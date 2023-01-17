“It comes pre-crashed”: Funky handlebars, torrential rain, chin straps, and crashes at the Tour Down Under; Grace Brown outsprints Amanda Spratt to win Tour Down Under + more on the live blog

Earlier this morning, before the world lost its minds over Pello Bilbao’s handlebars, FDJ-Suez’s Grace Brown showcased her impeccable timing and descending skills to win the overall title at the women’s Tour Down Under.

Amanda Spratt attacks eventual winner Grace Brown on the Corkscrew at the 2023 Tour Down Under (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

Despite once again coming under pressure from the expected Amanda Spratt attack on the steep Corkscrew climb, ceding 20 seconds to the Trek-Segafredo rider by the top with 7.5km to go, Brown kept her cool and managed to bridge up to her compatriot as they approached the flamme rouge.

With the overall victory assured once the catch was made (thanks to the FDJ rider’s astute pilfering of bonus seconds on the opening two stages), Brown then easily dispatched Spratt to take the stage and the first Tour Down Under GC win of her career.

The final climb up The Corkscrew proved decisive and a two-up attack containing Amanda Spratt and Grace Brown went clear. Ultimately it was Brown who took the stage and the overall at the #TourDownUnder Watch the race highlights over on GCN+ 👉 https://t.co/8FSJcLLBw5 pic.twitter.com/huyjEyCKzh — GCN Racing (@GcnRacing) January 17, 2023

“I’m really pleased. The team did an awesome job today, they led me out into the final climb,” she said after the stage.

“I knew that Amanda was going to be really good on the Corkscrew, but I just kept her within distance knowing that I could potentially catch her back on the descent, and I was able to do it.

“I had to keep pushing on the descent, there was no freewheeling, that’s for sure. I actually put a bigger chainring on this morning knowing that this might be a scenario.

“Really cool to take this victory after some awesome work from my team.”