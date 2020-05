"Motorists obey the law... Cyclists don't": Adam Boulton is at it again; Calls for hospital bike sheds; Cops issue nail trap warning; Varnish appeal set for next week; Froome's indoor training tips; Classics-inspired Fizik kicks + more on the live blog

Motorists obey the law and face sanctions if they don't. Cyclists don't but should. https://t.co/rS71jthI0g — Adam Boulton (@adamboultonSKY) May 15, 2020

The Mayor of London has to make walking and cycling easier to ease pressure on public transport. Here’s a journalist whose sole line of questioning on this serious issue is a solid two minutes of nonsense about “clamping down” on people cycling pic.twitter.com/VUM4IiSDxs — Mark Treasure (@AsEasyAsRiding) May 15, 2020

The sweeping statement from the Sky News Editor-at-large has provoked a strong and baffled reaction online - as did his interview with Sadiq Khan - with many pointing him to numerous statistics related to traffic incidents in the UK.

Road tax abolished in 1930s. Vehicle Excise Duty based on emissions. My car and my bikes both zero rated. Pick any set of traffic lights in the country and I'll show you motorists going through at red. There are bad cyclists and bad drivers. Bad drivers kill more. pic.twitter.com/51y191p1Nq — Ruaridh Browne (@RuarBro) May 15, 2020

That's got nothing to do with research. My points were about enforcement, which @SadiqKhan didn't answer. https://t.co/wd1bpB5TDl — Adam Boulton (@adamboultonSKY) May 15, 2020

Boulton claims his points were about 'enforcement' and not incidents, although others have noted that many drivers don't "obey the law", and a large proportion of motoring offences don't face sanctions that would be deemed strong enough in the eyes of many.

Come on Adam not this again - you can do better.

There are over 1 million uninsured drivers in this country and a hit and run with an uninsured driver every 3 days.

But yeah motorists obey the law, right? — Andrew 🇬🇧🇧🇪🇪🇺 (@TwoWheeledAndy) May 15, 2020

Very funny. The vast majority of motorists do not always obey the law on speed limits, safe passing distances among other things, yet only a fraction of transgressions are ever reported, let alone prosecuted. — AledElwyn (@aledelwyn) May 15, 2020

Boulton has form for being anti-cycling - in 2017 he penned a rant in the Sunday Times, claiming "a backlash could be stirring against cyclophilia" and accusing the UK of having "a senseless worship of bicycles”.

Boulton is yet to back up his claims with evidence or statistics, which road.cc awaits with great anticipation.