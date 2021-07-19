Support road.cc

Chris Froome awarded Tour de France's nicest rider + more on the live blog

Cool off from the hot weather with some live blog action brought to you by a gloriously unsunburnt Dan Alexander
Mon, Jul 19, 2021 09:04
Chris Froome (via YouTube/Chris Froome)
07:44
Chris Froome awarded Tour de France's nicest rider

Chris Froome did not leave the Tour empty-handed after all...ASO awarded the four-time winner a new prize for the 'nicest and most polite Tour de France rider'. And despite not getting to step on the podium, Froome did get a celebratory face mask...I bet he can't wait to get that framed and up on the wall in Monaco...

On the bike the 36-year-old suffered his worst ever Grand Tour result - ninth last and more than four hours down on Tadej Pogačar. On the plus side, Froome saved his second best stage result for Paris, finishing 90th and in the main bunch.

 But maybe that's the point of ASO's award? Froome has put up with reporters, fans and ex-pros' questions and comments about his waning abilities with dignity and a smile, when he probably could have been forgiven for storming off like, I don't know, a disgruntled presenter on a morning TV news programme.

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc as live blog editor last year. He has previously written about various sports including football and boxing for the Daily Express and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been enjoying life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends exploring the south of England.

