Glasgow e-bike rider crashes into Italian pros on cycle path, falling into river and ruling Simone Consonni out of world championships

Italian track rider Simone Consonni’s world championships was brought to an abrupt end on Tuesday morning, after a cyclist on an e-bike collided head-on with him and teammate Francesco Lamon as the pair enjoyed a leisurely spin along the River Clyde on one of Glasgow’s cycle paths.

Consonni, an Olympic gold medallist in the team pursuit in 2021, suffered a broken collarbone and wrist in the crash, while fellow team pursuiter Lamon escaped with just a few minor injuries.

The e-bike rider, meanwhile, reportedly fell into the river following the collision, which occurred close to the Italian team’s hotel near Glasgow’s Exhibition Centre.

Cofidis rider Consonni, who picked up a silver medal earlier this week after riding the qualifying stages of the team pursuit alongside Lamon, Filippo Ganna, and Jonathan Milan, was due to line up at the start of the points race this evening, the final session of the track events at this year’s inaugural multi-discipline UCI Cycling World Championships.

He was spotted last night by road.cc at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome sporting a heavily bandaged left wrist and with his arm in a sling, and it was later confirmed that he had sustained a broken right collarbone and a broken left scaphoid when the e-bike rider hit him head on.

“I wanted to do two hours to stretch my legs ahead of tomorrow,” the 28-year-old former world champion said last night. “Francesco and I went out and we got on to this narrow cycle path, with this blind left half-turn, and this other cyclist on an e-bike was coming from the other side, with panniers, carrying quite a bit of weight.

“I tried to avoid him by turning to the left but from what I remember he hit me on the right shoulder with his helmet. I did some x-rays, my collarbone is slightly chipped, the left scaphoid is broken.”

After watching the racing from the stands yesterday evening, Consonni, who was ruled out of Italy’s team pursuit final defeat to Denmark due to a “bit of flu”, will now return home to be treated by his national team’s medical staff.

Members of the Italian team have confirmed that the incident was not reported to the police, and it appears unlikely that they will seek to press charges against the e-bike rider.