How to get around bike sheds being "detrimental to Victorian home setting"; New Tour de France kits + more on the live blog

How much is too much to ask for? Apparently, a wee bike shed for a Clontarf couple in Dublin, Ireland. But fret not, a lovely chap has a "modest proposal" to get around the rules.

In a letter to the Irish Times, Dara Hogan reveals how to pull a sneaky one and stick it to the authorities and get yourself a nice, okay maybe not so nice but completely permissible bike storage space.

Sir, – There is a simple solution for the Clontarf couple who were refused permission for a bike shed in their front garden (“Bike shed in front garden ‘detrimental’ to Victorian home setting, planners rule”, News, June 13th). Simply apply for planning permission for a driveway, cover the front garden in concrete, park a dilapidated old van in the driveway and store their bikes in it. – Yours, etc,

Wonderful world we live in, where bike sheds are detrimental to Victorian homes but a concrete driveway parked with oil-burning, smoke-spewing, old vans are not!