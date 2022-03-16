£25,000 worth of bikes and kit stolen from Perthshire property

Five mountain bikes and an assortment of cycling kit, worth over £25,000, were stolen from a property in Perthshire last week.

Police Scotland says the thieves broke into a shed at a private property in the village of Longforgan between 12am and 4am on Wednesday 9 March.

Five trail bikes were taken in the robbery, including a Scott Genius 700 Tuned (worth around £6,800), a Cube Stereo 160 Team Edition (worth £6,500), an Ibis Mojo SL Raw Carbon, a Cube Stereo 140, and a Whyte 605.

A variety of cycling gear was also stolen, including helmets, an intercom system, and two pairs of gloves.

Constable Gary Polson of Blairgowrie Police Station said: “Our enquiries into this theft are ongoing and I would urge anyone with information or who believes they have seen any suspicious activity around the area to come forward.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam or private CCTV footage from the area.”

Anyone who can help with the police’s investigation is asked to call 101, quoting incident 0400 of 9 March, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

> £116,000 worth of bikes stolen in pre-planned raid on family-run shop

The break-in in Perthshire came only days after £116,000 worth of bikes were stolen from a family-run shop in Co. Londonderry.

13 high-end bikes and five frames were taken from Jonathan Smyth’s renowned Cicli Sport bike shop in Moneymore. The bikes included a custom build Pinarello Dogma F, worth over £15,000, and two Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL7s.

Smyth believes the robbery, thought to be one of the biggest of its kind in Ireland and possibly the UK, was pre-planned as the thieves deliberately targeted the shop’s most expensive, high-end machines.