11-year-old cyclist suffers life-changing injuries after swerving to avoid motorist and landing in river

. Yup. ANd don't try to walk on the main road in Alfriston, East Sussex - pavement is no more than two feet wide! .
I had it done a year ago and I'm so glad I did...
Defeating thorns is where tubeless comes into it's own. Good point by davebrads below, I think most sealant s would work at my 10-15psi.
The owner of Iona horse drawn barge on the River Wey Navigation gave up the business because of enthusiastic cyclists.
. Indeed, onwards and upwards, and thank you for your contributions to making that happen. .
....
Do you just have a remote camera set up at those lights, wtjs?...
Many pro teams still use tubular wheels and tyres. The Bora Ultra 50mm is <200g lighter with a tub rim than clincher....
...
Like these things, it seems to be a common gag, mostly along the "When I tried to leave after my night's stay they wouldn't let me check out" theme...