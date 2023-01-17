“It comes pre-crashed”: Funky handlebars, torrential rain, chin straps, and crashes at the Tour Down Under; Grace Brown outsprints Amanda Spratt to win Tour Down Under + more on the live blog

It feels quite strange writing about a live bike race at this time of the morning – especially a prologue, of all things – but I’ll give it a go.
The men’s Tour Down Under got underway at 7.30am, or teatime in Australia, with a short 5.5km prologue time trial in Adelaide, a rarity for the annual road season curtain raiser (and don’t worry, I’ll get to the dramatic finale of the women’s race in a moment).
And since we’re not used to individual efforts against the clock down under, it’s been a bit of a weird (and dramatic) one.
For starters, the organisers and host broadcaster seemingly failed to twig that we were supposed to be watching a TT, and neglected to include any helpful finish line graphics (or any running times at all), forcing poor ol’ Adam Blythe to rely on the electronic clock on the gantry above the riders.
Meanwhile, as the hassle and expense of shipping a load of time trial bikes for under seven minutes of racing just isn’t worth it for the European teams, we’ve also been treated to the sight of road bikes with disc wheels and even the return of Specialized’s aero snood – which looks even more ridiculous when you’re riding on the drops.
And then, just to cap off the absurdity, Bahrain Victorious rider Pello Bilbao rocked up with the most stupidly in-turned handlebars you’re likely to see in 2023.
Dear God...
I know, I know, he’s trying to mimic the effects of his usual TT bars, as well as slyly, if legally, contravening the UCI’s banning of the infamous ‘puppy paws’ position and the governing body’s new law on minimum handlebar width – but it’s still awful.
Bilbao’s team car was also noticeably close behind him at certain points, despite the UCI’s statement about that very wind cheating tactic yesterday, though I reckon everyone was too distracted by his funky bars to care too much.
> UCI clamps down on narrow handlebars, pin-less number pockets and support car trickery
However, I think it’s safe to say that not everyone is a fan of Pello’s faux-puppy paws handlebars, at least for purely aesthetic reasons:
And speaking of crashes, the torrential rain that engulfed Adelaide shortly after the time trial started (rain in Australia, who knew?) led to several riders hitting the deck on the slippery looking course.
In fact, Mikkel Honoré, Chris Hamilton, Sean Quinn, Jensen Plowright, and Tim van Dijke all crashed on the same treacherous left-hand corner near the finish as the rain pummelled down, while potential GC contender Alessandro Covi also crashed.
Oh, and before I forget, EF-Education-EasyPost’s 2019 Tour of Flanders winner Alberto Bettiol took advantage of the early dry conditions to win the stage, eight seconds ahead of the extremely impressive Ineos Grenadier Magnus Sheffield, who did have to tackle the wet conditions.
Both Sheffield and Bettiol are on my Fantasy League team. Just saying…