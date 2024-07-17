Cycling your commute can lower risk of death by 47%, as long as you aren't hit by a driver

Research published in the British Medical Journal concluded that its findings "provide direct evidence of the health benefits of active commuting", with those who cycle to work associated with a 47 per cent lower risk of death and 24 per cent lower risk of hospital admission for cardiovascular disease. However, with cycle commuters twice as likely as 'inactive' commuters to be admitted to hospital after a road traffic collision, the research suggests it "reinforces the need for safer cycling infrastructure" to enable more people to access active travel journeys and the "important" health benefits.

The researchers analysed data from the Scottish Longitudinal Study, which is based on five per cent of the Scottish population and taken from census returns in 1991, 2001 and 2011. After excluding incomplete data, a sample of 82,297 people aged between 16-74 years old in 2001 who travelled to work or study in the UK was analysed.

Having accounted for potentially influential factors, the researchers found that active commuting was associated with lower risks of death and mental and physical ill health, compared with 'inactive' commuting. For cyclists specifically, a lower risk of death of 47 per cent was cited, along with a 10 per cent lower risk of any hospital admission, and a 24 per cent lower risk of hospital admission for cardiovascular disease.

Cycle commuters were also associated with a 30 per cent lower risk of being prescribed a drug to treat cardiovascular disease, a 51 per cent lower risk of dying from cancer, a 24 per cent lower risk of being admitted to hospital because of cancer, and a 20 per cent lower risk of being prescribed drugs for mental health problems.

> New research finds commuting by bike can improve mental health, with those who cycle to work less likely to be prescribed antidepressants

The researchers concluded the findings "strengthen the evidence that active commuting has population-level health benefits and can contribute to reduced morbidity and mortality", but stressed it also "reinforces the need for safer cycling infrastructure".

This is because, they note, commuters who cycle their journeys to work or study were twice as likely to be admitted to hospital following a road traffic collision than 'inactive' commuters.

For pedestrians, there was an 11 per cent lower risk of hospital admission for any cause, a 10 per cent lower risk of a hospital admission for cardiovascular disease, a 10 per cent lower risk of being prescribed drugs to treat cardiovascular disease, and a seven per cent lower risk of being prescribed drugs for mental health issues.

As it was an observational study, the researchers were quick to point out no firm conclusions can be drawn about causal factors, and accepted that there would be limitations to the research, such as the fact census data reflects one point in time and did not include general physical activity levels. Similarly, prescription data was only available from 2009 onwards.

However, the researchers concluded: "This study strengthens the evidence that active commuting has population-level health benefits and can contribute to reduced morbidity and mortality. That cyclist and pedestrian commuting is associated with lower risks of being prescribed medication for poor mental health is an important finding.

"These findings provide direct evidence of the health benefits of active commuting in a Scottish context, supporting current policy. This study has wider global relevance to efforts to reduce carbon emissions and to shift to more active and sustainable travel modes.

> British cyclists feel less safe and more dissatisfied with their cycle lanes compared to European riders, research finds

"Our finding that cyclist commuters have twice the risk of being a road traffic casualty compared with non-active commuters reinforces the need for safer cycling infrastructure."

Researchers came to their conclusions by linking census data for 82,000 people with national hospital admissions and prescription data. Cycling and walking were classed as 'active' commuting, while all other forms were defined as 'inactive'. Where multiple modes of transport were used, the mode used for the longest part by distance was applied.

Age, sex, pre-existing health conditions, socioeconomic factors, and distance to work/study were taken into consideration, the researchers noting that cycle commuters were more likely to be men, younger, shift workers, live in a city, and less likely to be homeowners or carers.

Of the 82,297 people considered, 4,276 died between 2001 and 2018. Almost half (2,023) died of cancer, while 52,804 were admitted to hospital, 9,663 for cardiovascular disease, 5,939 for cancer, and 2,668 following a road traffic collision.

More than a third of the total participants were prescribed a drug associated with cardiovascular disease between 2009 and 2018, while 41 per cent (33,771) were prescribed a drug for poor mental health.

While the cycle commuters tended to be male, compared with inactive commuters those who walked to work/study were more likely to be female, younger, work shifts, commute shorter distances, live in a city, and less likely to have dependent children.