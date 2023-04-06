MailOnline takes aim at cyclists for not using “rollercoaster” bike lane... that is “littered with stones” and “stops and starts all the way along”

Wednesday’s MailOnline provoked another anti-cycling meltdown among its readers after publishing a photo of a single cyclist not using a cycle lane in Wimborne, Dorset. However, several people from the area came forward to describe the cycle lane in question as a "rollercoaster", "bog road", and "guaranteeing a puncture".

In the article, the tabloid news website claims that the cyclist was “caught on camera brazenly ignoring Britain's widest cycling lane as she rides in lane dedicated to other traffic instead”. However, our readers and other cyclists on social media pointed out the various contentious issues with that headline.

Alongside the image of the cyclist riding on the road (perfectly legally), the Mail claimed: “The female biker pedals on the side of the narrow B-road in Wimborne, Dorset, which has been slimmed down to make room for the 11ft 2in wide cycle lane. In order to get around her, a van has to pull into the opposite lane.”

Love me a rollercoaster cycle lane 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/06nj1KcSwy — Nathaniel J Hall (@NathanielJHall) April 6, 2023

Wimborne resident Jake commented on our live blog yesterday: “I rode down that road recently, and as can be seen in that photo, it's so littered with stones you're almost guaranteed a puncture. Plus as you would expect, the lane stops and starts all the way along the road.”

Jake, who added that he wasn’t sure if the Mail’s photo – despite the article’s claims – was even taken on the B3073 in Wimborne, also told road.cc that new houses are being built in the area and that "there are temporary traffic lights and the cycle lane is closed."

He continued: "Just up from there, rather than a dedicated cycle lane, it is a shared use path. So the cyclist might have opted to ride in the road due to their speed and/or [the presence of] pedestrians.

"When I rode down there the other week I also cycled in the road for a time to avoid all the stones. Although I ended up using the cycle lane as I felt a pressure to do so."

Another Twitter post with a screenshot of the article led to several people labelling the cycle lane as a "rollercoaster" and a "feckin' bog road with bumps and dips, from all the driveway access".

One Twitter user also noted that the bike lane is covered in loose surface and features a driveway every few metres.

A reply noted: “It’s the uneven surface caused by the drives, and the risk of having to deal with motorists pulling out constantly. Fine for a leisure rider, but not for a serious commuter doing 20mph. I wouldn’t use it.”

road.cc user Seventyone corroborated what Jake told us.

“Incidentally that cycle lane is currently out of use in parts for roadworks," they wrote. "In particular there are quite a few signs placed in it warning road users of roadworks, and in some spectacular irony, a large sign warning that there will be 'cyclists in carriageway' put in the middle of the cycle lane to ensure this is the case.”

Probably because a driver will pull straight out of his driveway on the blind corner onto a cyclist. More ups and downs then fun fair. Imagine if roads where built like this. — Fred (@Fred01997807) April 5, 2023

Unfortunately however, and perhaps unsurprisingly, the article has played a role in flaring up the latest game of anti-cycling bingo in the Mail's comments section.

Some Daily Mail readers used the story to raise the by-now obligatory complaints about so-called 'road tax', while others called for cyclists to be fined for not using bike lanes.

However, it should be noted that Rule 61 of the revised Highway Code states that “while such facilities [cycle lanes] are provided for reasons of safety, cyclists may exercise their judgement and are not obliged to use them.”

Cycling UK, which was involved in campaigning for this rule, says on its website: “Most cyclists will choose to use good-quality cycle lanes where they exist, but where they are badly designed, littered with glass or badly maintained, they won’t. You are entitled to make you own choice, and the HC rule reflects that.”

In yesterday’s article, the Daily Mail reported that a car salesman, who took the photo, claimed that he sees cyclists ignoring the lane every day.

He said: “When you think of the amount of time and money spent on the cycle lane, you have to laugh that cyclists are not using it.

“I see them ignoring it and going in the car lane every day, I think because they say the cycle lane surface is not good enough. I see the funny side but a lot of motorists are really frustrated, and it is a nightmare when there are roadworks.”

The MailOnline’s furore of cyclists not using the bicycle path also comes after the row around Britain’s “widest” cycle lane on Wimborne’s B3073 road.

Back in 2021 when the route was announced, the tabloid seemingly didn’t take the news well, attacking the 11-feet path as "shambles" with accounts from some locals who objected to it.

There was more turmoil as the Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole (BCP) Council was awarded a further £247,000 grant from the government to encourage active travel.

“This is great news,” Cllr Mike Green had said regarding the grant. “It will allow us to robustly support our Transforming Travel programme.”

However, locals are not satisfied with the way cycling schemes have been taking shape in Dorset, a situation made clear by the recent furore provoked by the Mail.

Campaign group Shoreham-By-Cycle quoted the original tweet of the cycle lane with: “This is why serious, well-designed, Active Travel England compliant cycle infrastructure benefits everyone – and why shoddy non-standard designs do not.”

Another commenter pinned the blame on the local council for not maintaining the lane properly. Martyn Sheppard wrote: “Perhaps if the cycle lanes were swept/cleaned, more cyclists would use them? (This one is) covered in grit-glass and road debris from what I can see in the picture.”

In the past, MailOnline and its readers have been called out for having a meltdown over video of cyclist riding perfectly legally on road, while also incorrectly suggesting that the unfinished cycleway next to the cyclist cost £150 million – when in fact it was £1.12 million.

Dorset Council have been approached for comment.