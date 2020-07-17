Van passenger hit cyclist with stick in unprovoked attack

- News
- Reviews
- Bikes
- Accessories
- Accessories - misc
- Computer mounts
- Bags
- Bar ends
- Bike bags & cases
- Bottle cages
- Bottles
- Cameras
- Car racks
- Child seats
- Computers
- Glasses
- GPS units
- Helmets
- Lights - front
- Lights - rear
- Lights - sets
- Locks
- Mirrors
- Mudguards
- Racks
- Pumps & CO2 inflators
- Puncture kits
- Reflectives
- Stands and racks
- Trailers
- Clothing
- Components
- Bar tape & grips
- Bottom brackets
- Brake & gear cables
- Brake & STI levers
- Brake pads & spares
- Brakes
- Cassettes & freewheels
- Chains
- Chainsets & chainrings
- Derailleurs - front
- Derailleurs - rear
- Forks
- Gear levers & shifters
- Groupsets
- Handlebars & extensions
- Headsets
- Hubs
- Inner tubes
- Pedals
- Quick releases & skewers
- Saddles
- Seatposts
- Stems
- Wheels
- Tyres
- Health, fitness and nutrition
- Miscellaneous
- Tools and workshop
- Buyers Guides
- Features
- Forum
- Opinion
- Events
I'll just drop this in ....
I would put stop signs on the shared use path at each junction. Cyclists and pedestrians come to a halt. The drivers slow down and prepare to give...
A nice video example showing that there are idiots out on the roads driving cars, and there are idiots on the roads riding bikes. Okay perhaps ...
I was in the same situation a few months ago and went for a bolt, partly because of an offer at the time. It's a great bit of kit though, nav works...
By analogy to that, if, as they seem to be suggesting, the design of the vehicle is such that it's unreasonable to expect the driver to be able to...
I must be honest - I used to get my LBS to fit new pedals on my commuter (paying them to do it, obviously!) and then one of the guys there said -...
I wouldn't worry about it. Strava are just looking for new ways to keep people interested in their product, it's not compulsory....
You must leave at a short length of steerer to allow a thin spacer to sit above the top of the stem - it is simply not safe to cut the steerer...
Not as much as youd think roughly around 21psi,but they use nitrogen as it's more stable with temp changes and doesnt leak through the tyre. But...
I have a track pump (gauge failed after 2 years and the replacements are nil stock UK and USA which says they fail a lot) I replaced the abs2 head...