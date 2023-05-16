Van driver narrowly avoids hitting cyclist, yells "f*** off" at Jeremy Vine

Jeremy Vine has shared footage of a van driver in London swinging across the middle of the road ahead of an oncoming cyclist while making a left turn and then shouting "f*** off" out the window when the BBC and Channel 5 broadcaster acknowledged the driving.

Vine, whose Twitter videos of incidents and near misses while cycling around the English capital have racked up millions of views, attention from national newspapers and thousands of replies and likes, was tempted to confront the driver, but decided he "quite fancied getting home alive", instead laughing with a group of passing youngsters.

Crikey. I was about to have a word with this van driver, and then decided I quite fancied getting home alive. pic.twitter.com/gYD0GkmSrD — Jeremy Vine (@theJeremyVine) May 15, 2023

In the footage, shot in Fulham, the driver can be seen making a left turn, crossing the white line in the middle of the road as a cyclist approaches the turning, no more than a few metres ahead of the front of the van.

As both parties swerve away from a near-collision, Vine exclaims: "Ooh, wow" and is met by a shout of "F*** off" from the van's driver who then stops further up the road.

Taking in the scene, Vine is told: "It's alright, boss, you're in the right" by one of the three teenagers walking by, who the Radio 2 presenter then tells: "It could be dangerous. He seems like the sort of guy who might not come to my birthday party".

"Crikey. I was about to have a word with this van driver, and then decided I quite fancied getting home alive," he concluded on Twitter.

Two weeks ago a courier who called Vine a "p***k" while crossing the road in west London was suspended from work while his employer investigates.

The 50-year-old man, named as Tony in an interview with the Mail, was filmed crossing the road in front of Vine — as the broadcaster rounded a van stopped in a bike lane.

As Vine passed, continuing his ride through Hammersmith, the man turned around, saying "Vine you p***k" before some other inaudible dialogue.

The warehouse worker later insisted he did not regret anything and "called him a p***k because he was acting like one" and claiming that the presenter had almost hit him. Vine subsequently shared a second camera angle raising doubt about how close the apparent collision had been.