Near Miss of the Day 514: Cyclist squeezed as motorist moves into cycle lane and minibus driver overtakes

We’re in south east London for today’s Near Miss of the Day video – the A206 Plumstead Road, to be precise – and it’s one in which not one but two motorists put a cyclist in danger.

There’s a kerbed cycle lane, but road.cc reader Gary was forced to pull out onto the main carriageway due to the driver edging out from the junction with Villas Road.

Meanwhile, the driver of a Royal Borough of Greenwich minibus decides not only to overtake the rider, but also gives a toot of the horn – the result being that the cyclist is squeezed between that vehicle, and the car to the left, before being able to get back into the cycle lane.

You can see the layout of the road and the cycle lane in this picture, taken from Google Street View.

Gary told us: “I have reported the incident to the Met Police via their online tool. I also posted this clip on my Instagram tagging the council in it – no reply

“I have zero expectations of them [the police] doing anything since a man chased me in his car at speeds in excess of 50mph on a residential street to ram me off the road and the police closed the case in 6 hours. No action despite many witnesses and CCTV.”

> Near Miss of the Day turns 100 - Why do we do the feature and what have we learnt from it?

Over the years road.cc has reported on literally hundreds of close passes and near misses involving badly driven vehicles from every corner of the country – so many, in fact, that we’ve decided to turn the phenomenon into a regular feature on the site. One day hopefully we will run out of close passes and near misses to report on, but until that happy day arrives, Near Miss of the Day will keep rolling on.

If you’ve caught on camera a close encounter of the uncomfortable kind with another road user that you’d like to share with the wider cycling community please send it to us at info [at] road.cc or send us a message via the road.cc Facebook page.

If the video is on YouTube, please send us a link, if not we can add any footage you supply to our YouTube channel as an unlisted video (so it won't show up on searches).

Please also let us know whether you contacted the police and if so what their reaction was, as well as the reaction of the vehicle operator if it was a bus, lorry or van with company markings etc.

> What to do if you capture a near miss or close pass (or worse) on camera while cycling