Chris Froome awarded Tour de France's nicest rider + more on the live blog

It’s isn’t an official award, but maybe it should be? Not sure if he was joking, but ⁦@chrisfroome⁩ said the ASO gave it to him. Well deserved. ⁦@NBCSNCycling⁩ pic.twitter.com/flf4fOFZgY — Steve Porino (@sporino) July 18, 2021

Chris Froome did not leave the Tour empty-handed after all...ASO awarded the four-time winner a new prize for the 'nicest and most polite Tour de France rider'. And despite not getting to step on the podium, Froome did get a celebratory face mask...I bet he can't wait to get that framed and up on the wall in Monaco...

Might not be a yellow jersey, but my Mum would be proud 🥲

Thank you @LeTour 💛 #TDF2021 https://t.co/PSdrDNtEMT — Chris Froome (@chrisfroome) July 18, 2021

On the bike the 36-year-old suffered his worst ever Grand Tour result - ninth last and more than four hours down on Tadej Pogačar. On the plus side, Froome saved his second best stage result for Paris, finishing 90th and in the main bunch.

But maybe that's the point of ASO's award? Froome has put up with reporters, fans and ex-pros' questions and comments about his waning abilities with dignity and a smile, when he probably could have been forgiven for storming off like, I don't know, a disgruntled presenter on a morning TV news programme.