Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Live blog

“There is no war on cars. There is a war on bikes”: Cyclists react to Grant Shapps’ “hugely damaging” number plates and speed limits pledge; But Shapps now says that reg plates “would go too far” + more on the live blog

It’s Wednesday and Ryan Mallon is here with all the cycling news and views on your middle-of-the-week live blog. So, where’s the best place to buy number plates?
Wed, Aug 17, 2022 09:46
40
“There is no war on cars. There is a war on bikes”: Cyclists react to Grant Shapps’ “hugely damaging” number plates and speed limits pledge; But Shapps now says that reg plates “would go too far” + more on the live bloggrant shapps helment.PNG
10:43
Dan’s got the latest on Transport Secretary Grant Shapps’ rather confused approach to his own cycling proposals…
10:30
Might as well be prepared…

Though Grant Shapps and the Department for Transport appear to be as confused as everyone else about the future of bike number plates, cycling author Simon Warren is already one step ahead of the curve:

10:06
Compare and contrast: Two stories, same day
09:52
Mail leads with number plates headline – But in the Times, Shapps says registration plates for cyclists “would go too far”

So, things have started to get confusing…

We all woke up this morning to a typically bombastic Daily Mail front page, which screamed, in all caps, “Cyclists may need number plates”.

However, in the Times, which also features an interview with Shapps on potential new laws for cyclists, things are a touch more nuanced, as the Guardian’s Peter Walker points out:

While Shapps alludes to the “question of… registration plates and insurance and that sort of thing” during his interview with the Mail, he has told the Times that he is “not attached to the bureaucracy of registration plates. That would go too far.”

“There is definitely a hard core of cyclists who seem to think the laws of the road don’t apply to them,” he says in the interview. “I do think the Highway Code should be updated to recognise speed limits for cyclists.

“How can it be right that some people are able to break the speed limit and bomb through red lights? The time has come to have a look at a review and potentially update laws so they apply to cyclists as well.”

However, he notes, “I’m a keen cyclist, I’m very proud of the big expansion in the number of miles being cycled. I’m not attracted to the bureaucracy of registration plates. That would go too far.”

road.cc has contacted the Transport Secretary’s press office, who have told us that the statement in the Times is a more accurate reflection of Shapps’ views.

We will update this story when we receive a fuller statement.

09:26
Good point...
08:54
“Go, Grant, go!” An email from the other side of the bumper

In the interests of balance and impartiality – hey, it’s not the Mail at least – we thought we should share a view from the other side of the fence (or should that be the other side of the two-tonne box of metal?).

Something tells me that the author of this email, Ben, isn’t a regular road.cc reader, though he did feel the need to contact us this morning upon hearing about the Transport Secretary’s new pledge/distraction tactic.

So, here’s Ben’s view, in completely unedited form:

ABOUT BLOODY TIME.

The bleeding heart, woke comments make me puke. 

Sure you have a right to be on the road. But then, "Oh we don't have to follow road laws bcos we're bike riders." Elitist holier-than-though Cretans.  

( insurance)  Sure, why not? You hit someone then pedal off? 

(Presumably this will apply to my three year old daughter riding in our cul de sac?) Is she riding at 35mph on the public street? Social services need to speak to you.

(Downhill with a tail wind I might just break 32kph)  Well done. So no problem with 20 mph limit with you. I'll take that as a yes vote.

(Have the UK politicians just doubled down on being the worst, most out of touch and most incompetent in all time? )  And that's exactly the elitist, above the law attitude the new rules will counter for the safety of the rest of us. "I ride a bike. So I don't have to follow any f**** rules." 

Seems bike riding blows the neurons and gray matter straight out of your ears. Which is curious as some many riders have their ear bunged up with pods so they can't hear any round sounds around them, or pedestrians screaming as Tour de France Tony races across the zebra crossing while people crossing pull up. 

GO GRANT, GO!

08:01
“There is no war on cars. There is a war on bikes”: Cyclists react to Grant Shapps’ “hugely damaging” number plates and speed limits pledge

What’s that I hear, drifting out over Whitehall? Another anti-cycling dog whistle?

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps’ latest attempt to not do his job properly/appeal to the 4x4 driving, perpetually angry about all this ‘woke’ stuff, section of the Tory electorate/distract us all from actual serious issues [delete as appropriate] has – rather predictably – gone down like a lead balloon.

In case you missed it late last night, Shapps – just over a week after repeating his pledge to introduce a ‘causing death by dangerous cycling law’ – has once again decided to shift the focus on road safety and infrastructure towards some of the most vulnerable road users, by arguing that cyclists should be insured, carry licence plates on their bikes, and be subject to the same speed limits as motorists.

Oh, and by making sure that position was splashed all over this morning's front page of the Daily Mail.

While Shapps’ latest cycling-related pledge may simply prove a rather desperate ploy to win the affections of the Mail’s readership, the fact that it’s made front page headlines – or even been mentioned at all – has been described as “hugely damaging” by those within the cycling community.

ITV’s cycling commentator Ned Boulting noted the sad irony of it all:

 The Guardian’s Peter Walker, meanwhile, described Shapps’ pledge – and the potential real-life effects of it – as “incredibly alarming”:

 Transport commentator Christian Wolmar argued that Shapps was “just playing to the base” and that the whole thing was “pathetic”:

 Other cyclists were as equally unimpressed:

Ryan Mallon

Ryan joined road.cc as a news writer in December 2021. He has written about cycling and some ball-centric sports for various websites, newspapers, magazines and radio. Before returning to writing about cycling full-time, he completed a PhD in History and published a book and numerous academic articles on religion and politics in Victorian Britain and Ireland (though he remained committed to boring his university colleagues and students with endless cycling trivia). He can be found riding his bike very slowly through the Dromara Hills of Co. Down.

Latest Comments

 