cracking down on anti-social behaviour and road offences" at Bank Junction, with "cyclists going through red lights and endangering pedestrians and other road users" to be "issued with an invitation to attend the free roadshow taking place between 8am and 10am". Refusal will result in a £50 fine, the operation somewhat mirroring the structure of other police force's close pass operations, where some drivers are offered roadside education to avoid a fixed penalty notice.

> Should cyclists be allowed to ride through red lights? Campaigners split on safety benefits

The Commander of City of London Police Umer Khan said that while "the majority of cyclists are safe and obey the Highway Code" it remains worth "educating, engaging and where necessary enforcing those road users who go through red lights, putting themselves and pedestrians at risk".

"Cycling operations around big interchanges have made a significant difference in reducing anti-social behaviour by road users in the City of London. The cycle team is one of our visible units people see on the streets, however, their vital work cannot be done without a wealth of dedicated officers and key partners such as the City of London Corporations Highways and Transport for London (TfL) working together, helping keep the City streets the amongst the safest in the country," he said.

The Chair of the City of London Police Authority Board, James Thomson, added that on the Square Mile's "small and dynamic" streets "we need to encourage cyclists to use them safely and to respect pedestrians and other road users".

"This event is an innovative way to educate our communities on how different road users experience the City. We know most cyclists behave responsibly but, the City of London Police will engage with those who do not and seek to educate and enforce where necessary including issuing fixed penalty fines and seizing illegal e-bikes and e-scooters," he said.

A crackdown on illegal e-bikes and e-scooters is also part of the action, the force said, with the case of Jamal Ampomah cited as evidence of its success. Ampomah appeared in court earlier this month having been seen riding through two red lights and refusing to stop last August.

> Bill Nighy thanks cyclist for stopping at red traffic light

The e-bike he was riding was illegal, with a motor greater than 250 watts and featuring a full throttle, but he challenged the roadside fixed penalty notice and was ordered to pay £1,050 in fines and costs and received six penalty points on his licence having also been found to have no insurance, something not required of cyclists riding bicycles or legal e-bikes.

"The enforcement of cycling offences has not meant that the force has taken its focus from road traffic offences by drivers, which have a higher rate of causing death and serious injury on our roads," City of London Police stated, highlighting that since July 2023 its Road Policing Unit has stopped and checked 3,852 vehicles, issued 1,678 traffic offences, made 92 arrests and seized 203 vehicles for no insurance.

It was also keen to point out that while part of the Mansion House cycle roadshow will involve education of cyclists who have jumped red lights this morning, there will also be partners registering cyclists' bikes, the opportunity to sit inside an HGV lorry "to see the road from the view point of a lorry cab", as well as talks from the London Fire Brigade about "the dangers of e-bikes and scooters" and neighbourhood police teams about crime and policing matters.

> "Cyclists see themselves as the centre of the universe," says actress Patricia Hodge in rant questioning why police "never" stop red light-jumping cyclists

Lord Mayor Professor Michael Mainelli said: "The Square Mile is a safe area – a world-leading business district and leisure destination that appeals to workers, residents, and visitors alike. It is a vibrant place for everyone to enjoy. Today's event is a great opportunity to educate cyclists about making their way around safely, for themselves, fellow pedestrians, and road users."