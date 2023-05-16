Will anyone be left by Rome? MORE riders out of Giro with Covid; Horrible Italian weather to shorten today's Giro stage?; Pubs to stay open for longer during World Championships in Scotland; Maintenance mishaps + more on the live blog!

Rain lashing down as riders struggle with poor visibility at Giro d'Italia stage 10 (GCN/Eurosport)

Rain, spray, wind, and snow. Giro's not being kind to the peloton.

UAE Team Emirates' João Almeida has now said that "most of the peloton" is sick at the moment.

"Not stress but I think most of the bunch is pretty sick. Me too. It's not great with the conditions but we have to deal with it and try to improve," said the Portugese cyclist, who had to withdraw from Giro last year after testing positive for Covid, and is currently fifth in the GC standings.

Meanwhile, Bora-Hansgrohe has also confirmed that Aleksandr Vlasov, who's sixth in the general classification, is also suffering with a sickness, although the sickness is yet "unknown".

Testing for Covid and withdrawal from the race if positive is still up to the teams, with no explicit rules or guidelines provided by the organisers. Yesterday, Intermarché-Circus-Wanty's Sven Erik Bystrøm tested positive for Covid, but the team initially said that he would continue in the race as he didn't have any symptoms.

However today morning, the decision was reversed after he developed symptoms overnight.

A total of nine riders have already withdrawn from Giro d'Italia, the first Grand Tour of the season so far, including the former race leader and world Remco Evenepoel.

