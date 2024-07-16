Support road.cc

Live blog

“Zero respect for cyclists”: Cyclists slam “simply impatient” cab drivers turning on the wrong side to pass bus driver waiting to give way; Geraint Thomas and Luke Rowe invite Ben Stiller for Tour of Britain… and a night out + more on the live blog

Tour de France returns with a flat stage, catch all the action and more news and chit-chat from the cycling world on this Tuesday live blog with Adwitiya
Tue, Jul 16, 2024 10:12
8
“Zero respect for cyclists”: Cyclists slam “simply impatient” cab drivers turning on the wrong side to pass bus driver waiting to give way; Geraint Thomas and Luke Rowe invite Ben Stiller for Tour of Britain… and a night out + more on the live blogCab driver turning on the wrong side on Cycleway 4 (Twitter: @n00dles71)
13:52
Magnus Cort proves he's a man of his word by dying his moustache blue

The stage-hunting, hotel-reviewing "moustache expert" Magnus Cort has finally delivered on his promises, and no, while the Danish rider hasn't won a stage at the Tour de France yet, he's dyed his moustache blue following through on his commitment to do so for the last week of the Tour if he reached 200,000 followers on Instagram.

In an even funnier exchange, Magnus Cort has also given his countryman Jonas Vingegaard a nice little tip: Keep growing your own moustache if you want to be in yellow.

Speaking to a journalist just before stage 12, a day after Vingegaard became the first person to beat Pogačar in a straight two-up sprint, Cort said: "I have noticed it [that Vingegaard is growing a moustache] and I think yesterday we could see that it helped him. He couldn't have pulled that little sprint without that moustache... I feel pretty confident that if he keeps growing it, he will be in yellow before Nice."

Vingegaard, responding to Cort's comments, said: "I think so, it gave me the strength to sprint yesterday. We saw it many times with Magnus and it helped me as well."

13:11
The TdF analysis we live for! Comparing the Tour de France bikes that won on the Plateau de Beille in 1998 and 2024: Marco Pantani's Bianchi Mega Pro XL vs Tadej Pogačar's Colnago V4Rs
The Tour de France bikes that won on the Plateau de Beille in 1998 and 2024 - July 2024

A lot has changed in cycling in the last 26 years, with Tadej Pogačar's record-breaking summit of one of the Tour de France's legendary climbs providing us with a great excuse to do a bike tech deep-dive

> Comparing the Tour de France bikes that won on the Plateau de Beille in 1998 and 2024: Marco Pantani's Bianchi Mega Pro XL vs Tadej Pogačar's Colnago V4Rs

11:55
Jonas Vingegaard at Tour de France 2024 stage 15... and a doner kebab (A.S.O. /Charly Lopez)
The secret to Vingegaard’s unbelievable Tour de France performances? It’s döner kebabs!

The secret behind the superhuman-like attack on Plateau de Beille, the incredible 2023 time trial at Combloux, or many other such performances over the years for two-time Tour winner Jonas Vingegaard, believe it or not, might just lie in döner kebabs!

I know what I’m eating for lunch today then… excuse me as I quickly hop over to the nearby kebab shop.

My meal plans aside, Visma-Lease a Bike’s food coach Karim Lambrechts has offered some insight into the diet and nutrition plans for the Dutch cycling team, and surprise-surprise, it includes a lot of carbohydrates — described as the miracle macro that’s enabled the peloton riders of today to perform at levels unseen before (although, it doesn’t include a bag of chips, as a drunk spectator found at this weekend on the climb of Pla d’Adet).

> Drunk Tour de France spectator who threw bag of crisps at Tadej Pogačar and Jonas Vingegaard arrested for aggravated assault, with riders’ union set to take legal action “with pleasure”

“Every week, groceries are delivered from the Netherlands,” Lambrechts told Dutch website NOS. “It is important to be in energy balance, as we call it. If you do not properly replenish what you consume, you run the risk of not recovering properly. That also increases the chance of getting sick, for example. Especially in a Grand Tour, it is simply important to recover as well as possible every day."

“A rider easily consumes 8,000 to 10,000 kilocalories per day. Breakfast this morning already consisted of about 1,500 kilocalories. That’s three slices of bread with sweet toppings, egg and ham or cheese on top. Then two more bowls of rice pudding and some fresh fruit and also some cottage cheese. Sometimes you think: how do they get it all down? But in the end they always manage.”

Anything special for the team’s leader Vingegaard then, who sits second in the general classification, three minutes behind Tadej Pogačar? Lambrechts said: “Vingegaard's favourite food is Döner kebab. I incorporate that during the Tour de France by frying chicken with shawarma spices and putting it in a wrap. A little red cabbage, onions and garlic sauce on the side.

"We serve in buffet form. They are people and not machines,” he added, insisting the riders themselves get plenty of say in what they eat. “It is important that they also follow their feelings. If they want to take a little more or a little less, they can. We always make sure there is enough.”

I wouldn't be opposed to Jonas Vingegaard starting a new podcast, where he discusses great nutritional recipes (that kebab wrap with red cabbage and garlic sauce? I would eat that three days a week) and perhaps even some moustache-growing tips with his countryman Magnus Cort!

11:33
Six years on from a horrific collision which saw one cyclist die and several injured in Mallorca after a driver smashed into a group of German riders, hitting nine of them, the motorist responsible has been jailed for three years for manslaughter.
11:27
09:06
“Zero respect for cyclists”: Cyclists slam “simply impatient” cab drivers turning on the wrong side of the road to pass bus driver waiting to give way to cyclists

This piece of ‘not just questionable, but incorrect (according to the Highway Code)’ driving today comes from London’s Cycleway 4, with the footage captured by cyclist Greg and shared on social media.

In the video, a cab driver can be seen making a right turn across the cycle lane, despite a No right turn sign on the intersection.

As Greg turns around and approaches the junction, another cab driver, this time making a left turn, decides to pass the bus driver who was waiting to give way to cyclists (although with the front section of the bus was already on the Cycleway) and then make the turn on the wrong side of the road, only meant for oncoming traffic, instead of waiting behind the bus.

Greg wrote: “Some London Taxi drivers have zero respect for people cycling along #Cycleway4 and that left turning large vehicles like buses are doing the right thing by abiding by the give way rule as seen by the dashed lines and letting cyclists pass safely. These cabs are simply impatient.”

The video has generated lots of discussion on social media, with Ian condemning the the cabbies’ driving, saying: “Zero respect for traffic law. That's a great way to get people run over — wrong side of a traffic island.”

Another person commented: “London’s finest? Surely not.”

> “That should attract points and a fine. But it won’t, because this is car-loving Britain”: Driver faces prosecution after failing to give way to cyclist on a bike lane

Meanwhile, there was some debate around whether the bus driver’s behaviour was acceptable or not, with some people suggesting that since the bus was already across the cycle lane, it might be better to let the bus go, but others disagreeing by saying that the driver could’ve “bullied” their way into the turn but remained unsuccessful in completing it.

“It’s not helping the first bus is already over the cycle way and STOPPED and cyclists keeps going In front of the bus holding it up even more causing a blockage and backing up traffic. Literally let the bus go and avoid the blockage,” wrote one person.

However, Greg replied: “It's not a blockage, it's an obligatory Give Way that is a MUST in the Highway Code backed by legislation.”

Another Twitter user Ady commented: “The bus driver probably bullied his way into that position and the cyclists were showing their frustration. Why should the cyclists give way when they have the priority? It is a poorly designed junction to be honest but so are the majority of afterthought cycle lanes.”

We’ve seen a number of driving transgressions lately on similar Cycleway junctions in London. Just a few weeks ago, a cyclist bemoaned the fact that while the driver decided to wait for the cyclist in front of him to make their turn, but completely ignored them, cutting across on the CS7.

They wrote: “There’s a certain type of drive who (presumably) sees a cyclist go by in the bike lane and then thinks, “well it's entirely impossible that any other cyclists come along so I can just pull across without looking”… All whilst indicating too late and failing to look or give way.”

Back in May, drivers in Shadwell found the C3 Cycleway along Cable Street quite a fine way to avoid all the traffic jam, with road.cc reader John sharing an egregious clip with us.

> Near Miss of the Day 894: Police take action after confused motorist drives onto bike lane and narrowly misses cyclists and pedestrians in city centre square

The guilty parties included an assortment of motorists, from cabbies to professional van drivers, and even driving instructors. “As you can see not only were the drivers in the bike lane, some were even refusing to give way,” wrote John. In fact, they were not just refusing to give way, but actively revving the engine and trying to intimidate cyclists into backing down and letting them through.

What do you think about this recent incident from C4? Should cyclists have stopped and let the bus driver past or should the cab driver have waiting behind the bus and not made an illegal turn?

10:04
"Imagine Ben Stiller in Chippy Lane at 3AM": Geraint Thomas and Luke Rowe invite Ben Stiller for Tour of Britain... and a night out in Cardiff

I'm going to completely ignore the political calamity unfolding just a few hundred metres from my home in the Senedd today, and instead focus on the latest episode of the Watts Occurring podcast, hosted by Geraint Thomas and Luke Rowe, in which they ended up inviting movie star Ben Stiller for a wild night out in Cardiff.

Stiller, famous for roles in movies such as Night at the Museum, Madagascar and Tropic Thunder, is a massive fan of cycling and recently showered big praise for Thomas ahead of the Welshman's 241st stage two weeks ago, commenting under one of his tweets: "This guy is one of the best to ride the tour ever. Wishing him all the best!"

And now, he's found himself in the Welsh cycling pair's lovely podcast, with Thomas suggesting Stiller to come to the Tour of Britain which is scheduled to finish in Cardiff this year, adding: "We'll take you on a night out."

"I'd love it," says Stiller. But Rowe interjects: "Oh, I don't know if you want to go on a night out in Cardiff Ben, you'd have a shock. Imagine Ben Stiller in Chippy Lane at 3AM, G!"

"What's Chippy Lane?" Stiller asked, as I'm sure the most of you did in your head right now as well. Don't worry, Rowe did a better job at breaking down the mythical alley in the middle of the city centre better than I could.

"I'm so glad you asked the question. So you go out on the town, you drink as much as you want, you have a great time or whatever, and at the end of the night when you get a bit peckish and a bit hungry before you get the taxi home, you head to Chippy Lane. It's just a lane of chips shops and kebab shops and pizza huts... But it's a bit of a s*****e."

He added: "If you want to finish the night off with a scrap or a bit of a punch up, you can go down there"

And just like that, Stiller replied: "Alright I'm in, let's do it."

Let me tell you one thing for sure, Rowe and Thomas wouldn't manage to convince me to go to the Chippy Lane at 3AM on a weekend, I think St Mary's Street is enough for me. I just hope they don't end up with Stiller at Tony's...

09:57
"Remember, Paris wasn't always this way... Cities are a result of choice": Some wise words this Tuesday
09:35
Local reporter asks if motorists care that cyclists are dying on roads at “alarming rate” – and readers respond by claiming cyclists “think they own the road then suffer the consequences” amid calls for cycling licences, insurance, and mandatory helmetsLo
A38 cycle lane, Birmingham (Birmingham Cycle Revolution)

“If more than 100 people every year were murdered by gangs of madmen wielding chainsaws, the government would make it near-impossible to buy a chainsaw. But when it comes to the deaths of cyclists on our roads, we bury our heads in the sand”

> Local reporter asks if motorists care that cyclists are dying on roads at “alarming rate” – and readers respond by claiming cyclists “think they own the road then suffer the consequences” amid calls for cycling licences, insurance, and mandatory helmets

Adwitiya Pal

Adwitiya joined road.cc in 2023 as a news writer after graduating with a masters in journalism from Cardiff University. His dissertation focused on active travel, which soon threw him into the deep end of covering everything related to the two-wheeled tool, and now cycling is as big a part of his life as guitars and football. He has previously covered local and national politics for Voice Wales, and also likes to writes about science, tech and the environment, if he can find the time. Living right next to the Taff trail in the Welsh capital, you can find him trying to tackle the brutal climbs in the valleys.

Add new comment

8 comments

Avatar
eburtthebike | 3 hours ago
6 likes

“Zero respect for cyclists”: Cyclists slam “simply impatient” cab drivers.......

Clearly faked AI video or cyclists stole the taxis and were driving them badly to make the taxi drivers look bad.  Everyone knows that taxi drivers behaviour is impeccable and cyclists always break the law.

Avatar
Mr Hoopdriver | 4 hours ago
0 likes

From :-

https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/woman-fighting-life-after-serious-29546701

"Disappointingly, some cyclists ignored the road closure signs that were put in place while the emergency services worked at the scene until it reopened just after 1pm. Such closures are for everyone - motorists, pedestrians and cyclists included,"

sad

 

Avatar
cqexbesd replied to Mr Hoopdriver | 39 min ago
0 likes

Mr Hoopdriver wrote:

Such closures are for everyone - motorists, pedestrians and cyclists included,"

I suspect the problem is they often aren't for everyone. Without seeing the signage it's hard to say in any individual case but often they really do just mean closed to motor vehicles and pedestrians can go through. Sometimes there is even a police man or construction worker waving people through.

As a cyclist, if there was no obvious diversion in place, I would often continue knowing I can always get off and become a pedestrian if needed - particularly in the days before GPS - or when the diversion was onto the motroway.

I would assume that in this case people assumed it was this case and found out later they were wrong. It's going to keep happing though until they stop using signs for motor vehicles and leaving everyone else to guess 2

Avatar
mdavidford replied to cqexbesd | 13 min ago
0 likes

cqexbesd wrote:

often they really do just mean closed to motor vehicles and pedestrians can go through and we haven't even considered cyclists at all

Avatar
wycombewheeler | 4 hours ago
3 likes

when pulling out of a side road, once you have your wheels across the line you are "already there" and so now have priority over cars on the main road.

or does the already there clause only apply to cycle lanes.

incredible.

Avatar
Pub bike | 5 hours ago
7 likes

Going on the wrong side of the bollard is an offence and can/should be reported.  Whether the Met Police will do anything is another matter.

Avatar
wtjs replied to Pub bike | 3 hours ago
0 likes

Going on the wrong side of the bollard is an offence and can/should be reported.  Whether the Met Police will do anything is another matter

We know what the Met are going do!

Avatar
mdavidford | 4 hours ago
10 likes

road.cc wrote:

Should cyclists have stopped and let the bus driver past or should the cab driver have waiting behind the bus and not made an illegal turn?

Bit of a false dichotomy here. Regardless of the rights and wrongs of what the bus driver may or may not have done, or the cyclists weaving round it, it's quite clear that the taxi drivers should have waited until the junction was clear - what they did was entirely illegal and what anybody else was doing is no excuse.

Latest Comments

 