Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Live blog

How to get around bike sheds being "detrimental to Victorian home setting"; New Tour de France kits + more on the live blog

It's Tuesday and Adwitiya is here to make sure you get your daily dose of the cycling live blog...
Wed, Jun 14, 2023 09:32
0
How to get around bike sheds being "detrimental to Victorian home setting"; New Tour de France kits + more on the live blogBike shed (Bluum)
08:13
Bike sheds are detrimental to Victorian homes, but guess what's not?
Bike shed (Bluum)

How much is too much to ask for? Apparently, a wee bike shed for a Clontarf couple in Dublin, Ireland. But fret not, a lovely chap has a "modest proposal" to get around the rules.

In a letter to the Irish Times, Dara Hogan reveals how to pull a sneaky one and stick it to the authorities and get yourself a nice, okay maybe not so nice but completely permissible bike storage space.

Sir, – There is a simple solution for the Clontarf couple who were refused permission for a bike shed in their front garden (“Bike shed in front garden ‘detrimental’ to Victorian home setting, planners rule”, News, June 13th).

Simply apply for planning permission for a driveway, cover the front garden in concrete, park a dilapidated old van in the driveway and store their bikes in it. – Yours, etc,

Wonderful world we live in, where bike sheds are detrimental to Victorian homes but a concrete driveway parked with oil-burning, smoke-spewing, old vans are not!

08:54
Strava Heatmap could allow identification of user addresses, say researchers
Strava heatmap

> Strava Heatmap could allow identification of user addresses, say researchers

08:33
🤩New Tour de France kits!

If yesterday's Team DSM kit klaxon left you a bit cold, this Bora-Hansgrohe kit might make you slightly warmer.

Marking 10 years of participating in the Tour, the very, very, very pearl green kit, completely does away with the white and orange accents, and I think it looks pretty neat. And if you look close enough, it has the names of all the Bora riders who have made history with the team over the last decade.

And if you forgot, the names include Peter Sagan. Lots of Peter Sagan.

Peter Sagan Cycling GIFfrom Peter Sagan GIFs

Team manager Ralph Denk said: "Time goes by incredibly fast and this year we are competing in the Tour de France for the tenth time. But the stories we have written over the years remain unforgettable. Taking seventh overall with Leo König in our first appearance. The first stage win with Peter Sagan in 2017, followed shortly by the low point, Peter's disqualification.

"Two green jerseys. Fourth place overall with Emanuel Buchmann in 2019. The list is long and the memories are incredibly beautiful. Through this jersey, I would like to thank all the riders who wrote these stories with us. Without them, none of this would have been possible.

"I definitely hope that we can continue to create special moments at the world's biggest cycling race this year, and in the future, and that we inspire fans with our passion."

Adwitiya Pal

Adwitiya joined road.cc in 2023 after finishing his masters in Journalism from Cardiff University, with a dissertation focusing on active travel. He's currently living in Cardiff and for the most part moans about the abruptly ending cycle lanes, if he's not cursing the headwind. Adwitiya also covers local and national politics for Voice Wales, and sometimes dabbles in topics related to science, tech and the environment. Cycling became a part of his life just a couple of years ago, and now he can't think of a single reason why anyone would drive if they could cycle. He usually uses his bike for commuting, but he also loves excursions on the Taff trail, however never underestimate his ability to find an excuse to watch something on GCN instead.

Latest Comments

 