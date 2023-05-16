Giro d'Italia crash chaos as furious Alberto Bettiol taken out by staff member running across road

The crashes of this Giro d'Italia sadly keep on plaguing the peloton, stage 10 interrupted by a farcical incident that saw Alberto Bettiol brought down after a member of staff — believed to be from Team Jayco AlUla, attending to a different crash — ran across the road and into the path of the Italian.

EF Education–EasyPost's home rider had no time to react as he filtered past the team cars, hitting the helper and sending both parties to the ground. Thankfully, both were back on their feet as quick as they had fallen, Bettiol furiously gesticulating about the staff member's dart across the road.

😱😱 ¡QUÉ CAÍDA! ¿Qué intentaba el auxiliar ahí? 😞 Vaya día accidentado se está viviendo en el #Giro pic.twitter.com/78Qp3rrGDJ — Eurosport.es (@Eurosport_ES) May 16, 2023

The crash came seconds after an earlier fall involving Jayco AlUla's Lukas Pöstlberger and Michel Ries. All three riders, including Bettiol, were soon back on their bikes.

Moments later, Warren Barguil, a teammate of Ries, was also seen sat on the roadside holding his wrist, the Frenchman looking in discomfort but able to continue.

As the camera cut back to the live pictures the staff member was seen running back to the Team Jayco AlUla car to put Pöstlberger's Giant bike back on the roof.

It has been another miserable day for the Giro peloton, with near-freezing temperatures and heavy rain as they climbed to the day's highest point atop the second-category Passo delle Radici. On the descent many riders were seen shaking their arms, trying to get feeling back to their fingers.

Before the day's start there was talk of a shortened stage, president of the CPA riders union Adam Hansen saying talks were in place due to the low temperatures and high winds.

Ultimately, the original route was taken, the Covid-depleted peloton (three more riders tested positive and left the race this morning) setting off for Viareggio, Bora-Hansgrohe leader Aleksandr Vlasov the latest to fall foul of illness, abandoning mid-stage.

In the end it was Bettiol's teammate Magnus Cort who won the stage from the breakaway, Derek Gee again finishing second behind an EF Education–EasyPost rider, with Alessandro De Marchi third.