Cop suspended for punching cyclist wrongly accused of theft; AA chief says cyclists shouldn't "pretend they’re in Tour de France"; Nail traps buried on trail; £5m cycling infra boost for Manchester; 'Priapic cyclist' spotted + more on the live blog

The footage was widely shared on social media earlier this week, with Birmingham Live reporting that the officer repeatedly punched and kicked the 44-year-old black male after accusing him of stealing a bike - it's now emerged that the officer has been suspended, after this incident on 20th April came the day before he was filmed kicking a 15-year-old boy in the head.

The man in the video claims that he is entirely innocent, and that he was riding his bike to get his daily exercise during the pandemic. He says his bike is grey and that the stolen bike was black, and that officers say they recovered the stolen bike elsewhere.

A Birmingham community activist has lodged a formal complaint on the cyclist's behalf, accusing the officer of racial discrimination, assault, false imprisonment and use of excessive and unjustified force: “This man was only guilty of riding his bicycle to take part in exercise, which he has been told he can do", said Desmond Jaddoo.

The Metro reports that the officer has now been suspended, and is also being investigated for the incident with the teenage boy. A spokesperson for West Midands Police said: "A complaint was received after the officer stopped a teenager on 21 April in Melbourne Avenue, Newtown. In the ensuing incident it is alleged that the officer used unnecessary force in striking and kicking the young person. A further complaint was received which involves the same officer.

"It relates to a prior incident on 20 April in Frederick Road, Aston, where two officers stopped a man they suspected was on a stolen bicycle. The man was detained and it’s alleged the officer assaulted the man before he was released with no further action."