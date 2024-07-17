Cycling your commute can lower risk of death by 47%, as long as you aren't hit by a driver

Research published in the British Medical Journal concluded that its findings "provide direct evidence of the health benefits of active commuting", with those who cycle to work associated with a 47 per cent lower risk of death and 24 per cent lower risk of hospital admission for cardiovascular disease. However, with cycle commuters twice as likely as 'inactive' commuters to be admitted to hospital after a road traffic collision, the research suggests it "reinforces the need for safer cycling infrastructure" to enable more people to access active travel journeys and the "important" health benefits.
The researchers analysed data from the Scottish Longitudinal Study, which is based on five per cent of the Scottish population and taken from census returns in 1991, 2001 and 2011. After excluding incomplete data, a sample of 82,297 people aged between 16-74 years old in 2001 who travelled to work or study in the UK was analysed.
Having accounted for potentially influential factors, the researchers found that active commuting was associated with lower risks of death and mental and physical ill health, compared with 'inactive' commuting. For cyclists specifically, a lower risk of death of 47 per cent was cited, along with a 10 per cent lower risk of any hospital admission, and a 24 per cent lower risk of hospital admission for cardiovascular disease.
Cycle commuters were also associated with a 30 per cent lower risk of being prescribed a drug to treat cardiovascular disease, a 51 per cent lower risk of dying from cancer, a 24 per cent lower risk of being admitted to hospital because of cancer, and a 20 per cent lower risk of being prescribed drugs for mental health problems.
The researchers concluded the findings "strengthen the evidence that active commuting has population-level health benefits and can contribute to reduced morbidity and mortality", but stressed it also "reinforces the need for safer cycling infrastructure".
This is because, they note, commuters who cycle their journeys to work or study were twice as likely to be admitted to hospital following a road traffic collision than 'inactive' commuters.
For pedestrians, there was an 11 per cent lower risk of hospital admission for any cause, a 10 per cent lower risk of a hospital admission for cardiovascular disease, a 10 per cent lower risk of being prescribed drugs to treat cardiovascular disease, and a seven per cent lower risk of being prescribed drugs for mental health issues.
As it was an observational study, the researchers were quick to point out no firm conclusions can be drawn about causal factors, and accepted that there would be limitations to the research, such as the fact census data reflects one point in time and did not include general physical activity levels. Similarly, prescription data was only available from 2009 onwards.
However, the researchers concluded: "This study strengthens the evidence that active commuting has population-level health benefits and can contribute to reduced morbidity and mortality. That cyclist and pedestrian commuting is associated with lower risks of being prescribed medication for poor mental health is an important finding.
"These findings provide direct evidence of the health benefits of active commuting in a Scottish context, supporting current policy. This study has wider global relevance to efforts to reduce carbon emissions and to shift to more active and sustainable travel modes.
"Our finding that cyclist commuters have twice the risk of being a road traffic casualty compared with non-active commuters reinforces the need for safer cycling infrastructure."
Researchers came to their conclusions by linking census data for 82,000 people with national hospital admissions and prescription data. Cycling and walking were classed as 'active' commuting, while all other forms were defined as 'inactive'. Where multiple modes of transport were used, the mode used for the longest part by distance was applied.
Age, sex, pre-existing health conditions, socioeconomic factors, and distance to work/study were taken into consideration, the researchers noting that cycle commuters were more likely to be men, younger, shift workers, live in a city, and less likely to be homeowners or carers.
Of the 82,297 people considered, 4,276 died between 2001 and 2018. Almost half (2,023) died of cancer, while 52,804 were admitted to hospital, 9,663 for cardiovascular disease, 5,939 for cancer, and 2,668 following a road traffic collision.
More than a third of the total participants were prescribed a drug associated with cardiovascular disease between 2009 and 2018, while 41 per cent (33,771) were prescribed a drug for poor mental health.
While the cycle commuters tended to be male, compared with inactive commuters those who walked to work/study were more likely to be female, younger, work shifts, commute shorter distances, live in a city, and less likely to have dependent children.
Does this mean being a cycling commuter that we have a 47% chance of IMMORTALITY...?
Surely that would be headline news around the world, if it was true.
Correct - the trick is to stop cycling and bank your eternal status before you collect the other prize of "high chance of serious injury or death" when in collision with a motor vehicle.
The link to the paper on the BMJ website seems to be broken unfortunately. So can't clarify the RTC hospital comment, but on Eurekaalert in one paragraph it says that "cyclist commuters were twice as likely as ‘inactive’ commuters to be admitted to hospital after a road traffic collision" and in another it says that "cyclist commuters have twice the risk of being a road traffic casualty". Which are not the same thing.
I'd say that following a reportable RTC (because presumably that's the info they have?) only having twice the likelihood of hospitalisation as a motor vehicle occupant is a good result for cyclists.
Let me know when the risk of death is lowered by 100%
Remarkable still - I thought the risk of death *was* 100%...
(Given you're born a human, usual caveats for the biological and philosophical pedants apply...)
If you look at how many humans have ever lived, then only about 93% of them have died
Most of them haven't died on my watch though, so I'm speculating... (I also think that population statistic is pretty wild)
I was wondering about the bad wording too...
As Tyler Durden/The Narrator said...
"On a long enough timeline, the survival rate for everyone drops to zero."
Based on the text the title of this article is a pretty disgraceful misrepresentation of the article. If road.cc journalists can't do this better how can we expect others to get it right
"For cyclists specifically, a lower risk of death of 47 per cent was cited, along with a 10 per cent lower risk of any hospital admission, "
I'm not sure why you'd expect non-specialist editors to be any better at 'getting it right' than anybody else. It's a bike website - science communication and statistical literacy aren't exactly in the core competencies.
Besides which, you might need to expand on what your criticism actually is. There are multiple issues with the way the headline interprets the results of the study, but simply pasting that quote there doesn't really illuminate any of them.
I agree- the criticism is too harsh- and I have no doubt that the niceties in the BMJ article would be difficult to get across. It's the bit about being hit by drivers that concerns me! I know that there's no deterrence, as the police will simply write the incident off as 'insufficient evidence' and 'just one of those things'
Well, that's the real trick, ain't it?
Given that my commute is up to the top of our stairs, I suspect attempting to cycle it would significantly increase my risk of death.
Do you wear a "stair cycling" helmet though...?
Let's hope this study is seen by those working in health, public transport AND the treasury of the new government.
I'm sure I read something about the new government looking for policies that would reduce the burden on the NHS to reduce future costs, but it might have been wishful thinking on my part and it was actually lobby groups hoping to make that case. Regardless, there is a new government and at the very least they are wanting to present the image of being open to ideas on this sort of thing.
The problem is that governments are prone to thinking short-term, and it's harder to action something where the benefits are not visible before the next election. The government of the day needs to believe that enough voters understand the long-term benefits, so I hope these findings are reported widely.