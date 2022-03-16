What's worse? The painted cycle lane or this police close pass?; Good Wheel Hunting; road.cc Everesting; Denmark asks citizens to donate bicycles to Ukrainian refugees; Have pro teams read the wrong Milano-Torino profile? + more on the live blog

Time for some of your thoughts and comments about our main blog story of the day...

Not everyone who rides a bike thought the pass was particularly bad, but even some of those who didn't accepted paint is not infrastructure...

On Facebook, Graham Adams commented: "What close pass? Hardly that bad and to be fair, most police drivers are far more skilled than some behind the wheel. As for the 'cycle lane', just a white line that does nothing to protect a rider."

But Andrew Frogley reckons the attitude above sums up the problem with painted cycle lanes: "This is the problem of having painted cycle lanes and using them — you’re in your lane — and the passing vehicle is in theirs — their lane is not obstructed, so it’s safe to continue regardless of how close to the other road users they are."

The former enables the latter.

Twas ever thus.#ItsJustPaint https://t.co/s4GhUSddMw — Geoff Hickman (@steppenjiff) March 16, 2022

Under the blog, Global Nomad commented: "I think we need to differentiate between traffic police who should have advanced driver training and ordinary police cars whose drivers are no different to any other driver — with the proviso that they should know the law/regulations... That driver was the same one who would do that in their own car."

sean1 shared some research: (Adams/Aldred 2020 Cycle Injury Risk in London)

"...painted cycle lanes did not reduce injury. Mandatory painted lanes did not lead to any risk reduction and advisory lanes (which motor vehicles are legally permitted to enter) increased injury odds by over 30%."