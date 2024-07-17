“Insanely reductive framing of an entire continent”: Cycling fans react to Biniam Girmay being asked about not having money growing up; TfL bus driver claims cyclists should only use bike lanes; Tour de France pros do keepie uppies + more on the live blog

In a Tour which has had everything so far, from the engrossing general classification battle of Tadej Pogačar and Jonas Vingegaard, Mark Cavendish winning his 35th stage, Romain Bardet in yellow in his last rodeo, Remco Evenepoel winning a time trial on his debut… I can keep going on.
But one of the best, if not the best, storyline to come out of this race has been the success of Biniam Girmay, the Intermarché-Wanty rider from Eritrea who was initially drafted in the team to support sprinter Gerben Thijssen, but has instead made the show all about him, not only becoming the first black African rider to win a Tour de France stage, but going on to win two more and grab the green jersey.
> “It’s our moment, it’s our time”: History-maker Biniam Girmay becomes first black African rider to win a Tour de France stage in chaotic sprint in Turin
Despite his crash in the final two kilometres yesterday, Biniam still has a 32-point lead over last year’s green jersey winner Jasper Philipsen, and with all sprint stages, this battle looks set to go down to the wire.
Meanwhile, back in Asmara, Eritrea’s capital, people have taken to the streets to celebrate their home hero, with cycling going higher and higher in popularity in the country
However, with Biniam still the only black cyclist in the pro peloton, fans have criticised a French documentary about the 24-year-old where the interviewer asks him a strange question, but his response is even more graceful and commendable.
“Maybe it’s a strange question, but how was your childhood?” the interviewer asks in the documentary titled C’est mon tour (‘It’s my turn’). “Did you have trouble with money? Was cycling a way to get out of…”
Biniam replies: “No, this question is bad. My family is not rich, not poor. They are alright, they have everything. Cycling is my passion, I don’t do it to get money or rich.”
Fans have criticised this question from the documentary which aired in April this year, with a Twitter account writing: “Such an insanely reductive framing of an entire continent as large as Africa, it's unreal.”
Other people pointed out the subtle racism, saying that the same question doesn’t get asked to former pro from South Africa Daryl Impey who wore the yellow jersey in 2013, or Biniam’s teammate South African teammate Louis Meintjes, or even four-time Tour winner Chris Froome, who grew up in Kenya.
However, some people also noted the reportedly poor economic conditions of Eritrea, most notably caused by global sanctions imposed by the west due to the country’s Marxist-Lenninist government which rose to power after the Eritrean War of Independence.
What do you think? Was the question justified or is this yet another case of deep-rooted racism?
"Cycling your commute can lower risk of death by 47%..."
Does this mean being a cycling commuter that we have a 47% chance of IMMORTALITY...?
Surely that would be headline news around the world if it was true.
Horsist video of dangerous driving
Only got an twitter link
https://x.com/ES_News_/status/1812803478600761647
Comes off a bend at high speed, onto the verge and almost loses control on the verge and after when rejoining the road.
I'm sure that idiot's car insurance company would love to know about it.
King's Speech - Full List of Bills
Not sure if Death by Dangerous Cycling will be in the Crime and Policing Bill, there's no explicit mention of it.
I think this is the same documentary- same credits etc..
hopefully will give it a bit more context than a couple of screen grabs on Twitter.
https://www.timescapes.be/films/this-is-my-moment
Synopsis
Biniam Girmay, a 17 year old promising cyclist from the African country Eritrea, dreams of one day riding the Tour de France, the most prestigious Grand Tour in the world.
For years he thought the Tour was only for European or white cyclists, as over its more than 100 editions, only a handful of the participants were black.
Biniam’s evolving performances give a rare insight into cycling in Africa.
But to make it into an international Pro Team, Europe’s visa procedures are a constant hassle. And once he marries in Eritrea and becomes a father, the distance of 6.000kms takes its toll. Against all odds, Biniam climbs up the international rankings. When at age 21, he wins his first ‘Classic’, he proves African riders can win big races. He becomes a cycling hero overnight, but can he change cycling forever?
‘This is my moment’ gives a unique insight into Biniam Girmay’s climb to success and to adulthood. For more than six years, Lieven Corthouts was the only friend and filmmaker allowed to film Biniam's life in Eritrea as well as in Europe. Having Biniam also filming with a vlogging camera, they have made this film together in a co-creation process.
To the bus driver who thinks cyclists should only use cycle lanes...
What about when the "cycle lane" randomly stops/disappears like at the end of the clip?
Where do we go then?
And lets not forget the bus driver who told me I have to stop when I reach a bus stop and look around before proceeding:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SF4u42-lx84
https://road.cc/content/news/near-miss-day-881-304795
I'd love to know how the conversation with her manager went.
I like the idea of illustrated cycle lanes - maybe something from this or this to start us off?
Parallel crossings: I had an extended debate with a driver after he failed to give way to another cyclist. At the start it was quite heated, but amazingly he actually accepted that he was in the wrong and had learned something new. However, I could see his point - the priority is not clear. For example, in the picture in the article above, why is there a given way line for the cyclist if they have priority?
Exactly. Most confusing.
Yep - and the markings that the drivers get to indicate they need to give way don't look like ones they would encounter most other places (they almost look like a crossing in their own right).
And just for the fun of it, there's an extraneous bollard whacked in the middle of the cycle track for no good reason.
The whole thing's a bit of a mess really.
A cunningly disguised solid black one, no less
Trying to fix current UK infra is like trying to graft legs onto a veggieburger ... but (albeit it'd need legislation) the Dutch system of triangles painted on the road ("shark's teeth" - like a painted give way sign, but smaller and multiple) might be exactly the kind of "quick fix" we like in the UK? (In that it wouldn't be quick, or fix anything, but it would cost less than doing something properly).
If the interviewer of Girmay knew he came from a country that is well documented on having problems with poverty, why is asking a question about his upbringing so out of order. Most documentaries about someone have a part about the person's upbringing to give context and to tell the story about that persons life and how they got to where they are. If the interviewer had have asked the same question to a top english cyclist that had being brought up on an estate well known for it's poverty would anyone have batted an eyelid?
If the interviewer had done their research and discovered that the subject had grown up with a background of poverty, it might be reasonable to ask about it*. In this case, though, they just seem to have assumed, incorrectly, that it was the case, based on a massive over-generalisation. It would be more like asking a Welsh cyclist the question because there's a lot of poverty in Wales - it's just lazy.
[*Even then, the way the question was asked would be clumsy - implying that if you've been affected by poverty then your most likely motivation for anything is money.]
Aren't a lot of people assuming that the interviewer is assuming? I haven't seen the documentary so can't really comment on the delivery of the questions but from what road cc has published above, that's what they are - questions - to give the viewer context and an insight in to Girmay's upbringing. If he'd have asked him "so your from Eritrea, I guess you had a tough upbringing and you used cycling as a way of staying out of trouble, right" then I could get the beef. Fair point Girmay not wanting to discuss it as money shouldn't be a factor of anything but for people to try and tie in that the interviewer is being racist and discriminating against 'a whole continent' probably says more about them than the interviewer.
But the nature of the questions assumes that Girmay must've grown up in poverty. Even if you feel it's not racist, the interviewer is at best incredibly lazy and frankly disrespectful: if they are going to interview one of the most famous cyclists in the world one would have thought they might read one or two articles about him and find out about his background beforehand and use that information when planning their questioning.
It's not just a question - it's a question that attempts to provide its own answer. They could have just asked something more open-ended, like 'So, what inspired you to take up cycling?'. Instead they chose to focus solely on the possibility that it was a response to poverty. Why do that, if not because you're assuming (on the basis of nothing in particular) that that's the answer?
Don't know if it's been mentioned elsewhere, but St Chris is taking part along with the BBC in a cycle to Paris to highlight sustainability and climate change:
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/cycling/videos/cek9dy0v982o
https://www.indy100.com/sport/former-olympic-champion-cycling-to-paris-for-climate-change-awareness