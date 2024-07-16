Best Amazon Prime Day cycling deals live blog: Up to 30% off Wahoo Elemnt Bolt + Roam computers; Garmin Forerunner 55 down to £109.99, 15% off Cycplus electric pump, Science in Sport savings + more

It's the return of everyone's 'favourite' festival of capitalistic online retailing — Amazon Prime Day — which of course means another Prime Day live blog to round up all the deals and discounts in one handy place.

As ever, feel free to avoid spending like the plague, or make a concerted effort to source the same items from your favourite local bike shop, if you'd rather. There will however be major discounts across plenty of cycling products, potentially making today and tomorrow (16 and 17th July) the best time to buy that new bit of kit you've been thinking about. The best time to buy, until the autumn of course when Prime Day gets wheeled out again alongside Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

To get the deals you'll need an Amazon Prime account, which you can usually get on a month-long trial, just set a reminder in your phone to cancel it before you get billed the full whack.

If you see any decent cycling-related deals or if the deals we've posted aren't the cheapest available (we always try to double-check but mistakes happen), feel free to drop them in the comments after you've finished cursing Amazon and us for running this blog...

We also have to mention that road.cc may earn a small commission from some of the deals on this page if you click on anything and buy it. We doubt it will be much, but every little helps.