Near Miss of the Day 912: Police forward case for prosecution after driver's "ridiculously close pass" on cyclist

A careless driver who close passed a cyclist is to either pay a fixed-penalty notice fine or attend a driving training education course — after the rider submitted the footage of the incident to the police, who forwarded it for prosecution.

The incident occurred on 4 January 2024 on Grosvenor Road in Belfast, the road.cc reader moving into the right-hand lane to keep travelling straight on when a driver indicating left cut across them at speed, at an unsafe distance.

When they were then stopped at a red light moments later, the cyclist told the driver the footage would be reported and said it had been a "ridiculously close pass".

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) agreed and, having heard the rider's witness statement and seen the footage, put the case to the Public Prosecution Service for Northern Ireland, recommending that the driver be prosecuted for careless driving and required to either pay a Fixed Penalty Notice fine or undertake a driving training education course.

