Islabikes launches spare parts website, as founder returns as "100%" owner "motivated by idea of keeping all Islabikes we sold over 18 years in circulation"

Islabikes may have ceased production of its well-respected children's bikes in the autumn, but founder Isla Rowntree has returned as "100 per cent owner" and has launched a new spare parts website to help keep "all the Islabikes we sold over 18 years in circulation".

The Islabikes website now displays a range of spare parts for purchase, with a handy selector tool to help customers filter the exact part they will need based on the model, size and age.

Rowntree has returned as the full owner of the company and is running the operation alongside a colleague. She hopes to give owners a straightforward way to keep their Islabike running, with the website also providing guidance on whether a repair can be done simply at home or if they would recommend involving the expertise of a local bike shop mechanic.

"I'm motivated by the idea of keeping all the Islabikes we sold over 18 years in circulation," Rowntree explained. "Every time I pack a part and send it out I enjoy the thought that it is keeping a bike in use. The overall performance of an Islabike was the result of my meticulous attention to the design detail of the individual components. They all worked together to create something special.

"Replacing worn or broken parts with Islabikes Original Components will ensure that every bike continues to deliver on its design promise. We sold nearly 250,000 Islabikes – some may need a little love and care by now, but most can be rejuvenated with a few parts, ready to be enjoyed by another generation of children.

"Keeping older Islabikes going for as long as possible is the best use of scarce materials and energy. Although there will not be any more new Islabikes, this sustainability message is more important now than it has ever been."

The brand believes its "innovative frame design and original components" were what made them "the market leader in children's cycling for so many years", and hopes the new parts venture will enable more generations to enjoy them.

The news comes nine months on from the popular brand ceasing production after a "turbulent and difficult time". Rowntree had stepped back from the day-to-day running of the company in 2021, her and managing director Tim Goodall saying they did not want to continue despite it remaining solvent and with no outstanding creditors.

Speaking about the brand's contribution to the children's bike market, Rowntree expressed pride at having given children "a better experience of cycling".

"It's easy to forget just how bad most children's bikes were when I started Islabikes 18 years ago," she said. "They were monstrously heavy, fitted with outsized components and had dreadful brakes that were out of reach.

"Islabikes' early success gradually gained attention from other and bigger cycling brands and, as a result of them following our lead, today good quality, well thought out children's bikes are available from multiple places, and for me, that is a wonderful thing."