World Naked Bike Ride London invites cyclists missing out on cancelled ride to 'exercise and surprise'

World Naked Bike Ride London organisers have unveiled plans for a programme of #NotTheWorldNakedBikeRide activities in place of the 17th annual naked cycling protest.

Activities on June 13 are intended to promote the campaign themes of World Naked Bike Ride (WNBR), without incurring additional risks for participants or the public.

We’re not precisely sure how this will pan out, but we’re envisioning something similar to that time Mario Cipollini baited people who had criticised him for not wearing a helmet.

Organisers say that all activities are intended to be performed safely in isolation.

Full details and any further events will be posted on the WNBR London website and Facebook page nearer the time.

Events listed so far include:

10am-5.30pm: “Exercise and surprise” – safe cycling and other forms of activity people can do instead of being on the ride, either at home or safely in isolation outside. Participants are encouraged to Zoom-In or share photos.

10am-10pm: #NotTheWorldNakedBikeRide photo submission and prize competition – where people share photos of what they've been doing in place of riding with WNBR.

3pm-5.30pm: Zoom-In #NotTheWorldNakedBikeRide – connecting supporters and special guests for chats about WNBR with a show/tell what they've been doing

4pm and 5pm: WNBR London Watchathons – during the Zoom-In, supporters will be encouraged to watch and discuss films of WNBR London.

7pm to 9pm: Online #NotTheWorldNakedBikeRide after party

There will also be an online quiz about WNBR London and its campaign themes.

The objectives of the World Naked Bike Ride are to…

Protest against the global dependency on oil

Curb car culture

Obtain real rights for cyclists

Demonstrate the vulnerability of cyclists on city streets

Celebrate body freedom

The London leg was cancelled last month with organisers urging would-be participants and spectators not to go to the start locations.

In a statement, they explained: “WNBR London has considered current circumstances and concluded we must take a cautious approach for the safety of our participants and the general public. We assume it will still be unwise to encourage public gatherings in June.

“We have seen no reliable evidence to indicate when it will be safe to take the ride onto the streets so we have not proposed a new date for the ride. It is possible that there will be no ride in 2020.

“We will review the situation at each of our monthly meetings and have the ability to mount a ride at short notice if circumstances change.”