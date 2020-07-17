Van passenger hit cyclist with stick in unprovoked attack

Police have appealed for witnesses of a “nasty and unprovoked” attack where a passenger travelling in a white van allegedly hit a female cyclist in her sixties with a stick.

The Hertfordshire Mercury reports that the incident occurred on Longcroft Road in Maple Cross at around 2.15pm on Monday, July 6.

A white van went past the woman and a man leaned out of the passenger window and struck her with a stick.

The woman was left with a red mark and bruising.

PC Christian Gottmann, who is investigating, said: “This was a nasty and unprovoked assault and I would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has dash cam footage that is relevant to the enquiry.

“If you are able to help I can be contacted directly via email at christian.gottmann [at] herts.pnn.police.uk ”