Virtual RideLondon announced to "help save UK's charities"; Cop shown knocking cyclist off bike during Portand protests; Welsh government considering default 20mph speed limit + more on the live blog

To salvage some of the huge fundraising cash that would have gone towards charities over the RideLondon weekend, organisers are encouraging those who would have done the event to cycle one of the distances "from wherever they are in the world". Participants simply sign up for the free event, select the length of their challenge (100 miles, 46 miles, 19 miles or 'FreeCycle') and then take part in the ride at any time over the weekend of 15-16 August. An app will be provided that includes a GPS tracker so participants' friends and family can follow them, plus a direct donation button for the participant's chosen charity.

RideLondon say the event was created to generate some much-needed funds for charities, as the charity sector has been decimated by COVID-19. They say there is a £10 billion funding gap in the sector as a whole, thousands of staff are on furlough and one in 10 charities are facing bankruptcy.

Event Director Hugh Brasher commented: “After the disappointment of the cancellation of Prudential RideLondon, we were determined to create something special for our riders, partners and the hundreds of charities that rely on the event for vital income.

“My Prudential RideLondon is building on the success of The 2.6 Challenge – created following the postponement of the London Marathon - which became the biggest collective fundraising effort in the world involving nearly 4,000 charities.

“Charities desperately need help to continue to provide vital services to every sector of society and fund critical research. In this socially-distanced world, it’s also vitally important to encourage people to get on two wheels rather than use public transport. The My Prudential RideLondon campaign has been created to achieve both these aims.

“My Prudential RideLondon is completely free and offers a fundraising challenge for everyone, whether that’s an amateur rider doing 100 miles or a family enjoying a 1km bike ride together. It can be done wherever you are and at any time on 15 or 16 August. Whatever you do, we urge you to raise funds for a charity of your choice – and have fun!”

You can sign up to the Virtual RideLondon here.