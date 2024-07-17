Support road.cc

“Insanely reductive framing of an entire continent”: Cycling fans react to Biniam Girmay being asked about not having money growing up; TfL bus driver claims cyclists should only use bike lanes; Tour de France pros do keepie uppies + more on the live blog

Welcome to the Wednesday live blog, Adwitiya is your host today for all the latest cycling news and reaction as the Tour de France heads into the French Alps
Wed, Jul 17, 2024 09:57
18
“Insanely reductive framing of an entire continent”: Cycling fans react to Biniam Girmay being asked about not having money growing up; TfL bus driver claims cyclists should only use bike lanes; Tour de France pros do keepie uppies + more on the live blogPicture by Zac Williams:SWpix.com - 04:07:2024 - Cycling - 2024 Tour de France - Stage 6 Macon to Dijon - France - Biniam Girmay, Intermarche Wanty
12:07
Islabikes launches spare parts website, as founder returns as "100%" owner "motivated by idea of keeping all Islabikes we sold over 18 years in circulation"
2023 Islabikes Beinn 26 - 1

Islabikes may have ceased production of its well-respected children's bikes in the autumn, but founder Isla Rowntree has returned as "100 per cent owner" and has launched a new spare parts website to help keep "all the Islabikes we sold over 18 years in circulation".

The Islabikes website now displays a range of spare parts for purchase, with a handy selector tool to help customers filter the exact part they will need based on the model, size and age.

11:49
Ned Boulting's Marginal Mystery Tour: 1923 and All That
If you've been enjoying Ned Boulting's dulcet tones on ITV4's Tour coverage between the raft of ads about funeral planning and sponsoring animals, then you'll be pleased to hear he's bringing his Marginal Mystery Tour

Two Tours Jeremy?!

No, this ain't that kind of Tour, but it still promises to be glorious, extravagant, and always exciting. Ned Boulting, ITV’s lead Tour de France commentator, has announced that he will bring his brand-new one-man stage show, Ned Boulting’s Marginal Mystery Tour: 1923 And All That, to London this autumn, with dates confirmed for Islington Assembly Hall on 28th October and The Clapham Grand on 11th November. 

It's described as a "part detective story, part murder mystery, part costume drama and part French farce", in which Ned weaves his own typically ridiculous story into the astonishing discoveries he makes about the hidden world of the 1923 Tour de France, its characters and tragedies, and ties it all together with the wild upheavals of Europe in-between the wars.   

"Along the way, in an evening's odyssey, he draws a connection between the heroes of yesteryear and the champions of today, from Cavendish to Pogačar and beyond! It’s a touching, hilarious, fascinating journey that bounces between the centuries, but always has Le Tour at its very heart," the description reads.

Ned Boulting said: “This story starts off with a bang, literally, as a bike crash left me helpless and looking for interesting projects to pass the time. The film led me on an adventure around France and Belgium trying to discover the riders and stories of the 1923 Tour de France, and following the success of the book, I’m excited to get head back to the theatres to bring this fascinating piece of history to life.”  

David Millar, former pro cyclist, and Ned’s Tour de France co-commentator said: “There is no one quite like Ned at recreating a fascinating story for the stage. Expect high production values and a stellar one-man performance that is brilliantly written and executed, appealing to both cycling enthusiasts and keen theatre goers.”   

08:22
Biniam Girmay wins stage 12 of 2024 Tour de France, with Mark Cavendish in fifth (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)
“An insanely reductive framing of an entire continent”: Fans react to Biniam Girmay being asked about not having money growing up, to which he replies: “Cycling is my passion, I don’t do it to get money”

In a Tour which has had everything so far, from the engrossing general classification battle of Tadej Pogačar and Jonas Vingegaard, Mark Cavendish winning his 35th stage, Romain Bardet in yellow in his last rodeo, Remco Evenepoel winning a time trial on his debut… I can keep going on.

But one of the best, if not the best, storyline to come out of this race has been the success of Biniam Girmay, the Intermarché-Wanty rider from Eritrea who was initially drafted in the team to support sprinter Gerben Thijssen, but has instead made the show all about him, not only becoming the first black African rider to win a Tour de France stage, but going on to win two more and grab the green jersey.

> “It’s our moment, it’s our time”: History-maker Biniam Girmay becomes first black African rider to win a Tour de France stage in chaotic sprint in Turin

Despite his crash in the final two kilometres yesterday, Biniam still has a 32-point lead over last year’s green jersey winner Jasper Philipsen, and with all sprint stages, this battle looks set to go down to the wire.

Meanwhile, back in Asmara, Eritrea’s capital, people have taken to the streets to celebrate their home hero, with cycling going higher and higher in popularity in the country

However, with Biniam still the only black cyclist in the pro peloton, fans have criticised a French documentary about the 24-year-old where the interviewer asks him a strange question, but his response is even more graceful and commendable.

“Maybe it’s a strange question, but how was your childhood?” the interviewer asks in the documentary titled C’est mon tour (‘It’s my turn’). “Did you have trouble with money? Was cycling a way to get out of…”

Biniam replies: “No, this question is bad. My family is not rich, not poor. They are alright, they have everything. Cycling is my passion, I don’t do it to get money or rich.”

Fans have criticised this question from the documentary which aired in April this year, with a Twitter account writing: “Such an insanely reductive framing of an entire continent as large as Africa, it's unreal.”

Other people pointed out the subtle racism, saying that the same question doesn’t get asked to former pro from South Africa Daryl Impey who wore the yellow jersey in 2013, or Biniam’s teammate South African teammate Louis Meintjes, or even four-time Tour winner Chris Froome, who grew up in Kenya.

However, some people also noted the reportedly poor economic conditions of Eritrea, most notably caused by global sanctions imposed by the west due to the country’s Marxist-Lenninist government which rose to power after the Eritrean War of Independence.

What do you think? Was the question justified or is this yet another case of deep-rooted racism?

11:24
Cycling your commute can lower risk of death by 47%, as long as you aren't hit by a driver
Cyclists and pedestrians in Castle Park, Bristol (image: Adwitiya Pal)

Research published in the British Medical Journal concluded that its findings "provide direct evidence of the health benefits of active commuting", with those who cycle to work associated with a 47 per cent lower risk of death and 24 per cent lower risk of hospital admission for cardiovascular disease. However, with cycle commuters twice as likely as 'inactive' commuters to be admitted to hospital after a road traffic collision, the research suggests it "reinforces the need for safer cycling infrastructure" to enable more people to access active travel journeys and the "important" health benefits.

Read more: > Cycling your commute can lower risk of death by 47%, as long as you aren't hit by a driver

10:50
“Every lane is a cycle lane”: Footage shows TfL bus driver claiming cyclists can only ride on cycle lanes, while other lanes are for “big vehicles”

Despite multiple instances of people incorrectly claiming that if there is a cycle lane, cyclists must have to use it (including Daily Mail too), it never really gets old does it?

This latest episode captured by the Twitter account going by the name Axolotol shows an encounter with a Transport for London bus driver. As the cyclist approaches a red light, the bus driver tries to overtake him.

He proceeds to pull to the right and the bus driver comes alongside on the same line. The driver, pointing over to the pained cycle lane on the left-hand side of the road, says: “There’s a lane, look, there’s an illustrated lane on the floor for you!”

The cyclist asks, pointing to the main lane: “You know what this lane is?”. The driver replies: “Yeah it’s the same lane for vehicles, for big vehicles!”, while demonstrating with his hands that the bus, was indeed a bigger vehicle than the cycle.

The cyclist tries to reason saying that he’s riding in the middle of own lane, but the driver replies: “How’s that the middle of the lane, your lane’s over there mate!”

He shared the video on his YouTube and Twitter profiles, writing: “Every lane is a cycle lane. Professional bus driver thinks cyclist cannot use the main lane. Tries to tell me that I must use the cycle lane. Does Metroline teach the Highway Code?”

> MailOnline takes aim at cyclists for not using “rollercoaster” bike lane... that is “littered with stones” and “stops and starts all the way along”

Another person commented: “As someone that holds both a bus and HGV licence I am appalled by this, he has to complete 35 hours CPC training every 5 years some of which covers bicycles and other vulnerable road users. TfL, this is disgraceful!”

10:35
Who's the best Tour de France rider at doing keepie uppies?

Of course, it's Remco Evenepoel!

The Belgian, who used to play football, even representing his country at U16 level and playing for Belgian club RSC Andrelecht, aced Tour de Titiama's challenge of keepie uppies at the Tour de France.

Other players to take the challenge included Romain Bardet, who showed some French flair with nice skill to receive the ball (although his first touch was more Lukaku, less Henry) as well as Dylan Groenewegen who displayed some really solid technique and bagged the runners up position.

One man who could certainly do with some much needed improvement and keepie uppie training would be Team dsm-firmenich PostNL's Frank van der Broek, who sheparded Bardet in his last Tour de France to an emotional victory in the first stage, after the 23-year-old Dutch rider managed a total of two bounces in the challenge. Guess he can make up for that by going strong in the breakaway once again!

09:24
Note to drivers re: parallel crossings
09:00
Bike shop staff threatened with knife and shears during "appalling ordeal", as e-bikes worth £22,200 stolen during shocking robbery
Suspects accused of robbery at Nottingham bike shop (Nottinghamshire Police)

Police in Nottingham have released images of suspects wanted in connection with a shocking robbery at a branch of Rutland Cycling which saw staff threatened with shears and a knife before bikes worth £22,200 were taken.

Detectives investigating the armed robbery said that a group of masked males entered the shop on Nottingham Road, New Basford, at 4.30pm on 11 June and used shears to remove high-value bikes cable-tied to a display. When they were challenged by staff, the offenders turned violent and threatened the shop workers with the shears and a Stanley knife. 

> Bike shop staff threatened with knife and shears during "appalling ordeal", as e-bikes worth £22,200 stolen during shocking robbery

Adwitiya Pal

Adwitiya joined road.cc in 2023 as a news writer after graduating with a masters in journalism from Cardiff University. His dissertation focused on active travel, which soon threw him into the deep end of covering everything related to the two-wheeled tool, and now cycling is as big a part of his life as guitars and football. He has previously covered local and national politics for Voice Wales, and also likes to writes about science, tech and the environment, if he can find the time. Living right next to the Taff trail in the Welsh capital, you can find him trying to tackle the brutal climbs in the valleys.

18 comments

Avatar
mitsky | 7 min ago
0 likes

"Cycling your commute can lower risk of death by 47%..."

Does this mean being a cycling commuter that we have a 47% chance of IMMORTALITY...?

Surely that would be headline news around the world if it was true.

Avatar
Hirsute | 14 min ago
0 likes

Horsist video of dangerous driving

Only got an twitter link

https://x.com/ES_News_/status/1812803478600761647

Comes off a bend at high speed, onto the verge and almost loses control on the verge and after when rejoining the road.

Avatar
mitsky replied to Hirsute | 2 sec ago
0 likes

I'm sure that idiot's car insurance company would love to know about it.

Avatar
Tom_77 | 39 min ago
0 likes

King's Speech - Full List of Bills

Not sure if Death by Dangerous Cycling will be in the Crime and Policing Bill, there's no explicit mention of it.

Avatar
NotNigel | 41 min ago
0 likes

I think this is the same documentary- same credits etc..

hopefully will give it a bit more context than a couple of screen grabs on Twitter.

https://www.timescapes.be/films/this-is-my-moment

Synopsis

Biniam Girmay, a 17 year old promising cyclist from the African country Eritrea, dreams of one day riding the Tour de France, the most prestigious Grand Tour in the world.
For years he thought the Tour was only for European or white cyclists, as over its more than 100 editions, only a handful of the participants were black.
Biniam’s evolving performances give a rare insight into cycling in Africa.
But to make it into an international Pro Team, Europe’s visa procedures are a constant hassle. And once he marries in Eritrea and becomes a father, the distance of 6.000kms takes its toll. Against all odds, Biniam climbs up the international rankings. When at age 21, he wins his first ‘Classic’, he proves African riders can win big races. He becomes a cycling hero overnight, but can he change cycling forever?

‘This is my moment’ gives a unique insight into Biniam Girmay’s climb to success and to adulthood. For more than six years, Lieven Corthouts was the only friend and filmmaker allowed to film Biniam's life in Eritrea as well as in Europe. Having Biniam also filming with a vlogging camera, they have made this film together in a co-creation process.

Avatar
mitsky | 11 min ago
2 likes

To the bus driver who thinks cyclists should only use cycle lanes...
What about when the "cycle lane" randomly stops/disappears like at the end of the clip?
Where do we go then?

And lets not forget the bus driver who told me I have to stop when I reach a bus stop and look around before proceeding:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SF4u42-lx84
https://road.cc/content/news/near-miss-day-881-304795
I'd love to know how the conversation with her manager went.

Avatar
mdavidford | 1 hour ago
0 likes

I like the idea of illustrated cycle lanes - maybe something from this or this to start us off?

Avatar
AidanR | 2 hours ago
2 likes

Parallel crossings: I had an extended debate with a driver after he failed to give way to another cyclist. At the start it was quite heated, but amazingly he actually accepted that he was in the wrong and had learned something new. However, I could see his point - the priority is not clear. For example, in the picture in the article above, why is there a given way line for the cyclist if they have priority?

Avatar
lesterama replied to AidanR | 2 hours ago
1 like

Exactly. Most confusing.

Avatar
mdavidford replied to AidanR | 2 hours ago
0 likes

Yep - and the markings that the drivers get to indicate they need to give way don't look like ones they would encounter most other places (they almost look like a crossing in their own right).

And just for the fun of it, there's an extraneous bollard whacked in the middle of the cycle track for no good reason.

The whole thing's a bit of a mess really.

Avatar
brooksby replied to mdavidford | 1 hour ago
0 likes

mdavidford wrote:

And just for the fun of it, there's an extraneous bollard whacked in the middle of the cycle track for no good reason.

A cunningly disguised solid black one, no less 

Avatar
chrisonabike replied to AidanR | 6 min ago
1 like

Trying to fix current UK infra is like trying to graft legs onto a veggieburger ... but (albeit it'd need legislation) the Dutch system of triangles painted on the road ("shark's teeth" - like a painted give way sign, but smaller and multiple) might be exactly the kind of "quick fix" we like in the UK?  (In that it wouldn't be quick, or fix anything, but it would cost less than doing something properly).

Avatar
NotNigel | 2 hours ago
1 like

If the interviewer of Girmay knew he came from a country that is well documented on having problems with poverty, why is asking a question about his upbringing so out of order.  Most documentaries about someone have a part about the person's upbringing to give context and to tell the story about that persons life and how they got to where they are.  If the interviewer had have asked the same question to a top english cyclist that had being brought up on an estate well known for it's poverty would anyone have batted an eyelid?

Avatar
mdavidford replied to NotNigel | 2 hours ago
0 likes

If the interviewer had done their research and discovered that the subject had grown up with a background of poverty, it might be reasonable to ask about it*. In this case, though, they just seem to have assumed, incorrectly, that it was the case, based on a massive over-generalisation. It would be more like asking a Welsh cyclist the question because there's a lot of poverty in Wales - it's just lazy.

[*Even then, the way the question was asked would be clumsy - implying that if you've been affected by poverty then your most likely motivation for anything is money.]

Avatar
NotNigel replied to mdavidford | 1 hour ago
1 like

Aren't a lot of people assuming that the interviewer is assuming? I haven't seen the documentary so can't really comment on the delivery of the questions but from what road cc has published above, that's what they are - questions  - to give the viewer context and an insight in to Girmay's upbringing.  If he'd have asked him "so your from Eritrea, I guess you had a tough upbringing and you used cycling as a way of staying out of trouble, right" then I could get the beef.  Fair point Girmay not wanting to discuss it as money shouldn't be a factor of anything but for people to try and tie in that the interviewer is being racist and discriminating against 'a whole continent' probably says more about them than the interviewer.

Avatar
Rendel Harris replied to NotNigel | 1 hour ago
0 likes

NotNigel wrote:

can't really comment on the delivery of the questions but from what road cc has published above, that's what they are - questions  - to give the viewer context and an insight in to Girmay's upbringing. 

But the nature of the questions assumes that Girmay must've grown up in poverty. Even if you feel it's not racist, the interviewer is at best incredibly lazy and frankly disrespectful: if they are going to interview one of the most famous cyclists in the world one would have thought they might read one or two articles about him and find out about his background beforehand and use that information when planning their questioning.

 

Avatar
mdavidford replied to NotNigel | 1 hour ago
0 likes

It's not just a question - it's a question that attempts to provide its own answer. They could have just asked something more open-ended, like 'So, what inspired you to take up cycling?'. Instead they chose to focus solely on the possibility that it was a response to poverty. Why do that, if not because you're assuming (on the basis of nothing in particular) that that's the answer?

Avatar
hawkinspeter | 3 hours ago
1 like

Don't know if it's been mentioned elsewhere, but St Chris is taking part along with the BBC in a cycle to Paris to highlight sustainability and climate change:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/cycling/videos/cek9dy0v982o

https://www.indy100.com/sport/former-olympic-champion-cycling-to-paris-for-climate-change-awareness

Latest Comments

 