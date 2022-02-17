Alliance of British Drivers schooled for suggesting cyclists take test to use roads; Have you ever seen a more worn chainring?; Could you steal Pogačar's KOM?; Vaughters talks cheese; Kristoff 1-0 iPhone; CAR BACK!; Headwind hell + more on the live blog

The Alliance of British Drivers claims to be a voluntary organisation promoting the interests and concerns of Britain's drivers. On Tuesday, the Daily Express quoted Paul Biggs from the Alliance as part of their 'Highway Code fury' special, which also included TalkRadio ranter Mike Graham, of course.
> Highway Code 'fury': Calls for cyclists' driving test as Mike Graham and Daily Express continue attacking changes
In the story, Biggs said it was "bizarre untrained cyclists are still allowed on the roads", and as a "keen leisure cyclist" himself, he thinks "it seems crazy to allow cyclists on the roads with no requirement to have at least passed a cycling proficiency test or to have even read the Highway Code."
Now, the Alliance proudly shared the Express story on Facebook to the monumental 2,012 people who like the page, we assume expecting a triumphant response of support from motorists everywhere...instead it turned into a very one-sided lesson...
Rob Devey started the debate fairly sensibly, pointing out how many more cars would be on the road if you start building barriers to alternative forms of transport like, I don't know, cycling? Christopher Hirst questioned if the Alliance wants all kids to have to pass a test before whacking the stabilisers off?
Danny Angus asked if, by the same logic, pedestrians should need a test to cross the road too...wait until the chicken finds out.
Andrew Ballard added: "What 'problem' would this solve? Let's look at how effective driving tests have been for drivers, in terms of road and street harm: five people killed per day, every day on our roads, around 70 more seriously injured. Some of those aren't even on the roads. So mandatory tests and licencing of drivers doesn't prevent road harm or property destruction. So I ask again, what 'problem' would licencing cyclists solve?" The Alliance opted against replying to that particular comment...
Bob Carter reckoned "drivists" doing a Bikeability course would be a better use of everybody's time, while Kas Graham suggested a retest for motorists every ten years too.
Of course, some agreed with the Alliance's calls, we've covered these sorts of replies before, just copy and paste from any previous anti-cyclist bingo...road tax, insurance, accountability, 'you wear dark clothing', red lights...sorry if you've just fallen asleep at your desk...