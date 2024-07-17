“Insanely reductive framing of an entire continent”: Cycling fans react to Biniam Girmay being asked about not having money growing up; TfL bus driver claims cyclists should only use bike lanes; Tour de France pros do keepie uppies + more on the live blog

In a Tour which has had everything so far, from the engrossing general classification battle of Tadej Pogačar and Jonas Vingegaard, Mark Cavendish winning his 35th stage, Romain Bardet in yellow in his last rodeo, Remco Evenepoel winning a time trial on his debut… I can keep going on.

But one of the best, if not the best, storyline to come out of this race has been the success of Biniam Girmay, the Intermarché-Wanty rider from Eritrea who was initially drafted in the team to support sprinter Gerben Thijssen, but has instead made the show all about him, not only becoming the first black African rider to win a Tour de France stage, but going on to win two more and grab the green jersey.

> “It’s our moment, it’s our time”: History-maker Biniam Girmay becomes first black African rider to win a Tour de France stage in chaotic sprint in Turin

Despite his crash in the final two kilometres yesterday, Biniam still has a 32-point lead over last year’s green jersey winner Jasper Philipsen, and with all sprint stages, this battle looks set to go down to the wire.

Meanwhile, back in Asmara, Eritrea’s capital, people have taken to the streets to celebrate their home hero, with cycling going higher and higher in popularity in the country

Watch the moment the streets of Asmara in Eritrea erupt as local hero, cyclist Biniam Girmay, won his third stage of this year's Tour de France! 🇪🇷 🚴 Tour de France | Watch on SBS or stream free SBS On Demand here: https://t.co/qNexrLIZQy pic.twitter.com/tE4faqpTFh — SBS Australia (@SBS) July 15, 2024

However, with Biniam still the only black cyclist in the pro peloton, fans have criticised a French documentary about the 24-year-old where the interviewer asks him a strange question, but his response is even more graceful and commendable.

“Maybe it’s a strange question, but how was your childhood?” the interviewer asks in the documentary titled C’est mon tour (‘It’s my turn’). “Did you have trouble with money? Was cycling a way to get out of…”

Biniam replies: “No, this question is bad. My family is not rich, not poor. They are alright, they have everything. Cycling is my passion, I don’t do it to get money or rich.”

That sucks. I'm glad he stood up for himself — The Cycling Dad (@JayDadCycling) July 17, 2024

Fans have criticised this question from the documentary which aired in April this year, with a Twitter account writing: “Such an insanely reductive framing of an entire continent as large as Africa, it's unreal.”

Other people pointed out the subtle racism, saying that the same question doesn’t get asked to former pro from South Africa Daryl Impey who wore the yellow jersey in 2013, or Biniam’s teammate South African teammate Louis Meintjes, or even four-time Tour winner Chris Froome, who grew up in Kenya.

Such an insanely reductive framing of an entire continent as large as Africa, it's unreal — #SiempreGino (@NairoInGreen) July 17, 2024

However, some people also noted the reportedly poor economic conditions of Eritrea, most notably caused by global sanctions imposed by the west due to the country’s Marxist-Lenninist government which rose to power after the Eritrean War of Independence.

What do you think? Was the question justified or is this yet another case of deep-rooted racism?