No action to be taken against Sir Keir Starmer for knocking cyclist off bike

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer will reportedly face no action by The Metropolitan Police Service following an incident in October when he knocked a cyclist from his bike when driving in Kentish Town, north London.

A spokesperson for the force said that the decision to close the case came after a detailed investigation and that “both parties have been informed,” reports The Sun.

Starmer had reportedly been running late for an appointment with his tailor when he struck the cyclist, whom witnesses said was a Deliveroo food delivery rider.

> Sir Keir Starmer was 'making U-turn' when he hit cyclist, says witness

One said: “The cyclist hit the car from the driver’s side. The side door was damaged and it was scuffed. When I went over to see what happened I heard the cyclist say, ‘How did you not see me?’”

The witnesses said that Starmer, who is MP for St Pancras & Holborn, claimed to have missed his turning and parked up nearby.

“He looked like he just came back from the gym and was wearing a black bomber jacket. I then went to finish taking the shopping inside and within ten minutes he was gone,” the witness added.

“The cyclist was nearly in tears, holding his left arm in pain outside of the bed and breakfast hotel. He looked angry and very annoyed.”

Starmer exchanged details at the scene with the cyclist, who needed hospital treatment for his injuries.

His office claimed that he had spoken to a passing British Transport Police officer after the incident happened, although the force subsequently clarified: “It was not a police officer, it was an off-duty member of BTP staff that provided their details as a witness to the collision. It was a PCSO."

The leader of the opposition, who is a former Director of Public Prosecutions, subsequently attended Kentish Town Police Station to be interviewed about the incident, which happened on a Sunday lunchtime.