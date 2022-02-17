Alliance of British Drivers schooled for suggesting cyclists take test to use roads; Have you ever seen a more worn chainring?; Could you steal Pogačar's KOM?; Vaughters talks cheese; Kristoff 1-0 iPhone; CAR BACK!; Headwind hell + more on the live blog

Galway City Council votes 13 to 4 to revoke plans for Salthill Cycle Lane. pic.twitter.com/lrxCqHP4wd — Pat McGrath (@patmcgrath) February 14, 2022

Galway City Council has voted 13-4 to reverse plans for a 3km cycle route. In September, the same councillors voted unanimously for its "urgent" rollout.

StickyBottle reports the response to the news has been furious within local cycling communities, with Galway Cycling Campaign spokesperson Martina Callanan saying she was "disgusted and disappointed".

"Galway City Councillors are big and brave when it comes to talking the talk, but when it comes to action; they go limp, they shrivel, they’re ineffective," she said.

The proposed plans would have seen a protected two-way cycle lane built along the water between Barna Road and Seapoint-D'Arcy roundabout.

The decision comes following a public consultation which saw more than 60 per cent of responses against the plans, and complaints from business owners that the lane would have caused "havoc".

Cllr Peter Keane said: "In hindsight it is not the way you should do business politically. You should never vote on the hoof or vote on the blind as it pays no dividend. When we voted on this in September, we had no detailed design in front of us."