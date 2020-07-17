Near Miss of the Day 444: Recurring issue at junctions on shared use path

Today’s near miss is actually a whole series of near misses, all on the same shared use path on Dunyeats Road in Broadstone, Poole. The junction design makes them sufficiently likely that the cyclist who shot the footage proceeds with extreme caution.

“I've emailed the council and sent them the video of the blue BMW,” said Dave. “They saw nothing wrong with the driving.”

Dave says he’s been on that route again since and had the same issues. “Every single junction on it is dangerous.”

As he points out in the video, setting the give way lines back from the path means motorists emerging from side roads have no real view of anyone who is riding on it.

Dave also sent us a bad driving compilation featuring all manner of incidents on his local roads.

