Collision
11-year-old cyclist suffers life-changing injuries after swerving to avoid motorist and landing in river

The driver failed to stop at the scene of the incident, which happened as the young cyclist was crossing a bridge over the River Lew in Devon
by Ryan Mallon
Wed, Mar 16, 2022 16:30
An 11-year-old boy has been left with serious, life-changing injuries after swerving to avoid a car and falling into a river while cycling in Okehampton, West Devon.

The young cyclist was riding on Rockey Lane/Harper’s Hill in Northlew when the incident took place on the afternoon of Sunday 27 February.

He was descending towards a bridge over the River Lew and was forced to take evasive action to avoid an oncoming motorist driving a blue car.

The boy swerved, crashing into a hedge before ending up in the river below. According to police, he suffered serious and life-changing injuries in the fall. 

The driver failed to stop at the scene. Officers from the Roads Policing Unit who are investigating the cause of the collision say they are keen to speak to the motorist as well as anyone else who may have witnessed the incident.

Any witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage the collision have been asked to telephone 101, quoting Log 231 March 14, 2022.

Ryan Mallon

Ryan joined road.cc as a news writer in December 2021. He has written about cycling and some ball-centric sports for various websites, newspapers, magazines and radio. Before returning to writing about cycling full-time, he completed a PhD in History and published a book and numerous academic articles on religion and politics in Victorian Britain and Ireland (though he remained committed to boring his university colleagues and students with endless cycling trivia). He can be found riding his bike very slowly through the Dromara Hills of Co. Down.

