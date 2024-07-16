Support road.cc

Best Amazon Prime Day cycling deals live blog: Up to 30% off Wahoo Elemnt Bolt + Roam computers; Garmin Forerunner 55 down to £109.99, 15% off Cycplus electric pump, Science in Sport savings + more

Here we go again... your one-stop shop for all the biggest Amazon Prime Day savings to be had on cycling products worth having *We may earn affiliate commission from this page*
Tue, Jul 16, 2024 10:07
07:40
Welcome to the road.cc Amazon Prime Day live blog (again)

It's the return of everyone's 'favourite' festival of capitalistic online retailing — Amazon Prime Day — which of course means another Prime Day live blog to round up all the deals and discounts in one handy place. 

What The Stephen Stotch GIFfrom What The GIFs

 

As ever, feel free to avoid spending like the plague, or make a concerted effort to source the same items from your favourite local bike shop, if you'd rather. There will however be major discounts across plenty of cycling products, potentially making today and tomorrow (16 and 17th July) the best time to buy that new bit of kit you've been thinking about. The best time to buy, until the autumn of course when Prime Day gets wheeled out again alongside Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

To get the deals you'll need an Amazon Prime account, which you can usually get on a month-long trial,  just set a reminder in your phone to cancel it before you get billed the full whack.

If you see any decent cycling-related deals or if the deals we've posted aren't the cheapest available (we always try to double-check but mistakes happen), feel free to drop them in the comments after you've finished cursing Amazon and us for running this blog... 

We also have to mention that road.cc may earn a small commission from some of the deals on this page if you click on anything and buy it. We doubt it will be much, but every little helps. 

13:58
save on OTE Hydration Tablets
OTE hydration tabs amazon prime day

It might not seem like you need any more hydration beyond the soaking weather that is being served to us at the moment, but let's all hope it's going to still be a good summer at some point. And when it is, hydration tablets are essential on all rides to keep your body's electrolytes topped up. 

OTE Sports Hydro Tabs create electrolyte water which contains sodium, magnesium, and potassium, so they help to replenish what you lose while working out, or even when working outside on a hot or humid day.

> Review: OTE Orange Hydro Tabs

Stock up on the OTE Hydro Tabs for £5.60

13:08
22% Muc-Off Luxury Chamois Cream, 250ml - Cooling Anti Chafing Cream
muc off luxury chamois cream amazon prime day

Muc-Off's Luxury Chamois Cream is also on sale, with more than a fifth off the price. The British brand promises that the cream is formulated to form a protective barrier that helps to prevent skin damage from any excess friction and has a mild cooling effect that works to soothe skin and ensure long-lasting protection. 

When we reviewed this, it got a full four stars from Stu. The only criticism was the higher price so now that it's more affordable… Surely this is an unmissable deal? 

Get your bum some luxury for £17.65

13:03
20% off VeloChampion Luxury Menthol Chamois Cream
valochampion chamois cream amazon prime day

VeloChampion's chamois cream promises to make your long rides more bearable, and with 20% off it's a good deal for the 150ml-sized tub. However, there is also a travel-size 75ml tube available. 

The brand says this balm has a non-greasy application for easy cleaning and it's enriched with menthol that delivers a cooling and hydrating experience.

Get your cream for £11.95

13:02
22% off Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with MagSafe Case
apple airpods

Before you scream "These are not cycling headphones", just hold your horses. While these might not be best for cycling out in the wild, for cycling indoors the AirPods Pro are amazing. They have noise cancelling for blocking out your fan and trainer noise, which means you can blast your tunes or watch series while you train without getting distracted by all the whirring and whizzing. 

And while still on the pricier side, a good 22% off the retail price is a decent deal for a legitimate Apple product. 

Get your pods for £179

09:18
Up to 28% off Wahoo's Elemnt Bolt and Roam computers
2021 Wahoo Elemnt Bolt GPS computer - 3

Wahoo's Elemnt and Bolt computers have had their price slashed for Prime Day, with discounts in excess of 20 per cent off. The Bolt impressed us when we had it in for review, tech editor Mat giving it 8/10 and calling it a "neat GPS bike computer now with a colour screen that improves clarity, and updated navigation features". There is 20 per cent off the price it was back then, making it even better value, the computer with all the usual features of a device at this price point — mapping, routes, live tracking, colour screen and more.

Pick up an Elemnt Bolt for £201 on Prime Day

Wahoo Elemnt Roam Best easy to use cycling computer

For £51 more you could buy the more advanced Elemnt Roam v2, which has been reduced to £252 for a third off its RRP. The Roam has space for 11 data visuals on screen (the Bolt has nine) letting you see lap data, workout data, climbing, a map, planned workouts, and Strava live segments while you ride. Plus, with the stated 17-hour battery life you shouldn't need to worry about getting caught without charge on a day out.

Get the Elemnt Roam v2 for £252 this Prime Day

09:45
Science in Sport savings: Gels, carb mix and electrolytes all reduced
Science in Sport GO Isotonic Energy Gels

There is 36 per cent off a 15-pack of Science in Sport's Isotonic gels, reduced to £16.20 from £25.50. If you prefer carb-mix drinks, 1.6kg of the nutrition brand's GO Energy Powder is down to £22.45 from £29. With 47g of carbs per serving, double the content of a gel, the powder mixes in with your water to keep the dreaded bonk at bay and keeping you fuelled with minimal fuss. If you're after electrolyte tablets for your summer riding (the sun might come out eventually, you never know) the three-pack of Hydro Hydration Tablets (60 in total) is down to £17.15 for Prime Day. 

Alternatively, Lidl do budget 'effervescent' tablets for about £1 a tube, and you can eat 50g of carbs from jam sandwiches and sweets for a fraction of the price. But maybe you want to go 'pro' for that big event you've got coming up? Just remember to try them out in training before, so you know how well gels go down for you. Trust us, you don't want your big day to turn into a Tom Dumoulin tribute act...

10:39
Save 15% on the Cycplus mini electric bike pump
2023 Cycplus Tiny Pump CUBE.jpg

Originally priced at £79.99, the Cycplus mini electric bike pump, which scored a 8/10 in its road.cc review, is now £67.99. 

At just 97g and 65x46x28mm, the Cycplus is a great thing to have out on a ride. In his review, Dave said, "It makes reinflating and topping up tyres straightforward, and it's easy to fit into your tool kit. It's especially useful if you're running tubeless tyres". 

Click here to buy it now and save 15%

10:53
Garmin's Forerunner 55 is down to £109.99, that's 31% off
garmin forerunner 55

If you're after an everyday GPS watch that will record your rides and runs, the Forerunner 55 does a lot for much less than the really high-end Garmin watches. You get plenty of bells and whistles too, like wrist-based heart rate, the Garmin Coach feature, activity tracking like steps, calories and sleep and a whole load more. 

Save 31% and get your Forerunner 55 for £109.99

11:07
Bag Bryton's Gardia R300L Rear View Bike Radar Tail Light with a hefty 32% off
Bryton Gardia R300L Rear View Bike Radar Tail Light

Not only is the Bryton Gardia R300L a bright rear light, but it's also a radar that provides effective early warning of traffic approaching from behind. It'll tell you that you're likely to be overtaken before you can see or hear it, and without having to take your eyes off the road. Clever stuff at a great price. 

Buy the Bryton Gardia R300L for £74.99 down from £109.99

11:17
Get up to 16% off the Abus Aventor helmet
Abus Aventor Neon Yellow.jpg

The Abus Aventor is suited to most genres of riding and scored an 8/10 in our road.cc review back in 2018. Tester Shaun said that it's "an extremely well-ventilated, light and comfortable helmet."

You aren't limited to the neon yellow option (pictured above). The Aventor is available in nine different colours, with discounts varying by size and colour.

Get yours now for £63.99

Amazon has 20% off the Apple Watch 9, which is as big a discount on an Apple Watch as I've seen.

