11-year-old cyclist suffers life-changing injuries after swerving to avoid motorist and landing in river

An 11-year-old boy has been left with serious, life-changing injuries after swerving to avoid a car and falling into a river while cycling in Okehampton, West Devon.

The young cyclist was riding on Rockey Lane/Harper’s Hill in Northlew when the incident took place on the afternoon of Sunday 27 February.

He was descending towards a bridge over the River Lew and was forced to take evasive action to avoid an oncoming motorist driving a blue car.

The boy swerved, crashing into a hedge before ending up in the river below. According to police, he suffered serious and life-changing injuries in the fall.

The driver failed to stop at the scene. Officers from the Roads Policing Unit who are investigating the cause of the collision say they are keen to speak to the motorist as well as anyone else who may have witnessed the incident.

Any witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage the collision have been asked to telephone 101, quoting Log 231 March 14, 2022.