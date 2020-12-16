Jeremy Vine takes you on a tour of Kensington High Street now the bike lane has been replaced with...congestion; Christmas trees delivered by bike; Sir Chris Hoy: Cyclists and drivers should be 'less tribal' + more on the live blog

Speaking to The Herald, six-time Olympic gold medallist called on cyclists and drivers to be "less tribal." Hoy was speaking about how the UK can follow countries like The Netherlands and Germany in achieving a culture of active travel. He said: "My dream is, that in 20 years time we can look back and see the same thing that happened in Holland or Denmark or Germany where you aren't a cyclist, you are just someone getting around.
"People need to be less tribal about it. People see themselves as cyclists or drivers when in my opinion we are just people trying to get around. I think because the boom in cycling has come off sport, like the Tour de France, people buy all the gear but in other countries they don't cycle in lycra, a lot of people don't wear helmets."
Hoy believes the biggest barrier to people wanting to cycle to work or school is safety and that normalising cycling is crucial in encouraging more people to travel by bike.
"Holland wasn't always a cycling country, the big push came in the 1970s," he explained. "I do think it is the answer and it is achievable but it won't happen overnight and it won't be an easy process. Any change comes up against resistance.
"If you are absolutely determined never to ride a bike and all you want to do is drive a car then fair enough but if there are more people on bikes then there are less cars and drivers are going to benefit too. The biggest barrier to people cycling to work or school is safety. If there is a collision between a cyclist and a car, it's the cyclist who is going to come off worst.
"We are all someone's husband, wife, son or daughter, we should be looking out for one another. You don't see the cyclist stopping at the red light, you only remember the ones that jump the lights in the same way that you only remember the white van that was aggressive."
I would definitely agree with that observation ... prices do seem to be up across the board. The old Supply & Demand I would guess given that...
In many cases, probably not. Human nature tends to be 'lazy' and seek the line of least resistance. It also tends to overestimate the cost of...
Cycling cannot be that right wing and have both the Telegraph and the Mail so against it, and for the Guardian to be pretty much pro bicycle and...
Yep, suprised the Police haven't been in touch like when drivers film themselves being twats.
You've obviously also picked up a crowbar from that middle aisle. Good to see you putting it to use...
"Won't someone think of the children choking to death"...
Lusso stuff is much underated. They've got loads of nice designs at the moment too.
Qual è la parola italiana per FUGLY?
Thought it was pointed out that they closed it so the Daily Heil,/ Heil on Sunday could use it for their (s)hit piece on cycling lanes on Sunday.
I think this is a fairly normal time scale from my recent experience chasing a personal injury claim. The doctor who wrote the medical report and...