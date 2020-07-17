Back to news
news
Crime & Legal
Police tape (CC licensed by freefotouk on Flickr)

Van passenger hit cyclist with stick in unprovoked attack

Woman in her sixties left with red mark and bruising
by Alex Bowden
Fri, Jul 17, 2020 15:05
0

Police have appealed for witnesses of a “nasty and unprovoked” attack where a passenger travelling in a white van allegedly hit a female cyclist in her sixties with a stick.

The Hertfordshire Mercury reports that the incident occurred on Longcroft Road in Maple Cross at around 2.15pm on Monday, July 6.

A white van went past the woman and a man leaned out of the passenger window and struck her with a stick.

The woman was left with a red mark and bruising.

PC Christian Gottmann, who is investigating, said: “This was a nasty and unprovoked assault and I would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has dash cam footage that is relevant to the enquiry.

“If you are able to help I can be contacted directly via email at christian.gottmann [at] herts.pnn.police.uk

Hertfordshire
Alex Bowden

Alex has written for more cricket publications than the rest of the road.cc team combined. Despite the apparent evidence of this picture, he doesn't especially like cake.

Latest Comments