Bike shop staff threatened with knife and shears during "appalling ordeal", as e-bikes worth £22,200 stolen during shocking robbery

Police in Nottingham have released images of suspects wanted in connection with a shocking robbery at a branch of Rutland Cycling which saw staff threatened with shears and a knife before bikes worth £22,200 were taken.

Detectives investigating the armed robbery said that a group of masked males entered the shop on Nottingham Road, New Basford, at 4.30pm on 11 June and used shears to remove high-value bikes cable-tied to a display. When they were challenged by staff, the offenders turned violent and threatened the shop workers with the shears and a Stanley knife.

Nottinghamshire Police report the offenders then left the premises with four e-bikes and a helmet, the total value of the bikes a little over £22,000.

Detective Constable Daniel Maddick said: "Thankfully the staff members were not hurt but this was an appalling ordeal for them and left them feeling shaken. We are conducting a number of lines of inquiry to trace those responsible and I would ask anyone with any information that could assist us to please get in touch.

"As part of our investigation, we are releasing images of two people we are keen to speak to in relation to this incident. If you recognise them, please get in touch with us as soon as possible. You can call us on 101 quoting crime number 24*343241 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

The appeal comes as the police force has also asked the public for information about a knifepoint robbery on a cycle path in Bestwood Village, around five miles north of the Rutland Cycling store at around 8.50pm on June 25. There is no suggestion from Nottinghamshire Police that the incidents are linked, but the force explained how three offenders blocked a cyclist's path before threatening him and taking his bike.

When a witness got involved, the second victim, a man in his 20s, was threatened with a knife. It is not clear which victim was injured, but Nottinghamshire Police said one of the men suffered a minor injury during the altercation and his mobile phone was damaged.

"This was a frightening series of events for the two victims and we are determined to get justice for them," Detective Constable Francesca Brandreth of Nottinghamshire Police said.

"We understand the impact of street robberies like this can go beyond physical harm and have a deep, emotional effect on victims. I would urge anyone with any information to get in touch. If you use this cycle path or nearby roads, please think if you noticed anything on the evening in question.

“Likewise if you have any footage which could help with our inquiries, please contact us. Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 738 of 25 June 2024, or you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111."

Concerningly, other frightening incidents targeting cyclists have also been reported in Oxfordshire and Wiltshire in recent times. In Abingdon, a £4,000 Giant Phantom electric mountain bike was stolen from a park as the victim talked to his friends, while the more serious incident in Wiltshire saw a cyclist pushed off his bike by two people riding a dirt bike.

The Wiltshire Times reports the man in his 20s was riding along the popular Fosse Way when he was pushed off shortly after 10pm on June 26. Police say the victim suffered bruising and swelling to his knee, the dirt bike riders fleeing the scene with his bike.

