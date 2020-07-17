Back to news
Live blog

Virtual RideLondon announced to "help save UK's charities"; Cop shown knocking cyclist off bike during Portand protests; Welsh government considering default 20mph speed limit + more on the live blog

It's Friday! Jack Sexty is here to provide your lead live blog coverage today with other members of the team chipping in intermittently.....
Fri, Jul 17, 2020 09:49
2
09:26
US: Cop knocks cyclist off his bike amid huge Portland protests

The latest example of alleged police brutality from the states comes amid huge demonstrations in Portland, Oregon, as the footage shows a cyclist being knocked to the ground before another five officers rush over to assist. 

Some on social media are questioning why the officers used heavy force; however in the longer clip above, Dan McCarthy of KATU News says the cyclist was riding back down a street the other way because an officer previously "made a move towards him". The cyclist has now been identified as Brandon Thomas, according to KATU News, and Portland Police Bureau said he was arrested for interfering with a police officer and disorderly conduct. The incident was also referred to PPB's Professional Standards Division.

08:59
Wales moves closer to introducing 20mph speed limit on residential roads
20mph sign (CC licensed by EdinburghGreens via Flickr)

Wales could become the first country in the world to reduce speed limits from 30mph to 20mph as a default on local streets, and the plan has already received an initial backing in the Senedd. A Task Force Group report cites "overwhelming evidence lower speeds result in fewer collisions and a reduced severity of injuries". The report also mentions that increased walking and cycling is an important policy goal of the Welsh Government, saying: "Slower traffic speeds are an important way of reducing people’s perception of road danger thus encouraging more people to walk and cycle." 

if the plans go ahead then the Welsh Government will make the changes by 2023. It's proved divisive on social media, with some comments making for rather depressing reading... 

08:29
'Virtual' RideLondon announced for 15-16 August, encouraging participants to ride event distances on their local roads
ridelondon

To salvage some of the huge fundraising cash that would have gone towards charities over the RideLondon weekend, organisers are encouraging those who would have done the event to cycle one of the distances "from wherever they are in the world". Participants simply sign up for the free event, select the length of their challenge (100 miles, 46 miles, 19 miles or 'FreeCycle') and then take part in the ride at any time over the weekend of 15-16 August. An app will be provided that includes a GPS tracker so participants' friends and family can follow them, plus a direct donation button for the participant's chosen charity. 

RideLondon say the event was created to generate some much-needed funds for charities, as the charity sector has been decimated by COVID-19. They say there is a £10 billion funding gap in the sector as a whole, thousands of staff are on furlough and one in 10 charities are facing bankruptcy.

Event Director Hugh Brasher commented: “After the disappointment of the cancellation of Prudential RideLondon, we were determined to create something special for our riders, partners and the hundreds of charities that rely on the event for vital income.

“My Prudential RideLondon is building on the success of The 2.6 Challenge – created following the postponement of the London Marathon - which became the biggest collective fundraising effort in the world involving nearly 4,000 charities.

“Charities desperately need help to continue to provide vital services to every sector of society and fund critical research. In this socially-distanced world, it’s also vitally important to encourage people to get on two wheels rather than use public transport. The My Prudential RideLondon campaign has been created to achieve both these aims.

“My Prudential RideLondon is completely free and offers a fundraising challenge for everyone, whether that’s an amateur rider doing 100 miles or a family enjoying a 1km bike ride together. It can be done wherever you are and at any time on 15 or 16 August. Whatever you do, we urge you to raise funds for a charity of your choice – and have fun!”

You can sign up to the Virtual RideLondon here

08:45
The ultimate Strava Local Legend scalp
shagger's alley - via strava.JPG

Strava's new feature awards those who have completed a segment the most over a 90 day period - and what could be better than claiming the crown for Shagger's Alley? A big chapeau to you, Mr Crook...

Jack Sexty

