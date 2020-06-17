Lumos adds another indicator helmet range with new Ultra that features a lighter design and lower price

After the successful launch of the first Lumos helmet that featured integrated front and rear lights, Lumos has created the Ultra edition with a lighter design and a lower price. The standard Ultra can be backed from £63 with an Ultra Mips costing £87 to back.
Lumos has raised over £1m on Kickstarter, smashing the £47,805 goal for an updated helmet that again comes with indicators along with front and rear lights. The helmet, Lumos claims, will help you "stay alive" by allowing you to "signal your intentions" to surrounding motorists.
While the Kickstarter keeps the claims of increased visibility from the "bright" lights, Lumos doesn't say exactly how bright that front light is, so users may still need an additional front light to see by when riding after sunset.
The launch of Lumos’ first helmet was rather successful, gaining placement in Apple Stores thanks to the integration of the helmet with the Apple Watch. This allowed Apple Watch users to control the turn indicators on the rear of the helmet using hand gestures.
The new Ultra has the same ability to link up to the Apple Watch, though the helmet can still be used with the included bar-mounted button controller. An optional visor can be attached to the new design, helping to keep sun and rain out of your eyes.
Lumos has also added Mips technology to the more expensive version of the Ultra. Mips claims that its technology helps to protect against rotational motion transferred in a crash to the brain.
Lumos is also calling this their “most vented helmet yet.” They say that they’ve “created 3 enormous exhausts in the rear to ensure hot air gets pushed out helping to keep the rider cool whether on a commute or on a training session.”
The helmet is also said to be lighter, reducing the weight from 490g down to a claimed 370g. The helmet comes in three sizes, Small (51- 55cm), Medium to Large (54- 61cm), and Extra Large (61- 65cm) with each getting a dial closure system for smaller size adjustments.
Kickstarter.com/LumosUltra
Double white lines are ignored by me when driving, and I expect cars overtaking me when cycling to ignore them too. Most roads are wide enough for...
That's a very fast club rider - averaging close to 25mph!...
Six and two threes really, Boardman if you want to commute on it or use towpaths etc, Allez if you fancy being racier. If you go for the Allez,...
The bus isn't at the bus stop though it's already gone past it,A few weeks back the same thing happened to me on a pedestrian crossing the bus...
I see their graph doesnt show what rock n roll gold or RnR Extreme looks like on that test, probably because RnR gold / extreme would look good and...
I know what we should do, put lights on the front of vehicles and ask drivers to drive within that range of vision. Sorted RIP John Page
Please keep us posted on Audi twat, very much want to hear he's had the book thrown at him and it's caught him squarely in the nethers.
Thanks for the suggestion. I actually just had the Cinturatos delivered this morning and will try to mount them today. Appreciate it!
Nobody's denying that. But saying there are measures that individuals can take to mitigate the dangers does not absolve those who create the...
Be careful what you wish for. Once seen, things can't be unseen.