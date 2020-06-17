Council say park cycling ban is because of cyclists using it "as a race track"; Irish Deputy panned for demanding helmet law; Driver overtakes on wrong side of refuge island twice; 20-year-old breaks British everesting record + more on the live blog

I hope you do look at ‘evidence from other developed countries’ @Alan_Dillon in fact start with those that are most developed in this area and follow their policy. Hint: You’ll find yourself back where you started. https://t.co/el4lq3zu7u — Chris Boardman (@Chris_Boardman) June 17, 2020

Time to bust out that pic from our archives again as the Fine Gael politician, who is a former professional Gaelic footballer, is continuing to receive criticism over his calls for mandatory helmet laws in the Republic of Ireland.

Dillon wrote on Twitter that "the amount of juveniles cycling without helmets nowadays" was "really concerning", and said in the Oireachtas last week that there was a "need" for mandatory cycling helmets in Ireland. He continued in his speech:

"Due to the recent Covid restrictions, more people have taken to cycling. I have been contacted by local bicycle shop owners highlighting the need to promote the wearing of cycle helmets and making it a mandatory legal requirement to do so. We have spoken much in recent months of effective public health policy. We also need to expand the conversation to include cycle helmets to reduce acquired head injuries.

"While not for discussion today, a similar argument can be made for introducing a mandatory need for helmets when using electric scooters. Will the Minister give serious consideration to this topic and raise it with his Department, as I will be raising this important topic again as soon as the new Government is formed?"

Brendan Griffin, Ireland's Minister of State for Tourism and Sport, responded:

"With regard to the compulsory wearing of helmets, any such decision would have to include widespread consultation with cycling clubs and people who regularly cycle throughout the country. That conversation would need to include the views of cyclists."

A number of the replies to Mr Dillon also note that there could possibly be some ulterior motive in bike shops recommending the mandatory purchase of cycle helmets..