Creepy cushions, terrible tools and too much Etsy — what not to buy cyclists for Christmas 2022 with Jo Burt on the road.cc podcast

The final full episode of the road.cc podcast for 2022 is here, and with just a week and a half to go until Christmas Day, we have a festive treat for you as Jo Burt sits down with George and Jack for a chat about gift-giving that at times goes off on a wild tangent, but never fails to be entertaining.

Jo, the artist who created the much-loved Mint Sauce comic strip that follows the adventures of the eponymous mountain-biking sheep, has regularly blogged for road.cc under the nom de plume VecchioJo ever since the site began in 2008 – sometimes hilarious, sometimes poignant, his posts are always worth reading.

For a number of years now he’s also penned two of our most popular seasonal gift guides – what NOT to buy cyclists for Christmas, and what to buy the discerning cyclist, and those form the basis of the chat in this episode covering everything from cushions that bring to mind voodoo dolls, odd bits of chain you might find in your toolbox, and of course the Park Tool pizza cutter, plus much more besides.

> Don't buy me this! Gifts not to buy for cyclists this Christmas to avoid a festive faux pas

The trio clearly had a lot of fun making this episode – so grab a mince pie and a glass of mulled wine and sit back and enjoy.

> Christmas gifts for discerning cyclists 2022 — what to buy for the awkward cyclist in your life

The road.cc Podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon Music, and if you have an Alexa you can just tell it to play the road.cc Podcast. It's also embedded further up the page, so you can just press play.

Laka bike insurance

Collective bicycle cover by Laka exists to rewrite the rules of insurance so it's something people stand with, not against. Laka has been voted best cycle insurance provider for the last four years running - no excess, no depreciation, no contract, no funky fine print and a five-star customer service.

To find out more visit: laka.co

Offer code: ROADCCPOD30 for 30 days free bicycle insurance (new customers only)