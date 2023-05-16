Support road.cc

news
Live blog

Will anyone be left by Rome? MORE riders out of Giro with Covid; Horrible Italian weather to shorten today's Giro stage?; Pubs to stay open for longer during World Championships in Scotland; Maintenance mishaps + more on the live blog!

It's Tuesday (Giro's back!) and Adwitiya's here to bring you all the latest cycling news (and every little tittle-tattle) on today's live blog...
Tue, May 16, 2023 09:55
Will anyone be left by Rome? MORE riders out of Giro with Covid; Horrible Italian weather to shorten today's Giro stage?; Pubs to stay open for longer during World Championships in Scotland; Maintenance mishaps + more on the live blog!Giro 2023 (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)
12:07
More reports of riders being sick in the peloton at Giro as rain continues to lash down, with snow blocking some summit routes
Rain lashing down at Giro d'Italia stage 10

Rain lashing down as riders struggle with poor visibility at Giro d'Italia stage 10 (GCN/Eurosport)

Rain, spray, wind, and snow. Giro's not being kind to the peloton.

UAE Team Emirates' João Almeida has now said that "most of the peloton" is sick at the moment.

"Not stress but I think most of the bunch is pretty sick. Me too. It's not great with the conditions but we have to deal with it and try to improve," said the Portugese cyclist, who had to withdraw from Giro last year after testing positive for Covid, and is currently fifth in the GC standings.

Meanwhile, Bora-Hansgrohe has also confirmed that Aleksandr Vlasov, who's sixth in the general classification, is also suffering with a sickness, although the sickness is yet "unknown".

Testing for Covid and withdrawal from the race if positive is still up to the teams, with no explicit rules or guidelines provided by the organisers. Yesterday, Intermarché-Circus-Wanty's Sven Erik Bystrøm tested positive for Covid, but the team initially said that he would continue in the race as he didn't have any symptoms.

However today morning, the decision was reversed after he developed symptoms overnight. 

A total of nine riders have already withdrawn from Giro d'Italia, the first Grand Tour of the season so far, including the former race leader and world Remco Evenepoel.

> Remco Evenepoel OUT of Giro d'Italia with Covid

09:33
Will anyone be left to finish the race?! Another rider pulls out with Covid

HELP! They're dropping like flies!

Maybe it is my amnesiac memory, but this recent bout of cases in the peloton feels worse than the peak Covid times...

11:43
Giro's up and running (pedalling) today again, so don't miss out on any action with GCN+

I know it's raining cats and dogs in Italy (hah, sorry I cannot relate at all, not one bit, not even the slightest, the sun's out here in all its glory in Great Britain, or at least here in Cardiff), but the racing's about to get intense as the GC is blown wide open and riders battle to avoid puddles, crashes and Covid.

Here's Milan, Pederson and Matthews sparring in the intermediate sprint.

So if like me, you can't help catching every single moment of the Giro, you can easily do it with GCN+...

> Want to catch all the unmissable action from the Giro d'Italia? Watch live racing on demand with GCN+

11:15
New cycling-friendly zig-zag bridge to open in London
New bridge in Royal Docks, London

Walking and cycling could get much better in the Royal Docks in east London, with a new accessible bridge set to be built, next to the 50-feet high Royal Victoria Dock footbridge, which has been criticised for being difficult to use as it requires users to climb several flights of stairs at each end or cram into unreliable lifts.

According to MyLondon, The new bridge will be funded via a £233 million loan from public body Homes England, and will start from the same location as the current bridge on the northern side of the dock, giving access to City Hall, ExCel and the Elizabeth line/DLR/Bus interchange at Custom House station.

The new designs reveal an elegant, step-free bridge which skims the water in a ‘Double S-curve’ shape, with ample space for both cyclists and pedestrians. The zig-zag design creates a striking crossing experience while allowing for seating areas where people can rest and take in views across the dock.

The design allows the bridge to rise at a gentle incline across the water, making it fully accessible for all, and letting small boats pass underneath. The bridge will also open at its mid-point with a double bascule mechanism, allowing full use of the dock by large vessels.

10:46
Some words from the new race leader: "Luckily it's stopped raining for now, so I might be able to show it off a bit. I'll just try to keep warm because it's going to be a hard day.

"It's a completely different race for us now this week and so a different approach. It's always a boost in the team to get a jersey and it's a massive honour for myself, it's the first time I have the pink jersey. I'm looking forward to it."

Meanwhile, we are still awaiting any confirmation of what's going on with today's stage...

10:43
WAIT! Cyclists CAN enjoy Snake Pass during latest landslip repairs, council confirms

Quickest update in the history of road.cc...

Derbyshire County Council confirmed to road.cc cyclists WILL be able to ride up to the road closure (and then turn back down) but reminded cyclists to take care as the road will not be completely traffic-free!

> Cyclists CAN enjoy Snake Pass during latest landslip repairs, council confirms

10:35
Would you spend £25,000 on a secondhand Brompton?

In today's daily road.cc shocker: A rare early Brompton folding bike, owned by Cyclecare Swindon’s Tim Whitty for more than three decades, has just gone up for auction with a starting bid of £25,000.

1981 Brompton No 2 - 1

> Would you spend £25,000 on a secondhand Brompton?

10:21
Horrible weather in Italy again today: Could Giro stage 10 be shortened?

Adam Hansen, president of the CPA riders union has just confirmed that the stage is under talks of being shortened, and that a majority of riders have chosen to do the final 70km of today's stage amidst the weather conditions.

If this was to go through, it could be a blow for any team strategising for a breakaway, and essentially boil it down to a straightforward sprint. But it's not like a race has proven me wrong before!

10:09
Landslip repairs to shut Snake Pass again as cyclists plan 'Trespass' ride to enjoy car-free route
Snake Pass Trespass (Image credit: Harry Gray/Twitter)

> Landslip repairs to shut Snake Pass again as cyclists plan 'Trespass' ride to enjoy car-free route

10:01
It's that time of the year again: The "other" Geraint Thomas reappears!

While I can't help but smile at the maglia rosa-clad G, there's another G who's thinking "not again".

This Geraint Thomas, a lecturer in visual effects at USW was tagged by several official accounts and received hundreds of congratulations messages, when our Geraint Thomas won the Tour de France in 2018.

Now it's happened again at the Giro! Enjoy this wholesome exchange between the two Geraints from five years ago:

09:14
More uncool news... Three more riders out of Giro d'Italia

The virus seems to be spreading way quicker than anyone thought...

Am I surprised? No. Am I disappointed? Yes. Could the race organisers have reinstated the mask mandate quicker and provided better precautionary guidelines? Maybe.

And as I was going to hit publish, this just in...

09:06
Speaking of uncool things to happen...

Honestly, I would leave it as it is instead of fiddling around more, but hey I'm also no engineer...

If you readers have any tips for the poor chap, help him out!

09:04
08:36
More booze? Scotland says yes! Pubs to stay open for longer during the World Championships

The World Championships is coming to Scotland, and there's one thing for certain: there will be some amazing pubs for all visitors to check out.

Glasgow’s Licensing Board has agreed to extend licensed hours for the event, which runs from August 3 to August 13. A spokesperson for the board said: “The UCI Cycling World Championships will see the world’s greatest riders gather in Glasgow and Scotland to compete at the highest level.

“It is the first time all 13 world cycling championship disciplines will be combined into a single event and this will put Glasgow in the international spotlight during eleven days of competition.

“We will be welcoming competitors, officials and fans from around the world during the championships and there will be a vibrant atmosphere across the city during early August. Glasgow has a fantastic reputation for staging major, international events and we are confident Glasgow will again prove to be an excellent host.”

I wonder how will Wout van Aert take to British beers, or some single malt scotch, if that's his thing? Surely nobody will be offered an Amstel again...

> Tom Pidcock unimpressed by Amstel beer... but Pogačar chops the lot

Wout van Aert at 2023 E3 Saxo Classic - Harelbeke (by Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

Wout van Aert at 2023 E3 Saxo Classic - Harelbeke (by Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

Meanwhile, while the booze is sorted, can we have some updates on the state of the pothole-laden roads please?

> "Very poor state": Riding at race speeds on Scotland's bumpy and uneven World Championship route led to cyclist snapping his saddle

Adwitiya Pal

Adwitiya joined road.cc in 2023 after finishing his masters in Journalism from Cardiff University, with a dissertation focusing on active travel. He's currently living in Cardiff and for the most part moans about the abruptly ending cycle lanes, if he's not cursing the headwind. Adwitiya also covers local and national politics for Voice Wales, and sometimes dabbles in topics related to science, tech and the environment. Cycling became a part of his life just a couple of years ago, and now he can't think of a single reason why anyone would drive if they could cycle. He usually uses his bike for commuting, but he also loves excursions on the Taff trail, however never underestimate his ability to find an excuse to watch something on GCN instead.

