“He’s ready for a rainbow jersey”: Tadej Pogačar records 415W FTP on a 6.5 hour training ride paced by a Vespa, as cyclists say “he’s taunting us mortals” + more on the live blog

It’s that time of the year when you have to start packing leg warmers and a jacket for your rides… Welcome to a chilly edition of the Tuesday live blog with Adwitiya bringing you all the cycling news, reaction and more
Tue, Sep 10, 2024 09:51
“He’s ready for a rainbow jersey”: Tadej Pogačar records 400+ FTP on a 6.5 hour training ride paced by a Vespa, as cyclists say “he’s taunting us mortals”

Morning everyone, here’s a reminder of how insane pro cyclists are… and also why (most of) you and I would never be pro cyclists…

Pogačar who was on a well-deserved vacation after his heroics at the Tour de France that saw him win the yellow jersey for a third time, is back on the bike and preparing for the Grand Prixes of Québec and Montreal coming up this week, before the big showdown to claim bragging rights on the rainbow jersey at the road race world championships in Zürich on 29 September.

And the Slovenian, who was also on a hiatus from social media during his two-week vacation, is back posting on Instagram, and with yesterday’s post, has broken the cardinal rule of never-post-your-numbers on the internet that most pros swear by, giving us the all-important data to crunch some numbers and find out his closely guarded functional threshold power.

His latest post on Instagram (coupled with the ultimate hype song by Indian rapper Hanumankind that’s taken the world by storm) shows the 25-year-old on a 6 hour 20 minutes ride from Monaco along the French-Italian border, paced by a Vespa of all things and apparently joined for a bit by Aussie rider Michael Matthews as well. He shows his Wahoo Elemnt Roam cycling computer a couple of times in the short clip, but the real good stuff lies at the end of the video, when just for a split second, his end-of-ride is visible — most importantly, his training stress score, or TSS.

If you aren’t aware of this metric (I know, yet another acronymic metric that’s not going to have any real impact on my Sunday 50-mile ride but will still have me stressing for no reason), put simply, it’s a way of measuring how much stress is put on the body from a ride, with Garmin’s guide suggesting that a TSS below 150 means recovery for the ride will likely be finished by the next day, while anything between 300 to 450 will likely keep you tired for several days after the ride.

Pogačar’s TSS on the computer was 390, and now with some complex formulae developed by sports scientists, amateur cyclist who’s interested in sports physiology Ryan Rodman has thankfully already done the number crunching, and found that for 6hr 20min ride, Pogačar’s FTP would’ve been somewhere around 415W.

And if the website ProCyclingStats is to be believed, Tadej Pogačar weighs around 65kg, which would mean his Watts per kg would be around 6.5W/kg.

Yep, you read that right…

Fans have already started speculating that that Pogačar is well on his way to stun the competition once again at the UCI Worlds, although he’s bound to face stiff competition from the likes of double-Olympic gold winner Remco Evenepoel, Biniam Girmay and current men’s champion Mathieu van der Poel.

Tadej Pogacar's cycling computer

Mark Collop on Twitter said: “All this says to me is that he is ready for the WC and a rainbow jersey,” while James Hilbard wrote: “I feel like the average person fails to grasp how alien/ insane these kind of numbers are.”

Meanwhile, the Instagram account Blackcyclistsnetwork commented on Pogačar’s post: “Only Pog can make the life of a pro cyclist look fun and painless,” while Alessandro Colorà, speaking for most of us, said: “I think I wouldn't be able to keep up with you on a Vespa either.”

Former pro cyclist Alessandro Proni who last rode for UCI Professional Continental team Vini Fantini–Selle Italia in 2013 and won a Tour de Suisse stage in 2007, told Pogačar to “never put watts on the reel screen, you might have on your conscience the lives of many people”, to which another person commented: “He’s taunting us mortals”. I don’t think they’re wrong…

